Health Services

Puerto Rico announces new paramedic positions at two popular islands after "CBS Mornings" report on drownings, lack of critical emergency services

By David Begnaud
CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago
Head Chief
6d ago

So glad they're getting the help they need. This is exactly what the internet should be used for...to help each other. ☮️💜🙏

Frugal Adventure
5d ago

still, tourists need to use common sense. The sea currents are no joke, if you see signs alerting you, don't swim.

