Charlie’s Presence celebrates one year of helping dozens of dogs in and around Reno

Open for Business: Furbal Remedies offers holistic canine care and functional foods
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Furbal Remedies started when owner and creator, Maggie Dana, wanted to find a way to help her own dog’s anxiety and general wellbeing. She didn’t like the overly medicated options offered by western/traditional veterinary services to treat chronic issues like allergies, anxiety, joint problems, digestive issues and immune balance.
Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - There are animals to see, barnyard activities to take part in and hayrides to go on. It’s all happening at the Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm. This year, the weeks-long summer festival is putting more of an emphasis on the sunflowers, but there is no shortage of fun things to do at the seasonal event. Cameron and Natalie Andelin stopped by KOLO to talk about what people can expect when it opens this week.
Put your cornhole skills to the test at the 12th annual HopeFest for Carson Tahoe Health
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cornhole’s Best for HopeFest will be a rockin’ cornhole tournament to raise money for Carson Tahoe Health, which provides various forms of support for individuals battling cancer and their families. Angelina Craig, the Director of Philanthropy at Carson Tahoe Health, and Jeanne Koerner, president...
WCSO hosts 4th annual "Christmas in July" event
Eddy House gets new beds thanks to donation from local rotary club. Local non-profit, the Eddy House gets new beds thanks to donation from local rotary club. The Salvation Army celebrates Grand Opening...
Black Wall Street Reno needs new mode of transportation, asks for the community’s help
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local nonprofit that serves black and underprivileged communities is in need of some extra support to buy a valuable resource. Black Wall Street Reno doesn’t just rely on volunteers and donations to serve the community, but also on personal vehicles. “Which is small and...
The Salvation Army celebrates Grand Opening of Sparks store
WCSO hosts 4th annual "Christmas in July" event.
Donations requested for local back to school giveaway
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Three area non-profits need your help to offer free school supplies to families in need. Black Wall Street Reno, Shades of Queening and the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society are teaming up to fill backpacks with necessities for K-12 students. With rising costs all around us, these organizations know how hard low-income households have been affected.
Eddy House gets new beds thanks to donation from local rotary club
Washoe County Sheriff's Office hosts its 4th annual "Christmas in July" event. 2nd annual 'Renown Alumni Sports Extravaganza'.
KOLO Cooks: Change up your go-to charcuterie board by creating a ‘summer mosaic’ using fresh, local ingredients
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Special guest, Mark Estee who owns several restaurants in the area, joined Chef Jonathan Chapin and Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko for this week’s episode of KOLO Cooks. He shared one of his family’s favorite ways to snack, and that’s by making a “summer mosaic.” It’s like a charcuterie board, but instead of meat and cheeses and crackers, a summer mosaic is all about the fruits and vegetables (with some complimentary cheese as well). With this dish, you also add the dipping sauces right on the plate or drizzled over everything for added flavor. There’s really no right or wrong way to make a summer mosaic. Simply, choose the fresh ingredients that speak to you and make art out of food. Here’s the ingredients added to Mark Estee’s summer mosaic.
Community Health Alliance hosts back-to-school vaccination clinics
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Parents have the next two weeks to get their kids’ vaccination records up to date for the new school year. Now through the 12th, the whole spectrum of vaccines for children will be given at the Community Health Alliance centers. CHA has shared that there...
2nd annual ‘Renown Alumni Sports Extravaganza’ adds outdoor fun to rehabilitation journey
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the 2nd annual ‘Renown Alumni Sports Extravaganza’ or RASE, a 24-hour camping and adaptive sports event, hosted by Renown Rehabilitation Hospital and the City of Reno. RASE is for patients of Renown Rehab and Renown Hospital who have suffered a traumatic brain injury or spinal cord injury, to provide a safe space for rehab alumni to ease back into enjoying the outdoors.
Prowler continues to stalk northeast Reno neighborhood
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) A prowler continues to stalk a northeast Reno neighborhood, getting bolder, putting residents on guard and on edge. It began two weeks ago with reports of a man peering through the bedroom windows of two teenage girls. In one instance, instead of fleeing when seen, he moved closer, motioning the girl to remain quiet. Instead, she slammed the window shut and screamed for her mother.
Cake Expo draws international crowd
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The saying “That takes the Cake” couldn’t possibly apply to anything at “The Cake Expo.”. It’s just too limiting. Towering cakes, decorated cookies, painted flowers--all made by hand, and with love and enthusiasm. Pam Bergandi from South Carolina says it all...
Tahoe mystery writer set to release 20th book
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A page turner, riveting, thrilling — these are just some of the words to describe author Todd Borg’s novel featuring Owen McKenna and his trusty sidekick, Spot. A native to Lake Tahoe, Borg’s books center in and around the area where he and...
Dog rules for Carson City parks moving forward
A new set of dog rules for Carson City’s parks and trailheads is underway. A joint meeting July 18 between the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Open Space Advisory Committee produced considerable public comment on where dogs should be leashed. The regulations stipulate designated areas and facilities where...
Monday Motivations: Overcoming ‘victim mentality’ with spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Some of the most important lessons we learn in life stem from negative situations, like the loss of a job or a loved one, a scary health diagnosis or a season of depression and grief. In today’s Monday Motivations, spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, shares how we can change that mentality that events in life are happening to us to instead that these events are happening for us. The greatest lessons often come from the valleys not the mountaintops.
Free shuttle on South Shore
South Shore visitors and residents are getting a free, on-demand, app-based, door-to-door service with the launch of Lake Link, a microtransit shuttle system. The shuttles can carry nine to 12 passengers, have wheelchair accessibility and are equipped with bike and ski racks. Children younger than age 16 must be accompanied...
Treasures from 1857 'Ship of Gold' shipwreck showing in Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A mysterious daguerreotype of a woman and a pair of jeans possibly made by Levi Strauss himself are among nearly 1,000 Gold Rush-era treasures recovered from the fabled “Ship of Gold” now on display in Reno. Since their recovery between the late 1980s...
Hot August Nights Starts!
Thousands of classic cars are expected across Reno-Sparks this week. Hundreds of people lined up Monday morning to register their classic car for this year's annual event.
The Aug. 2, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Gardnerville Town Board members will open their meeting with a moment of silence in honor of former Town Board Chairwoman and East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones. A memorial service for Jones is 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Douglas County Community Center in Gardnerville. The town board meets 4:30 p.m. at its offices on 1407 Main St.
