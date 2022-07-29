ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ketanji Brown Jackson gets a bobblehead

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CatzZ_0gxmOboF00

(The Hill) – Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson can add another distinct honor to her résumé: she’s the inspiration for a new bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced Friday that Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, is being immortalized in bobblehead form.

The Milwaukee-based museum is selling $30 figures that show a smiling mini version of Jackson standing tall in her judge’s robe in front of a replica of the Supreme Court. The seven inch, limited-edition bobbleheads are poised to ship in September.

“When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, history was made,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame co-founder Phil Sklar said in a statement announcing the launch, following the 51-year-old former federal public defender’s April confirmation.

“We celebrate the momentous day in the 233-year history of the Supreme Court,” Sklar said.

In addition to the Jackson bobblehead, the Hall of Fame is also releasing collectibles of 16 other current and former Supreme Court justices.

Bobbleheads of justices including Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Thurgood Marshall, among others, will be available for pre-order on Friday and are expected to ship in December.

The release comes at a sticky time for the court — a Gallup poll conducted in June, just before the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights was overturned, found that only a quarter of Americans have confidence in the Supreme Court.

Sklar said the brigade of bobbleheads gives the public “the chance to collect bobbleheads representing the Supreme Court justices that have a very influential impact on our lives given their roles in our government and the impact their decisions have.”

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

10-year-old among 14 arrested for auto theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven juveniles and seven adults were arrested Friday for auto theft, and one suspect was 10 years old, according to Memphis police. Officers conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime. One suspect, an 18-year-old, was also charged with evading arrest. MPD did not release the names of the juveniles. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Changes to marijuana laws among legislation taking effect

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Beginning Monday, police in Louisiana won’t be able to use the smell of marijuana as a reason for warrantless searches of homes. A prohibition making such searches illegal without warrants is one of numerous laws that take effect Aug. 1 as a result of the 2022 regular legislative session. Other […]
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobbleheads#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Senate#The Hall Of Fame#Gallup
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man arrested after shooting at restaurant

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department responded to Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a reported “physical altercation resulting in shots fired,” according to the Zachary Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. and initiated an investigation. The alleged […]
ZACHARY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man dies in Ouachita Parish crash

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1, 2022, just after 8 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 34 north of Louisiana Highway 557. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 67-year-old William F. Guraedy of West Monroe, La. The investigation revealed that Guraedy’s 2007 GMC […]
MyArkLaMiss

Insurance Commissioner gives update on canceled policies

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last few months, thousands of Louisianans have lost their insurance policies as companies go under. The state Insurance Commissioner gave an update on what is being done to prevent companies from leaving. Thousands are searching for new insurance carriers after six companies have pulled out of Louisiana recently. […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy