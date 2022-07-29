Puerto Rico announces new paramedic positions at two popular islands after "CBS Mornings" report on drownings, lack of critical emergency services

Read on www.cbsnews.com
Head Chief
6d ago
So glad they're getting the help they need. This is exactly what the internet should be used for...to help each other. ☮️💜🙏
Frugal Adventure
5d ago
still, tourists need to use common sense. The sea currents are no joke, if you see signs alerting you, don't swim.
