Celina is looking to benchmark its progress with neighboring cities. Here’s why that matters

starlocalmedia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
"Let's get this done," says Beto on raising the legal age to buy assault rifles to 21Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Plano woman receives a ticket for using an unborn child as 'second passenger'. What does this mean for Roe v Wade?Ash JurbergPlano, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite business hits: dispatching course, networking and more
The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is hosting a networking luncheon on ug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mesquite ISD administration building, 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd. The event will feature Janie Havel, north Texas representative for economic development in the Office of the Governor.
starlocalmedia.com
City of Carrollton encourages resident participation in municipal process
The city of Carrollton is now accepting applications for the 2022 Boards and Commissions appointments in October. Residents are encouraged to get involved in the areas of community life that mean the most to them.
starlocalmedia.com
Get an inside preview of the work underway at the future Frisco Public Library
Every time Shelley Holley visits the under-construction site of the Frisco Public Library, she’s looking for “the big five.”. “Because everything cascades from the big five, as far as we’re concerned, for function in this space, and efficient function,” Holley said.
starlocalmedia.com
As parks month comes to an end, here’s an update on Parks and Recreation in Celina
July was a special month for Parks and Recreation. Those 31 days mark National Parks and Recreation Month, and to mark the occasion, Celina Parks and Recreation Director Cody Webb gave an annual presentation during the July 12 Celina City Council meeting. The presentation highlighted the big wins and future projects that will characterize life in Celina for years to come.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Brian Wysong, co-founder and CEO of Frisco brand Tumbleweed TexStyles
When Brian Wysong decided to become a Frisco teacher, the career move led him to meet his now business partner Jeb Matulich. The two have since formed Tumbleweed TexStyles, a lifestyles and apparel brand based on a passion for Texana that now has a flagship location in The Rail District. Today, Wysong serves as both co-founder and CEO of Tumbleweed TexStyles.
starlocalmedia.com
The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its 40th anniversary of serving the Allen and Fairview communities
From a Downtown Merchants Association to a dual-community business supporter, the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce has supported businesses in its communities since the 1960s. Since being officially recognized as a nonprofit in 1982, the staff grew from two to four people who have overseen the support of over 600...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco news roundup: Citizens Fire Academy applications, 'Coffee and Culture' and more
Citizen's Fire Academy applications are now being accepted. This is a fun behind the scenes look at the Frisco Fire Department. This free program is open to those 18 and up who live or work in Frisco. The application link is available on the city of Frisco website. The class...
starlocalmedia.com
The Lakeside Latest: LPGA Tour event in The Colony seeks volunteers, Little Elm organizes government academy and more
The Volunteers of America Classic LPGA Tour event is slated to take place from Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Golf Clubs at The Tribute in The Colony.
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com
Plano police respond to several burglaries at homes, commercial properties in the end of July
The following major crime incidents were reported from July 18-31, 2022, in Plano, according to community crime map data. In that time span, Plano Police Department officers responded to six calls involving burglaries at commercial buildings.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina High School drill team keeps traditions alive
In 1971, a group of Celina cheerleaders had an idea. They’d been thinking about how to boost spirit for the Bobcat team.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Carl Hu, an Allen High School student who has been writing for Star Local Media this summer
Carl Hu is one of 18 interns selected by the University of North Texas Scripps Howard Foundation to work at media outlets across the state. For his internship, Hu has been writing news stories for The Allen American at Star Local Media. That includes covering community difference-makers with a story...
starlocalmedia.com
Countdown to marching season: Meet your McKinney Boyd Bronco Band Director
Travis Treadwell is from Lubbock, Texas, where he was a three-time All-State tenor trombonist. Today, he is the Director of Bands at McKinney Boyd High School. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Mesquite Police Sergeant Aaron Martin
Aaron Martin is a sergeant for the Mesquite Police Department. He enjoys hunting and fishing while not on duty and spends time with his family. Martin started taking on sales jobs after college before taking on a role as a Mesquite Police officer. How did you get in your line...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know accomplished tennis player, guitarist and Plano native, Tiffany Hollebeck
Tiffany Hollebeck was born and raised in Plano. She grew up playing many sports but loved tennis the most and played it all the way until she graduated college. Hollebeck says she didn’t know what she wanted to study in college and changed her major four times before pursuing a major in Applied Physiology Sport Management. Hollebeck played five years of college tennis and was a graduate assistant men’s and women’s tennis coach for one year. She recently moved to Oklahoma City for a front office job with a hockey team in its inaugural year in the city.
starlocalmedia.com
Panthers to watch: Five Plano East student-athletes on the radar in 2022-23
One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes. During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in Plano ISD and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger roles in 2022-23.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano West Symphony wins 9th state competition, but for conductor, it’s more about the beauty of creating music
The Plano West Senior High School Symphony Orchestra won its state champion title at the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Honor Orchestra competition for another year, placing first in the state for the high school full orchestra category. Conductor Ryan Ross submitted recordings from his orchestra’s UIL (University Interscholastic League)...
Comments / 0