SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED THEFT INCIDENT

POLICE JAIL MAN FOR REPORTED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for a reported trespass incident Monday night. An RPD report said just before 10:15 p.m. an officer contacted the 45-year old, who was sleeping in a shed in the 1200 block of Southeast Fullerton Street. The address had been condemned by the city after burning down and was deemed unlivable. The suspect was the tenant of the residence prior to the fire and said he had permission to stay there, which was later determined to be false.
POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED MENACING, WEAPON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged menacing and weapon incident, on Monday. An RPD report said just after 10:20 a.m. officers contacted a victim in the 700 block of Southeast Oak Street. The man said a suspect had pulled a knife on him and made a lunging motion with the knife. The victim said the suspect placed him in fear for his life and he believed the man was going to stab him. The victim said the suspect had a black handled, fixed bladed knife. An independent witness who was across the street said he saw the suspect make a stabbing motion towards the victim with a black object in his hand.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting a passerby in rural Lane County
MOHAWK, Ore. -- A man is in custody after allegedly shooting a random person on a country road with a shotgun while they were driving, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. On July 31, just before 9 p.m., LCSO deputies responded to a reported shooting McGowan Creek Road, officials said. Deputies said they were told by the 29-year-old victim that he and his vehicle were shot several times by birdshot from a shotgun while driving on the road. Officials say that even though the victim took numerous hits, including to the face, he was able to get away from the shooter and drive to meet paramedics responding to the incident. The LCSO says the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
FUGITIVE JAILED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A fugitive was jailed by Roseburg Police following an early morning traffic stop on Monday. An RPD report said at 2:30 a.m. a 43-year old woman was contacted at the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Douglas Avenue, after she narrowly avoided a crash with a patrol vehicle. She was found to have a failure to appear warrant and was also found to be suspended at the misdemeanor level.
CANYONVILLE MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENTS
A Canyonville man was jailed for alleged assault incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. A report from DCSO said about 3:00 p.m. the disturbance began in the 800 block of South Main Street. It got physical and the victim was hit in the head with something that created a large cut. The suspect left the residence and came back at about 6:30 p.m.
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED FELONY STRANGULATION
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged felony strangulation incident by Roseburg Police on Sunday. An RPD report said officers contacted the 54-year old after a female known to him said he put her in a chokehold and told her he would kill her. This was in the 1800 block of Southeast Douglas Avenue. The man was charged with felony strangulation and menacing. He was held without bail. The woman was cited for harassment for her involvement in the case. She was released after the citation was issued.
MYRTLE CREEK MAN CHARGED WITH STRANGULATION
A Myrtle Creek man was charged with strangulation by Oregon State Police Monday afternoon. An OSP report just after 1:20 p.m. a female reported that she had been involved in a domestic violence incident near the Riddle overpass on Interstate 5. A concerned citizen provided a ride for her to the Myrtle Creek Police Department where she was contacted and interviewed by OSP.
MEDFORD WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING A VEHICLE
A Medford woman was jailed for allegedly stealing a vehicle Saturday night. A Roseburg Police report said 42-year old Michelle McMahan allegedly took a rental vehicle from a secured area at the Roseburg Regional Airport. An employee of a car dealership reported the vehicle stolen and was able to track it via GPS.
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday. A DCSO report said at about 2:45 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of Bilger Creek Road for a disturbance involving a knife. The victim was contacted nearby and showed deputies the disturbance on his phone.
Attempted Coos Bay business theft ends in arrest
COOS BAY, Ore. — A man is jailed after an attempted theft at a Coos Bay business. Police say just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, 47-year-old Justin Britton was found inside South Coast Orthopaedic on N 17th St. This after an alarm went off at the location. They say...
Update: Man arrested in stabbing of woman
Victor Herrera, age 53, of Eugene, was observed on July 30 at 5:35 p.m. by Eugene Police at 305 E. Oregon Avenue in Creswell, Oregon. With the assistance of Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, they contacted and arrested Herrera without incident. He was transported to Lane County Jail on charges of Assault in the First Degree Abuse Prevention Act (domestic violence), and Unlawful Use Weapon.
Interim police chief selected in Cottage Grove as internal investigation proceeds
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- City leaders have chosen an interim police chief to serve while Police Chief Scott Shepherd and Captain Conrad Gagner are on administrative leave. “As investigations go it could turn out to be something, it could turn out to be nothing,” Jake Boone, Assistant to the Cottage Grove City Manager said.
MOTORCYCLIST HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING TRAFFIC CRASH MONDAY
A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a traffic crash Monday evening. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:45 p.m. the 70-year old was headed northbound in the 2100 block of Northeast Vine Street when he hit a dip in the road. The man said his brakes locked up and he ended up crashing his bike in the roadway.
Teen dead after drowning in Fern Ridge Reservoir
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after drowning in the Fern Ridge reservoir near the Richardson Park recreation area, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The initial call came in around 3:45 p.m. on Monday and LCSO deputies were on the scene within 15 minutes. Search and...
Suspects splatter paint, steal ice cream from elementary school
Authorities in Lane County are looking for two young men who allegedly broke into an elementary school and dumped paint onto a classroom's floor on Thursday.
Eugene Police K9 helps capture burglary suspect
EUGENE, Ore.- One man is in Lane County jail facing several charges including second degree burglary. Eugene Police said around 10:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a burglary in 50 North Danebo Avenue. After a security guard spotted the suspect, the K9 team was deployed to pursue him. Police said...
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct on Thursday. An RPD report said at 12:00 p.m. officers contacted the 39-year old after three witnesses called dispatchers to say the suspect was screaming and walking around with his pants down in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard.
Hwy. 126W Fatal, Lane Co., August 1
On Thursday July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63, from Veneta, was westbound on Highway 126W making a left turn into the gas station in Mapleton. A Ford Focus, operated by Timothy Cooper, age 24, from Tidewater, was also westbound and rear-ended the Dodge Ram pickup. Cooper was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and died on July 30, 2022, from his injuries. Two additional occupants in the Ford Focus suffered minor injuries. Montgomery was treated and released for minor injuries at the scene. Highway 126W was reduced to a single lane for about six hours. OSP was assisted by Western Lane Ambulance, Siuslaw Valley Fire Department and ODOT.
One arrested following downtown Eugene shooting
EUGENE, Ore.-- A Eugene man is in Lane County Jail accused of shooting a person outside a local business in downtown Eugene. Eugene Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 90 block of West Broadway around 2:20 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, a man had been shot...
