Everything We Know About ‘American Idol’ Season 21

Retta Says 'Good Girls' Season 5 Isn't Happening Because 'One Person Ruined It for All of Cast and Crew'
Retta is opening up about why Good Girls was canceled. During a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the 52-year-old comedian revealed why the NBC series isn't returning for a fifth season. "We were very close to a fifth season, but one person ruined it for all of...
NBC Reveals New Show Is No Survivor With Very Early Cancellation
NBC has cancelled this show before it really started.
‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Everything We Know About Hopper’s Return, New Characters and More
Hellfire Club assemble! While the coronavirus pandemic delayed the season 4 premiere of Stranger Things, the excitement is still real — and it's all coming together! "I think most would probably say it's the scariest [season] out of the previous three, which I love because it's very fun to film," Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin […]
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
Why Tom Selleck Had to Re-Shoot All of His Scenes as a Guest Star on ‘Friends’
Fans of the wildly popular 1990s and early 2000s TV sitcom series Friends remember some of the show’s most impressive guest stars. During its 10 years on the air, Friends has brought in some big Hollywood names. Some of these names include stars like Bruce Willis, Reese Witherspoon, and Christina Applegate.
Mary Alice, Emmy-Winning A Different World Star, Dies
Beloved actress Mary Alice, known for her roles in film, television, and on Broadway, has died. She was in her 80s. Alice played Leticia "Lettie" Bostic on A Different World, the popular Cosby Show spinoff. Her other television roles included Oz, Law and Order, and NBC's I'll Fly Away, for which she received an Emmy.
Ahead Of Bad Boys 4 With Will Smith, Martin Lawrence Is Joining Another Fresh Prince Vet For A Wild New TV Show
2022 is shaping up to be quite a solid year for Martin Lawrence and his fanbase, as the actor not only has a serial killer thriller opposite John Malkovich on the way, but he also took part in the previously-thought-impossible Martin sitcom reunion special alongside former co-star Tisha Campbell. Now, with Bad Boys 4 reportedly still on the way following a possible pause due to Will Smith’s Oscar slap controversy, Lawrence will be joining one of Smith’s former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-stars for a unique new TV series called Demascus.
Ashton Kutcher Says It Felt 'Pretty Bizarre' Filming the Upcoming That '70s Show Spin-Off
Ashton Kutcher's recent trip down memory lane was surreal to say the least. The actor and entrepreneur opened up about his experience returning to film Netflix's upcoming That '70s Show spin-off, That '90s Show. "It was really nostalgic to be back on the set," Kutcher, who played Michael Kelso on...
Sydney Sweeney Discusses How She Really Feels About Filming Spicy Scenes For 'Euphoria'
Sydney Sweeney has taken the small screen by storm in the past year, but the blossoming actress claims there is much more than meets the eye to her on-screen personas. The 24-year-old actress gained major notoriety for her role as Cassie Howard on HBO's Euphoria, where she is often seen baring it all for the camera.
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
Grey's Anatomy season 19 adds Inventing Anna star
Inventing Anna's Alexis Floyd is staying with Shondaland and has joined the cast of Grey's Anatomy for the medical drama's upcoming 19th season. According to Deadline, the star will be playing Simone Griffin, a funny, high achieving first-year surgical resident at Grey Sloan. She has a "complicated family dynamic" and, though she grew up in Seattle, she's never been tempted to work at Grey Sloan due to a "painful personal history with the hospital".
Sydney Sweeney Says She 'Wasn't Expecting This' as She Earns 2 First-Time Emmy Noms: 'I'm Excited'
Sydney Sweeney is feeling overjoyed... for two reasons!. On Tuesday, the actress earned two first-time Emmy Awards nominations: one in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her performance as Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series Euphoria, and one for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Olivia Mossbacher in HBO's comedy drama series The White Lotus.
Chris Sullivan Comedy The Son in Law Not Moving Forward at ABC
Click here to read the full article. Chris Sullivan‘s return to network TV after This Is Us will have to wait: ABC has passed on The Son in Law, a comedy pilot starring Sullivan, TVLine has learned. Sullivan would have played Jake, a divorced, working-class plumbing contractor with a 21-year-old daughter. Jake finds new love with a woman named Asha, who is basically South Asian royalty — but Asha’s controlling parents do not approve of the match. His casting was first announced back in March. There’s more bad news for the This Is Us extended family: ABC is also passing on an...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Caterina Scorsone Shares Excitement Over Season 19 Premiere Script
Caterina Scorsone, who plays Dr. Amelia Shepherd in ABC‘s Grey’s Anatomy, has read the script for the premiere of the upcoming 19th season, and she is excited to get things rolling. Taking to social media on Sunday, July 31, Scorsone tweeted that she was “Memorizing lines for #1901,”...
Grey's Anatomy Season 19: Niko Terho Added as New Resident, Reuniting With Thing About Harry's Jake Borelli
Click here to read the full article. Grey’s Anatomy is staging a rom-com reunion this fall. Niko Terho, who starred opposite Jake Borelli in the 2020 Freeform movie The Thing About Harry, has boarded the venerable ABC medical drama for Season 19. Per Deadline, Terho will play Lucas Adams, a first-year surgical resident described as “the charming black sheep of his family. Likable to a fault, he has a great mind, but doesn’t have the grades to match,” according to the official character breakdown. “He’s determined to prove himself as a surgeon, just like many in his family that have...
AGT's Latest Comedy Act Takes a Dark Turn as Season 17 Auditions Wind Down
Click here to read the full article. Comedy is serious business on America’s Got Talent, and it doesn’t get much more serious than this. Tuesday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c), the last full night of auditions before next week’s “Road to Lives” episode, introduces viewers to Don McMillan — whose sitcom dad exterior conceals a far darker comedian within. For example, TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of McMillan’s audition finds him breaking down misleading statistics about marriage, specifically how they all end in divorce or death. He may be playing it up for laughs, but he’s not wrong. The question is: Could McMillan go the way...
‘Big Brother’ Alums Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo’s Family Album: Sweetest Moments With Son Arrow
Reality stars turned parents! Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo welcomed their son, Arrow, in July 2021 after meeting on Big Brother five years prior. “[After] Big Brother, me and Nicole stayed friends,” Arroyo told Entertainment Tonight in September 2017, revealing that the pair started dating after seeing each other at the Big Brother 19 premiere earlier that year. “We talked a lot as friends and, you know, through her life and my life, we were just an open book.”
‘Weakest Link’ Quiz Show Renewed for Season 3 at NBC
Click here to read the full article. NBC has renewed the Jane Lynch-hosted game show “Weakest Link” for a third season. Season 3 will run for 20 episodes. Each episode sees eight contestants enter the studio as strangers and work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. The contestants take turns to answer general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers. Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain, while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over on the lowest rung with the smallest amount of money....
'The Little Mermaid' Star Pat Carroll Dies Aged 95
The Little Mermaid actress Pat Carroll has died at the age of 95. Carroll died at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on 30 July whilst recovering from pneumonia. Caroll was perhaps best known for voicing the iconic Disney villain Ursula in the 1989 animated film The Little Mermaid. The film not only remains a classic today, but was an important turning point for Disney as after several troublesome years, The Little Mermaid confirmed that feature-length animated films could indeed be profitable.
Japanese Double Dutch Crew Waffle Delivers Stylish Routine in ‘AGT’ Early Release
America’s Got Talent has shared an early release audition from this Tuesday’s new episode featuring a Double Dutch crew called Waffle. They showed off an energetic and stylish routine for the judges, who were clearly impressed. Waffle Double Dutch Crew Wows in ‘AGT’ Early Release. The...
