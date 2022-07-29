ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer County, MT

Firefighters respond to 2 haystack fires near Miles City

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Hay fires create economic loss in Custer County

BILLINGS, MT- Residents of Custer County have seen a major economic loss due to bales of hay catching fire due to spontaneous combustion. "A wet spring brought on a lot of moisture in the area that made it easier for hay bales to combust," said Cory Cheguis, the fire warden for Custer County Fire.
CUSTER COUNTY, MT

