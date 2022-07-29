Celina is looking to benchmark its progress with neighboring cities. Here’s why that matters

Tiffany Hollebeck was born and raised in Plano. She grew up playing many sports but loved tennis the most and played it all the way until she graduated college. Hollebeck says she didn’t know what she wanted to study in college and changed her major four times before pursuing a major in Applied Physiology Sport Management. Hollebeck played five years of college tennis and was a graduate assistant men’s and women’s tennis coach for one year. She recently moved to Oklahoma City for a front office job with a hockey team in its inaugural year in the city.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO