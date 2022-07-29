ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Charles Barkley officially says no to LIV Golf: 'I'm staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career.'

By Tyler Lauletta
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259nv2_0gxmP2jK00
Charles Barkley plays in the LIV Golf pro-am in Bedminster, New Jersey.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

  • Charles Barkley says his potential deal with LIV Golf is over.
  • Barkley played in the pro-am ahead of LIV's event in Bedminster on Thursday, but was still waiting for an offer.
  • On Friday morning, he made clear that he would be staying with TNT.

Charles Barkley will not be heading to LIV Golf as a commentator.

Speaking with Andrew Marchand at the New York Post , Barkley said the time had come for him to commit to his current gig at TNT.

"I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me," Barkley told Marchand. "I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life — it is best for me to move on, and I'm staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career."

Barkley had met with LIV CEO Greg Norman about a potential partnership last week, and had accepted an invitation to play in the league's pro-am ahead of this weekend's event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

On Thursday, Barkley played his round alongside LIV pros Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen. Speaking with reporters, Barkley had nothing bad to say about LIV, but said that he still hadn't been made an official offer and that he needed to make a decision soon.

"I've got a real job. And clearly the people at work are a little stressed out, and my sponsors are stressed out. I need to say yeah maybe sooner than later," Barkley said at the time.

"When I wake up in the morning, if they haven't said anything, I'm going to say, 'Guys, I'll be in your pro-am whenever y'all want me to if I'm available, but I'm going to go back to my job.' I love my job, and I don't think it's fair to keep them holding on."

Apparently, that deal never came to fruition, and true to his word, Barkley decided he would stick with what he knows. Barkley reportedly has three years left on his contract with TNT.

Almost as soon as Barkley took his initial meeting with LIV, he came under scrutiny, as many critics have raised issues with the league's financial backing, which comes from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. At the pro-am, Barkley defended LIV , noting that several prominent American companies have accepted investments from the same group.

"You can't pick and choose who you want to be mad at. They should be mad at Berkshire Hathaway, Tesla, Bank of America, Disney, but they're not," Barkley said. "They're just mad at these golfers."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Charles Barkley 'Pissed Off' At LIV Golf Criticism: Fans React

NBA legend Charles Barkley is not happy about all the criticism LIV Golf has been receiving as of late. “Some of this LIV stuff has really pissed me off, to be honest with you. People use a word like ‘sportswashing,’ ‘blood money,’ and that really pisses me off,” Barkley told Outkick’s Clay Travis. “These guys have the right to make money any way they want to.”
NBA
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods LIV Offer News

Tiger Woods won't be joining LIV Golf, but that doesn't mean the Greg Norman-led tour didn't try to get him. According to Norman, LIV Golf made an offer to Woods in the $700 million to $800 million range. Seriously. "Greg Norman confirms to Tucker Carlson that LIV offered Tiger Woods...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
AFP

Love says 'fed up' PGA players unified for LIV Golf fight

US PGA Tour players are "fed up" and uniting for a fight against the upstart Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, US Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III said Tuesday. "If the LIV guys sue and are allowed to play on the PGA Tour, the players are enough fed up with it... we don't want those guys come and cherrypicking our tournaments.
GOLF
Deadline

ESPY Red Carpet Photos: Lindsey Vonn, Aaron Donald, Stephan Curry, Michelle Wie West & Many More

The red carpet for tonight’s ESPY Awards hosted by Stephan Curry on ESPN was a glittery collision of Hollywood and the sports world. Curry and wife Aisha brought the family and walked the carpet with the likes of Olympic Gold Medalists Lindsey Vonn, Eileen Gu, Allyson Felix and Aly Raisman; Super Bowl Champ Russell Wilson and singer Ciara; and Albert Pujols and Odell Beckham Jr. Also well-represented were the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z Tells Kevin Hart He Doesn't Accept Money For Features: "I Never Charge"

When it comes to giving features, JAY-Z is a pretty generous guy (to those in his good book, that is). During a sit-down with Kevin Hart for the comedian's Peacock series, Hart to Heart, the father of three spilled the tea on how much it costs to get a feature from him, what attracts him to working with certain artists over others, and his future plans – including the possibility of retirement.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Greg Norman
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
411mania.com

WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Photo Seth Wenig#Tnt#The New York Post#Trump National Golf Club
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Club Photos

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac received a big honor earlier this summer. Maxim named the former University of Arizona and San Diego State golfer as their sexiest woman of the year. Spiranac reacted to the honor in awe. Later this summer, Spiranac celebrated the big honor...
GOLF
The Spun

Michael Jordan Brother Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player in the history of the NBA. While Michael's brother, Larry, didn't reach the league, he had some pretty nice skills, as well. A rare video of Larry Jordan playing basketball has gone viral on social media. NBA fans are thinking about what could...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Cut Short After Match Overruns at WWE SummerSlam

At Saturday’s SummerSlam event, Liv Morgan faced off against Ronda Rousey to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. This match was booked after Morgan succeeded in the Money In The Bank match and then cashed her briefcase on Rousey that same night to become champion. Their SummerSlam was...
WWE
The Spun

Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To The Brittney Griner News

The sports world continues to speak out in support of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner, who was detained in Russia for allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack at the airport, has been in custody overseas for several months. The former Baylor Bears star is currently...
BASKETBALL
Insider

Insider

512K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy