Charles Barkley officially says no to LIV Golf: 'I'm staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career.'

Charles Barkley plays in the LIV Golf pro-am in Bedminster, New Jersey. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Charles Barkley says his potential deal with LIV Golf is over.

Barkley played in the pro-am ahead of LIV's event in Bedminster on Thursday, but was still waiting for an offer.

On Friday morning, he made clear that he would be staying with TNT.

Charles Barkley will not be heading to LIV Golf as a commentator.

Speaking with Andrew Marchand at the New York Post , Barkley said the time had come for him to commit to his current gig at TNT.

"I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me," Barkley told Marchand. "I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life — it is best for me to move on, and I'm staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career."

Barkley had met with LIV CEO Greg Norman about a potential partnership last week, and had accepted an invitation to play in the league's pro-am ahead of this weekend's event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

On Thursday, Barkley played his round alongside LIV pros Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen. Speaking with reporters, Barkley had nothing bad to say about LIV, but said that he still hadn't been made an official offer and that he needed to make a decision soon.

"I've got a real job. And clearly the people at work are a little stressed out, and my sponsors are stressed out. I need to say yeah maybe sooner than later," Barkley said at the time.

"When I wake up in the morning, if they haven't said anything, I'm going to say, 'Guys, I'll be in your pro-am whenever y'all want me to if I'm available, but I'm going to go back to my job.' I love my job, and I don't think it's fair to keep them holding on."

Apparently, that deal never came to fruition, and true to his word, Barkley decided he would stick with what he knows. Barkley reportedly has three years left on his contract with TNT.

Almost as soon as Barkley took his initial meeting with LIV, he came under scrutiny, as many critics have raised issues with the league's financial backing, which comes from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. At the pro-am, Barkley defended LIV , noting that several prominent American companies have accepted investments from the same group.

"You can't pick and choose who you want to be mad at. They should be mad at Berkshire Hathaway, Tesla, Bank of America, Disney, but they're not," Barkley said. "They're just mad at these golfers."