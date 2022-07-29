10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

www.benzinga.com
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
A Look At Ford Stock Following Massive 20% Earnings Surge
Ford Motor Co. F rallied 4.64% higher on Monday in continued momentum. Over the last four trading days the stock has skyrocketed over 20%. The surge began on July 27, when Ford began to run up into its earnings print, which took place that day after the market close. Ford printed a big earnings beat, reporting EPS of 68 cents on sales of 37.91 billion compared to the consensus estimate of EPS of 45 cents on sales of 34.32 billion.
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones gained by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Ostin Technology Group OST stock moved upwards by 21.1% to $3.33 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.0 million shares, which is 193.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
Affirm Holdings Whale Trades For August 02
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Affirm Holdings AFRM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Pulmonx: Q2 Earnings Insights
Pulmonx LUNG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pulmonx beat estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.41. Revenue was up $1.75 million from the same period last...
Conduent: Q2 Earnings Insights
Conduent CNDT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conduent missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was down $98.00 million from the same period last...
Mercury Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
Mercury Systems MRCY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mercury Systems missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.99. Revenue was up $38.89 million from the same...
Recap: Voya Financial Q2 Earnings
Voya Financial VOYA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Voya Financial beat estimated earnings by 32.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.67 versus an estimate of $1.26. Revenue was up $1.33 billion from the same...
Recap: Bright Horizons Family Q2 Earnings
Bright Horizons Family BFAM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bright Horizons Family beat estimated earnings by 1.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was up $48.86 million from...
Avid Technology: Q2 Earnings Insights
Avid Technology AVID reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Avid Technology reported in-line EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was up $2.80 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Recap: Livent Q2 Earnings
Livent LTHM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Livent beat estimated earnings by 27.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $116.50 million from the same period last...
Pioneer Natural Resources: Q2 Earnings Insights
Pioneer Natural Resources PXD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:18 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pioneer Natural Resources beat estimated earnings by 6.36%, reporting an EPS of $9.36 versus an estimate of $8.8. Revenue was up $1.96 billion from...
Recap: Sprout Social Q2 Earnings
Sprout Social SPT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sprout Social beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $16.75 million from the same...
Are We Close To The End Of The Crypto Winter? FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Thinks It Could Be
The value of cryptocurrencies has fallen by $2 trillion since the height of a massive bull run in 2021, resulting in what the crypto industry calls a "crypto winter," or a period of a prolonged bear market. The largest digital currency in the world, Bitcoin BTC/USD, is down 65% from...
