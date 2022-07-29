WRECK CLOGS TRAFFIC AT BUSY INTERSECTION

kqennewsradio.com
kqennewsradio.com
MOTORCYCLIST HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING TRAFFIC CRASH MONDAY
A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a traffic crash Monday evening. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:45 p.m. the 70-year old was headed northbound in the 2100 block of Northeast Vine Street when he hit a dip in the road. The man said his brakes locked up and he ended up crashing his bike in the roadway.
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A fugitive was jailed by Roseburg Police following an early morning traffic stop on Monday. An RPD report said at 2:30 a.m. a 43-year old woman was contacted at the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Douglas Avenue, after she narrowly avoided a crash with a patrol vehicle. She was found to have a failure to appear warrant and was also found to be suspended at the misdemeanor level.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER HURT IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
The driver was hurt in a single vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon about nine miles east of Glide on Highway 138E. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:50 p.m. the driver of a mini-van was westbound when a bug flew into her eye. The 61-year old woman swerved into the ditch, over corrected and went back into the ditch. The mini-van rolled and came to a stop on the driver side. The driver was extricated by a passerby and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries. She was treated and released according to a hospital spokesperson.
kezi.com
Woman jumps out of window to escape apartment fire
EUGENE, Ore. – An apartment complex in the Bethel neighborhood is seriously damaged after a fire earlier Tuesday morning. Eugene Springfield Fire reportedly arrived at a house fire at 294 Bethel Dr. just after 7:15 a.m. on August 2. Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to one building, but the building was seriously damaged by the fire and containment efforts.
kqennewsradio.com
MEDFORD WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING A VEHICLE
A Medford woman was jailed for allegedly stealing a vehicle Saturday night. A Roseburg Police report said 42-year old Michelle McMahan allegedly took a rental vehicle from a secured area at the Roseburg Regional Airport. An employee of a car dealership reported the vehicle stolen and was able to track it via GPS.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN CHARGED WITH STRANGULATION
A Myrtle Creek man was charged with strangulation by Oregon State Police Monday afternoon. An OSP report just after 1:20 p.m. a female reported that she had been involved in a domestic violence incident near the Riddle overpass on Interstate 5. A concerned citizen provided a ride for her to the Myrtle Creek Police Department where she was contacted and interviewed by OSP.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE JAIL MAN FOR REPORTED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for a reported trespass incident Monday night. An RPD report said just before 10:15 p.m. an officer contacted the 45-year old, who was sleeping in a shed in the 1200 block of Southeast Fullerton Street. The address had been condemned by the city after burning down and was deemed unlivable. The suspect was the tenant of the residence prior to the fire and said he had permission to stay there, which was later determined to be false.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII ACCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged DUII accident Friday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle roll over crash at the corner of Southeast Mill Street and Southeast Woodward Avenue. 34-year old Adam Noland allegedly fled the scene with a juvenile passenger. He was contacted nearby a short time later and showed signs of impairment.
nbc16.com
Attempted Coos Bay business theft ends in arrest
COOS BAY, Ore. — A man is jailed after an attempted theft at a Coos Bay business. Police say just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, 47-year-old Justin Britton was found inside South Coast Orthopaedic on N 17th St. This after an alarm went off at the location. They say...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at driver multiple times
Lane County deputies arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly shooting a 29-year-old man that was driving down McGowan Road in Springfield.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday. A DCSO report said at about 2:45 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of Bilger Creek Road for a disturbance involving a knife. The victim was contacted nearby and showed deputies the disturbance on his phone.
KDRV
Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED MENACING, WEAPON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged menacing and weapon incident, on Monday. An RPD report said just after 10:20 a.m. officers contacted a victim in the 700 block of Southeast Oak Street. The man said a suspect had pulled a knife on him and made a lunging motion with the knife. The victim said the suspect placed him in fear for his life and he believed the man was going to stab him. The victim said the suspect had a black handled, fixed bladed knife. An independent witness who was across the street said he saw the suspect make a stabbing motion towards the victim with a black object in his hand.
kptv.com
Suspects pour paint on floor, walls after breaking into Creswell elementary school
CRESWELL, Ore. (KPTV) - Two young people are wanted after they broke into an elementary school in Creswell and vandalized a classroom last week, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, just before 3 a.m., two suspects were caught breaking into Creslane Elementary School, located at 996...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Roseburg man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 4:00 p.m. the wreck occurred on Garden Valley Road near Palomino, west of Roseburg. The motorcyclist was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with injuries from the crash. He was later transferred to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
kptv.com
Windigo Fire burns about 1K acres in Umpqua National Forest
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire burning in the Umpqua National Forest has burned about 1,000 acres since it started Saturday afternoon. The Windigo Fire was estimated to be about 1,000 acres as of Sunday afternoon and is 0% contained. The fire is actively burning in timber and is located in the Windigo Pass area off Forest Service Road 60, about 20 miles southwest of La Pine.
nbc16.com
Crews in Riddle respond to grass fire that threatened two structures
RIDDLE, Ore. — Crews with Riddle Fire Protection District responded to a grass fire in the 600 block of East 4th Ave. on Friday. The first arriving engine found less than a 1/10th of an acre burning in grass and brush, with 2 structures threatened in the immediate area.
eugenedailynews.com
Update: Man arrested in stabbing of woman
Victor Herrera, age 53, of Eugene, was observed on July 30 at 5:35 p.m. by Eugene Police at 305 E. Oregon Avenue in Creswell, Oregon. With the assistance of Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, they contacted and arrested Herrera without incident. He was transported to Lane County Jail on charges of Assault in the First Degree Abuse Prevention Act (domestic violence), and Unlawful Use Weapon.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED FELONY STRANGULATION
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged felony strangulation incident by Roseburg Police on Sunday. An RPD report said officers contacted the 54-year old after a female known to him said he put her in a chokehold and told her he would kill her. This was in the 1800 block of Southeast Douglas Avenue. The man was charged with felony strangulation and menacing. He was held without bail. The woman was cited for harassment for her involvement in the case. She was released after the citation was issued.
kqennewsradio.com
CANYONVILLE MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENTS
A Canyonville man was jailed for alleged assault incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. A report from DCSO said about 3:00 p.m. the disturbance began in the 800 block of South Main Street. It got physical and the victim was hit in the head with something that created a large cut. The suspect left the residence and came back at about 6:30 p.m.
