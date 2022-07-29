ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Louisiana Rapper JayDaYoungan Fatally Shot In Bogalusa

BET
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bet.com

Mary Cannon
2d ago

To the family, Please accept my sincere condolences.May you find comfort through the Word of God .He will actually swallow up death forever.and the Sovereign Lord JEHOVAH will certainly. wipe the tears from all faces Isaiah 25:8 This promise will be accomplish by means of God’s Kingdom or government with his son Jesus Christ ruling as King.

Distractify

Rapper JayDaYoungan Passed Away at Just 24 Years Old

Over the last half decade, one of rap's biggest rising stars has been JayDaYoungan. The Louisiana-born wordsmith had established quite a following in just a short period of time and released a slew of fan-favorite records such as Forever 23 and Endless Pain. Unfortunately, JayDaYoungan died in his home state...
BOGALUSA, LA
TMZ.com

Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says

Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
BOGALUSA, LA
