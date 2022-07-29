ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1010WINS

Teen boy shot on Harlem street, 'highly uncooperative' with cops

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVGoN_0gxmOkkm00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are investigating after a teen boy was shot in the leg on a Harlem street Thursday night, according to authorities.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at 3250 Broadway Ave. near 131st Street, officials said.

The 17-year-old boy was shot once in the right leg and was transported to Harlem Hospital and is expected to survive.

The teen was "highly uncooperative ," the NYPD said.

The suspect fled the scene and remains in the wind.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Violent Crime#Harlem Hospital
Daily News

Boy, 5, and dad splashed with hot oil in Brooklyn cookout fight, woman arrested

A 5-year-old boy and his father were hospitalized after being splashed with hot oil during a crazed fight at a Brooklyn cookout that lead to a woman’s arrest, police said Monday. A group got into an argument during a cookout after a soccer game at Linden St. and Wilson Ave. in Bushwick about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, cops said. During the spat, Felisa Deltoro, 36, allegedly knocked over a pot of hot ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Queens shooting: Man struck in face at NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was shot in the face at NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses on Sunday night, leaving him in what police described as critical condition. The victim, 26, was approached by two people on bikes on 10th Street near 40th Avenue around 9:50 a.m., officials said. At least one of the assailants opened fire […]
QUEENS, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy