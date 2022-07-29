12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

www.benzinga.com
Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
Affirm Holdings Whale Trades For August 02
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Affirm Holdings AFRM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones gained by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock moved upwards by 39.8% to $1.51 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 966.1K shares come close, making up 1135.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. Meta Data AIU stock...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, dropped on Monday, but still managed to remain above the $23,000 mark at the start of the August month. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization slipped from the $1.10 trillion mark it recorded last week, as the market cap stood at $1.08 trillion, registering a 24-hour drop of 1.6%.
Aquestive Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Aquestive Therapeutics AQST reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aquestive Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.36. Revenue was down $2.08 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Recap: Bright Horizons Family Q2 Earnings
Bright Horizons Family BFAM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bright Horizons Family beat estimated earnings by 1.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was up $48.86 million from...
Brightcove: Q2 Earnings Insights
Brightcove BCOV reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Brightcove beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last...
Recap: FMC Q2 Earnings
FMC FMC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FMC beat estimated earnings by 2.66%, reporting an EPS of $1.93 versus an estimate of $1.88. Revenue was up $210.00 million from the same period last...
CytoSorbents: Q2 Earnings Insights
CytoSorbents CTSO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CytoSorbents missed estimated earnings by 92.31%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $3.53 million from the same period last...
Exact Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Exact Sciences EXAS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Exact Sciences beat estimated earnings by 15.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.9 versus an estimate of $-1.07. Revenue was up $86.82 million from the same...
Recap: Advanced Micro Devices Q2 Earnings
Advanced Micro Devices AMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Advanced Micro Devices beat estimated earnings by 1.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.03. Revenue was up $2.70 billion from...
Recap: Voya Financial Q2 Earnings
Voya Financial VOYA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Voya Financial beat estimated earnings by 32.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.67 versus an estimate of $1.26. Revenue was up $1.33 billion from the same...
Why Bumble Stock Is Buzzing After Hours
Bumble Inc BMBL shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after Match Group Inc MTCH reported mixed financial results and issued weak guidance. Match Group reported second-quarter revenue of $794.51 million, which missed the estimate of $805.58 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 70 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 53 cents per share.
Recap: Sprout Social Q2 Earnings
Sprout Social SPT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sprout Social beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $16.75 million from the same...
Microchip Technology: Q1 Earnings Insights
Microchip Technology MCHP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Microchip Technology beat estimated earnings by 2.24%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $1.34. Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same...
Global Industrial: Q2 Earnings Insights
Global Industrial GIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Industrial missed estimated earnings by 1.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $45.90 million from the same...
