The Ultimate Guide to the Music of the First Weekend of San Angelo’s "Wild West Fest"

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Wild West Fest is upon us and this year, the week-long Texas music event has expanded city wide with the Bill Aylor Memorial RiverStage as the focal point.

In all, 33 music artists will perform on 10 stages throughout San Angelo starting Friday night, July 29. The concert series continues through August 5.

Headlining the first weekend is Whiskey Myers who will light up the RiverStage Saturday night. Next Friday, August 5, the RiverStage concert featuring the Turnpike Troubadours concludes the music festival.

To help you appreciate the amount of music that will be performed in San Angelo over the next two weekends, here is the complete guide to the first weekend.

Muscadine Bloodline - 8:15 p.m. Their top hit on Spotify is “Porch Swing Angel” with over 62 million spins . Watch it on YouTube .

Whiskey Myers - 10 p.m. The east Texas phenom that got their start in the Texas music scene in 2007 is one of three Texas bands that attract the largest audiences today. The band’s hit song, “Stone,” was featured in an episode of the hit streaming series Yellowstone and the band gained nationwide appeal. “Stone" has nearly 72 million spins on Spotify .

Saturday Night After Parties

Midnight River Choir - 12 a.m. After Party at The House of Fifi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

Pony Bradshaw - 12 a.m. After Party at Blaine’s Pub, 12 W. Harris Ave.

Sunday, July 31, 2022

Kin Faux , 1 p.m. at Fiddlestring’s Bar and Patio, 3301 Arden Rd. From San Antonio, Kin Faux promotes himself at “Industrial Dirt Country Music.” Watch a compilation on YouTube .