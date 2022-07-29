SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED THEFT INCIDENT

MOHAWK, Ore. -- A man is in custody after allegedly shooting a random person on a country road with a shotgun while they were driving, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. On July 31, just before 9 p.m., LCSO deputies responded to a reported shooting McGowan Creek Road, officials said. Deputies said they were told by the 29-year-old victim that he and his vehicle were shot several times by birdshot from a shotgun while driving on the road. Officials say that even though the victim took numerous hits, including to the face, he was able to get away from the shooter and drive to meet paramedics responding to the incident. The LCSO says the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO