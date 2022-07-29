ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas court: Self-defense doesn't apply when bystander hurt

Hays Post

Suspects in Kansas 2010 killing arrested in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas woman arrested after her dog attacks police officer

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas woman whose dog attacked a Wichita Police officer. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macey. Officers contacted individuals who reported that their female neighbor...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday will hold the nation's first test of voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people throughout the state deciding whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed...
KANSAS STATE
Suspect accused in killing outside Kansas nightclub

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a deadly shooting outside a Kansas nightclub and have a suspect in custody. On Thursday, officers booked 35-year-old Brent Alan Cruz on requested charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Sedgwick County booking report. Just before...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A rare Democrat in a deeply Republican state, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas is one of the most vulnerable incumbents seeking reelection this year. In the final months of her congressional campaign, she is focusing on Republicans' strict opposition to abortion rights. An online...
KANSAS STATE
Governor's 'Prosperity on the Plains' tour stops in SW Kansas

DODGE CITY – Governor Laura Kelly continued her ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ statewide economic development tour in Dodge City Saturday, according to a media release from her office. \. She met with leaders from Nor-Am Cold Storage, a freezer and production company that opened a 148,000-square-foot Dodge...
DODGE CITY, KS
Abortion foes downplay complex post-Roe v. Wade realities

WASHINGTON (AP) — When a 10-year-old Ohio girl traveled to Indiana last month to end a pregnancy allegedly forced onto her by a rapist, several conservative politicians and TV pundits called the report a hoax. After horrific details confirmed the case was real, some tried a new tact: claiming,...
OHIO STATE
Farm stress drives up suicide rates; Hays panel looks for solutions

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call the new behavior health/suicide hotline at 988. High Plains Mental Health Center's emergency after-hours telephone number is 1-800-432-0333. By CRISTINA JANNEY. Hays Post. Suicide rates among farmers in Kansas are up to seven times higher...
HAYS, KS
Hot temperatures, clear skies in western Kan. this week

The mercury is expected to rise again across western Kansas, with near triple-digit temperatures predicted through the week. The National Weather Service in Dodge City projects highs between 95 and 103 degrees through next weekend, with Tuesday expected to be the warmest day. The only slight chance for precipitation is...
KANSAS STATE
One winning ticket claims $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot was the nation's...
ILLINOIS STATE
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

