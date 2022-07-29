Accidental fire causes thousands in damages to a Peoria home

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports that at least 100 people were involved in a fight at the Peoria Speedway Saturday night. A four-year-old child had been reported to be punched in the face, but by the time officers arrived, the fighting in the stands and on the track was over. Sheriff Chris Watkins says they have a photo of the person who is accused of hitting the child and they are still investigating.

PEORIA COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO