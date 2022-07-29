ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Employee’ tears down luxury homes at marina with digger in revenge for ‘getting fired’

By Jacob Bentley-York
 4 days ago

DRAMATIC video shows the moment an angry worker took revenge after “getting fired” by allegedly using a digger to wreck luxury homes at a popular marina.

Footage appears to show a person using the huge machine to smash through one of the lakeside properties in Calgary, Canada.

Footage appears to show a person using a digger to excavate a luxury waterside home Credit: TWITTER
Some properties in the area reportedly cost upwards of £8 million Credit: TWITTER

Shocked residents captured the demolition job on camera as police later swooped to the scene at the Pride of Rosseau Marina, in the Muskoka Lakes.

A 59-year-old man, believed to be a former employee on the property, was charged with mischief in relation to the incident.

He was also issued a fine of £3,200 and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The clip was filmed by a local witness on July 21 and showed the excavator tearing through the second floor of one Pride Marine Group building.

The resident wrote: “You can’t make this up.

"A disgruntled, fired employee from a marina near our lake house snapped and destroyed the entire marina with an excavator.”

Geordie Newlands, owner of SWS Muskoka, which operates marinas in the area, said the vandalism is "shocking".

More than one building had been damaged, and the cost of repairs is set to be in the millions, he added.

“Luckily nobody got hurt, which is a good thing,” he told Calgary Herald.

“It was almost surreal what happened. For something like that to happen… it’s like fiction.”

“It’s a small community up here and it’s pretty devastating.”

Newlands suggested that local boating companies had been put under strain by the ongoing effects of the pandemic – leading to redundancies.

He could not confirm whether any boats were damaged in the incident.

The Pride of Rosseau Marina is a popular summer getaway for wealthy locals and boasts several luxury home and expensive boats.

Some properties in the area are listed for more than £8 million, reports suggest.

Jade Floyd
3d ago

He was charged with "mischief"?! Was he also put in time out and told to go to bed without any supper? Talk about a slap on the wrist...

Your Big Daddy
3d ago

That’s pretty funny. Would be great to see it on video.

Loren
4d ago

At least he's doing something 'constructive' Ha!! 🤪

#Luxury Homes#Vandalism#Digger#Marinas#Canada#Pride Marine Group#Sws Muskoka
