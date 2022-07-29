Hot air balloons fly over Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The 2022 Balloon Classic in Canton is this weekend.

The event kicked off Friday and runs through Sunday at the Kent State Stark and Stark State College.

The balloons remained grounded Friday morning as a safety precaution due to weather, event organizers say.

The event will have children’s activities, food and beverage vendors and music. Friday evening’s balloon launch is set for 6:30 p.m.

Here’s the schedule of events:

FRIDAY, JULY 29

6:30 – 7:30 a.m. Balloon Launch (weather permitting)

4 – 10 p.m. Balloon Activities

– Target Drop

– Balloon Education/Area

– Children’s Inflatables Area

– Skydivers

6:30 p.m. Balloon Launch (weather permitting)

8:00 p.m. – Donut Eating Contest (provided by Mary Ann Donuts Cafe)

8:30 p.m. – Live Music provided by New Wave Nation

9:00 p.m. – The Night Glow

SATURDAY, JULY 30

6:30 – 7:30 a.m. Balloon Launch (weather permitting)

8:00 a.m. UP, UP & AWAY 5K (register at hofef5k.com )

4 – 10 p.m. Balloon Activities

– Target Drop

– Balloon Education Area

– Skydivers

6:30 p.m. Balloon Launch (weather permitting)

8:30 p.m. – Live Music provided by Dustin Kines

10:00 p.m. – Fireworks

SUNDAY, JULY 31

6:30 – 7 a.m. Balloon Launch (weather permitting)

FOX 8 Weather reports no rain chances this weekend with highs in the low 80s.

