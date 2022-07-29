Accidental fire causes thousands in damages to a Peoria home

www.25newsnow.com
House fire breaks out in Elkhart overnight
ELKHART, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from multiple towns in Logan County were dispatched to Elkhart early Monday morning to battle a house fire. The fire happened just after midnight. Upon arrival, firefighters found “heavy fire showing” from the house, but were informed that all occupants were outside and safe. They set up an aerial water […]
South Peoria shooting leaves man injured
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for your help trying to find whoever may have shot someone Monday afternoon. Police say they received a ShotSpotter alert for ten rounds fired at 3:04 p.m. near Wiswall Court and Wiswall Street. A male victim arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening...
Saturday night crash sends Peoria officer, 3 others to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people, including a Peoria police officer, were taken to the hospital after a car drove over a median and hit another vehicle during a traffic stop, Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed. At approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer was conducting a traffic stop...
Police investigate report of fight involving 100 people, 4-year-old punched at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a 100 person fight and a 4-year-old punched at the Peoria Speedway, Saturday night. Around 10:30 pm, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were dispatched to a report of 100 people fighting....
Normal Police investigate stabbing
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday night that left one person injured. According to Sgt. Brad Underwood, officers responded to the 1000 block of Charlotte Dr., down the road from Fairview Park around 5 pm. Police found a 27-year-old man with a stab wound to his back.
Peoria woman found guilty of leaving crash that killed 10-year old
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The woman charged in a November hit-and-run that took the life of 10-year-old Troy Erving has been found guilty, but the case isn’t being considered murder. Karrie Brunswig, 44, was arraigned earlier this year on charges of leaving the scene of an accident,...
Man arrested after trying to hide gun, flee from Peoria police
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in the Peoria County Jail after leading police officers on a chase and hiding a handgun in his possession Saturday, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Police arrested 19-year-old Marshawn J. Tolliver for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID,...
Car driven into Pekin riverfront Thursday
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police are attempting to pull a car out of the riverfront after it was driven into the river on Thursday. Police started searching for the car Friday morning and believe they found it at the bottom of the river. They are being assisted by...
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois. A TV6 crew on scene said Route 6 is closed around Glenwood Road in Henry County and 200th Street in Rock Island County. This is a developing...
U.S. 6 closed due to crash
UPDATE: At least one person has died in the crash, the Henry County Coroner’s Office told Local 4 News. U.S. Highway 6 is closed in both directions near East 200th Street in Henry County due to a head-on crash. A MedForce helicopter was leaving as Local 4 News arrived.
Fight Involving At Least 100 Under Investigation
The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports that at least 100 people were involved in a fight at the Peoria Speedway Saturday night. A four-year-old child had been reported to be punched in the face, but by the time officers arrived, the fighting in the stands and on the track was over. Sheriff Chris Watkins says they have a photo of the person who is accused of hitting the child and they are still investigating.
Man arrested on gun charges after traffic stop
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man is waking up in jail after a traffic stop was conducted in Peoria on Sunday. 41-year-old Jimmie James was pulled over around 2 a.m. near the intersection of North Sheridan road and West High Street for an Illinois vehicle code violation. Officers...
Man suspected of stealing trailer, UTV and ATV arrested
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man suspected of stealing a trailer, a UTV, and an ATV who was wanted by the McDonough County Sheriff's office since May has been arrested. Kyle E. Sebree, 30, of Delavan, Ill., was arrested in Shannon County, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 27. Sebree...
Case continues for Fulton County Jail escapee
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The case of a man who escaped from the Fulton County Jail is back in court Monday. Eugene Roets was one of four inmates to break out of the Fulton County Jail on July 7, 2021. After a manhunt, all four inmates were captured and returned to the Fulton County Jail.
One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning
BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, Logan, Mason, McLean, Peoria, Schuyler, Tazewell by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 07:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Fulton; Logan; Mason; McLean; Peoria; Schuyler; Tazewell; Woodford The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Logan County in central Illinois Woodford County in central Illinois Fulton County in west central Illinois Tazewell County in central Illinois Northwestern McLean County in central Illinois East central Schuyler County in west central Illinois Mason County in central Illinois Central Peoria County in central Illinois * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 735 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trivoli, or 7 miles northeast of Canton, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Peoria, Pekin, Canton, Eureka, Havana, Lewistown, Mason City, East Peoria, Morton, Washington, Bartonville, Creve Coeur, West Peoria, Metamora, Germantown Hills, Marquette Heights, El Paso, Tremont, Roanoke and Bellevue. This includes the following highways Interstate 155 between mile markers 4 and 31. Interstate 39 between mile markers 9 and 21. Interstate 474 between mile markers 0 and 14. Interstate 74 between mile markers 78 and 125. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
