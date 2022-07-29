Kansas court: Self-defense doesn't apply when bystander hurt

hayspost.com
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas woman whose dog attacked a Wichita Police officer. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macey. Officers contacted individuals who reported that their female neighbor...
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday will hold the nation's first test of voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people throughout the state deciding whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed...
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After multiple mass shootings nationwide during the last three months, the Wichita Police Department is set to host active shooter training for churches in the region. According to the department's social media page, the training is for all houses of worship. A date for training has not...
Life and health exemptions to abortion bans are complex. With the legality of abortion effectively on the Aug. 2 ballot, Kansans should understand how looming government regulations might affect women’s health. If the abortion amendment passes, the Kansas legislature will likely ban all or most abortions soon. Conservatives have...
SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a deadly shooting outside a Kansas nightclub and have a suspect in custody. On Thursday, officers booked 35-year-old Brent Alan Cruz on requested charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Sedgwick County booking report. Just before...
HAYS, Kansas — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther...
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A rare Democrat in a deeply Republican state, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas is one of the most vulnerable incumbents seeking reelection this year. In the final months of her congressional campaign, she is focusing on Republicans' strict opposition to abortion rights. An online...
DODGE CITY – Governor Laura Kelly continued her ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ statewide economic development tour in Dodge City Saturday, according to a media release from her office. \. She met with leaders from Nor-Am Cold Storage, a freezer and production company that opened a 148,000-square-foot Dodge...
TOPEKA — A new study gives fuel to arguments that the state could significantly spare children from landing in foster care if the state spent more on things like food benefits for struggling families. A University of Kansas study estimated foster care caseloads could drop by 14% if taxpayers...
WASHINGTON (AP) — When a 10-year-old Ohio girl traveled to Indiana last month to end a pregnancy allegedly forced onto her by a rapist, several conservative politicians and TV pundits called the report a hoax. After horrific details confirmed the case was real, some tried a new tact: claiming,...
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call the new behavior health/suicide hotline at 988. High Plains Mental Health Center's emergency after-hours telephone number is 1-800-432-0333. By CRISTINA JANNEY. Hays Post. Suicide rates among farmers in Kansas are up to seven times higher...
The mercury is expected to rise again across western Kansas, with near triple-digit temperatures predicted through the week. The National Weather Service in Dodge City projects highs between 95 and 103 degrees through next weekend, with Tuesday expected to be the warmest day. The only slight chance for precipitation is...
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot was the nation's...
The Hays Larks play the Seattle (WA) Studs in pool play at the 88th NBC World Series at Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson. Game time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. however the start of play was pushed back due to rain so the Larks game will more than likely start late.
