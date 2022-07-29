Tony Khan Teases Appearances From Injured AEW Stars At Toronto Shows

www.wrestlinginc.com
Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE
As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
Becky Lynch Suffers Injury at WWE SummerSlam
Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch squared off for the RAW Women’s Championship in the opening match of Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam from Nashville. It was a great back-and-forth match from which the EST would win, capping off her storyline with The Man. Lynch once took a Jaded (Glam...
Popular Actress Comes To The Realization She Might ‘Love WWE’
You’ve watched her in Marvel productions like the Thor films and WandaVision, as well as the CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls,” but what does Kat Dennings enjoy watching? If you were asking her last night around the time WWE SummerSlam was ending, Dennings would have said WWE. She took to her Twitter account after the show, revealing that it was the first time she had ever watched SummerSlam.
The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw
The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
Ric Flair’s Details His Nightly Drinking While Preparing For Final Match
Tonight is arguably the biggest night in the career of the legendary ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair, as he is scheduled to compete in the ring one last time at the event named after him — Ric Flair’s Last Match. Obviously, being a 73-year-old legend, the question of Flair’s health comes into play when considering his return to the ring.
WWE Announces Ronda Rousey Has Been Fined And Suspended
During WWE SummerSlam this past weekend, fans saw that Ronda Rousey didn’t handle defeat very well after losing her “WWE SmackDown” Women’s Championship match to Liv Morgan. And her handling of that situation has led to some immediate storyline consequences for the “SmackDown” star.
Brock Lesnar Thanks Fans In Viral Video After Epic WWE SummerSlam
The sight of Brock Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor at WWE SummerSlam will live on in the minds of wrestling fans for years – possibly decades – to come. But there was a post-match moment that viewers watching on Peacock and WWE Network did not get a glimpse of, but over 48,000 fans at Nissan Stadium paid witness to. As seen below, Lesnar crawled back into the elevated ring, and upon walking to the turnbuckle, he put on his cowboy hat and did a hat tip to thank the lively Nashville crowd.
Multiple Women Wrestlers Return At WWE SummerSlam
Bayley has made her WWE return tonight at SummerSlam. Bayley had been sidelined since July 2021 with a torn ACL. The injury had occurred during training at the WWE Performance Center. The former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion wasn’t the only one to make her WWE return tonight at SummerSlam. Former...
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
Ric Flair Wins His Last Match Alongside Andrade El Idolo
Ric Flair was victorious in his retirement match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on Sunday inside Nashville Municipal Auditorium, defeating both Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal alongside Andrade El Idolo. Late in the match, Lethal wound up getting whacked with a guitar by Jarrett when El Idolo made a timely save. Conrad Thompson then threw Andrade a pair of brass knuckles and slid them onto Flair's hand. He popped Jarrett square in the face, then applied the Figure Four Leglock. Referee Dave Miller then ran down and counted the pinfall, awarding "The Nature Boy" his final victory inside the squared circle.
Live Coverage: ‘Saraya: Turning The Page’ From Starrcast V
Welcome to our WrestlingINC live coverage of the “Saraya: Turning the Page” panel from Starrcast V! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.
Blackjack Brown Passes Away
David “Blackjack” Brown, who was known to the wrestling community as a photographer and journalist, has unfortunately passed away. Brown’s work was respected by many, as his work appeared in newspapers such as the Chicago Sun-Times and the New York Times, and even dates back to WWWF shows done at Madison Square Garden in the 1970s.
Former WWE Official Calls Ric Flair’s Last Match Their ‘Last Chapter’
Ric Flair’s last match wasn’t just the end of the Nature Boy. It also seemingly marked the end of a legendary refereeing career. On a recent episode of the “Battleground” podcast, referee Mike Chioda said that “Doing Ric Flair’s last match is going to be the last chapter of my career,”
Major Update On Sasha Banks And Naomi’s Reported WWE Status
A significant update has developed regarding the WWE statuses of Sasha Banks and Naomi in WWE. Brian Alvarez of the “Wrestling Observer Live” podcast stated that he was told by a source in the company that Banks and Naomi have reached a deal to make their return to the company. He added that while he believed he was given accurate information, he couldn’t say that it was 100% definitively true.
Possible Name For New WWE Stable
SummerSlam was an action packed premium live event and the show featured some interesting returns. After Bianca Belair successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship she was confronted by Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Recently Bayley posted a photo of herself with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai on Twitter with the word “CONTROL” which could be the name the group will be using moving forward.
Various News: Sheamus Reunites With Claudio Castagnoli, WWE Now’s Full Summerslam Preview, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights
– In a post on Twitter, Sheamus revealed he reunited with Claudio Castagnoli, his former tag team partner in The Bar. Claudio had his ROH World title with him. He wrote: “He didn’t just set the bar, he is… @ClaudioCSRO”. – WWE has posted the following highlights...
Does Booker T See Vince McMahon Returning To WWE TV?
The word “retirement” can have several different meanings in sports… You can retire like the late Kobe Bryant, dropping 60 points in his final game, grabbing the microphone, and emphatically stating “Mamba out,” ending one of the most significant NBA careers of all time. Or, you can retire like NFL Quarterback Tom Brady did earlier this year, saying his goodbyes and then announcing six weeks later that he was coming back for his 23rd season in the NFL.
Mark Henry Believes AEW Star Will Be Dominant Force Like Brock Lesnar
During the latter half of his career, “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry was considered by many to be one of the most dominant wrestlers in the world. As such, he knows a thing or two about wrestlers on a roll, and Henry believes he’s seeing that right now in AEW TNT Champion Wardlow.
Kevin Nash Comments On Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon broke the news via Twitter on Friday, July 22nd, that he would retire from all roles in WWE. “To Vince McMahon personally, right now I’m sitting in my ocean front podcast studio, and my son and I will drive 1.6 miles down the beach to our ocean front home, and without you believing in me, I would have none of this,” Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on his “Kliq This podcast.” “I just wanted to personally say thank you and thank you for what you’ve done for our industry.
WWE Raw Live Coverage (08/01) – Undisputed Tag Team Match, # 1 Contenders Action For The US Title
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “Raw” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.
