Last call for great summer reading!

Sonoma, CA

sonomasun.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
sonomasun.com

sonomasun.com

Flipping the script, Larson reborn, file and run, and more

The Sonoma International Film Festival has made major off-screen casting changes, as longtime executive and creative director Kevin W. McNeely slides into the role of SIFF Director Emeritus. Ginny Krieger, part of the event since 2001, is the new executive director. And Carl Spence, with 28 years in the film industry, most recently with the Miami Film Festival, is now SIFF’s Artistic Director. Krieger has held management roles with SIFF including Administrative Director, Assistant Director and Co-Director. Spence has held programming posts with film festivals Palm Springs, San Francisco and Seattle. His resume includes marketing, sponsorship, publicity, and talent management.
SONOMA, CA
sonomasun.com

Sonoma’s summer block of movies

starring Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline, wraps up Summerfest, the three-day, 10-event cinema blast from the Sonoma International Film Festival. The action starts August 4 with an outdoor screening at Chateau St. Jean Winery in Kenwood. Subsequent films, at the Sebastiani Theatre, include I Love My Dad with Patton Oswald, the doc Mickey: The Story of a Mouse; and a dinner/movie night with Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter, at Hanna Boys Center.
SONOMA, CA
sonomasun.com

An amusing night out

Every August, the Sonoma Community Center’s MUSE gala celebrates a person who makes the Sonoma Valley vibrant and creative. This year’s honoree adds a distinctive local flavor – it’s Elaine Bell, this year celebrating 40 years in the catering business. Re-dubbed ‘aMUSE Bouche’ for the occasion, the dinner is August 13.
SONOMA, CA
sfsonic.com

Petaluma Music Festival on August 6, 2022

Returning for its 15th year at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds The Petaluma Music Festival is a highly anticipated annual event that draws music lovers from across Northern California and features nationally touring musicians as well as the ‘best of the best of the bay’. New to the festival stage this...
PETALUMA, CA
Mic

Welcome to the first-ever Transgender History Month

Our Streets is a column by writer and reporter Ray Levy Uyeda that highlights activists, artists, and organizers who are doing the work and reclaiming power for the people. When transgender activist, actress, and speaker Donna Personna was coming up in the 1960s, there were few, if any, queer and transgender public spaces where she could hang out and meet others in her community. Just about everything was different back then, she tells Mic, from social attitudes to laws to media portrayals of queer and transgender people and families.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travelawaits.com

My 5 Favorite Attractions To Visit With A San Francisco CityPASS

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Have you ever used a CityPASS? The pay-one-price discounted bundle of tickets is an excellent way to stretch your travel budget and plan your trip to over 15 cities in the US. You’ll save as much as 45 percent on tickets to attractions of all types.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Forestville’s Carr’s morphs into skatepark for a day

Kids and adults have been asking for a skatepark in Forestville for years. And who can blame them? Skateparks are the contemporary park for youth where kids, friends and families go to be active and have fun together. So when a temporary skatepark appeared at Carr’s Drive-In one Saturday in June, it was like a dream come true.
FORESTVILLE, CA
beniciamagazine.com

Benicia’s Second Annual Dog Festival

It’s no big secret that Benicia is a dog-friendly town. We could expound lengthily about all the dog-friendly amenities Benicia has to offer. However, until recently, there was one thing our town was missing: a dog festival. After the sensational success of last year’s Inaugural Dog Festival, we are happy to report that it is returning in October as the Second Annual Benicia Dog Festival.
BENICIA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Clear the Shelters: Humane Society Silicon Valley Offers Reduced Adoption Fees

Humane Society Silicon Valley is offering $20 adoption fees for adult animals as part of Clear the Shelters – the nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local stations. Each year, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 partner with animal shelters and rescues in the Bay Area...
PETS
oneedm.com

Breakaway California Will Excite All on October 14-15, 2022

Over a week ago, Prime Social Group announced their fifth event in the multi-city, genre-diverse Breakaway Music Festival. This event is titled Breakaway California and it is set for Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15 at the Oakland Arena Grounds in Oakland, Northern California. The Bay Area edition of Breakaway will feature live music from Gryffin, Louis The Child, Big Wild, Said The Sky, Tycho and more. Tickets for the two-day event went on sale Thursday, July 21 at 10 am PST at the festival’s official website. The two-day passes for Breakaway California start at $149.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Half Moon Bay, California

I’d seen the pictures of Half Moon Bay while researching my trip, so I knew it would be beautiful. And yet, I was still awed by the steep and rocky cliffs perched high above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. And when the fog sets in (which it does regularly) it creates a moody scene reminiscent of Scotland.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
pcn-channel.com

Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes

For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

How common are shark attacks in the Bay Area?

(KRON) – Shark sightings are becoming more common in certain areas of the country this summer, which of course is a scary sight for those who frequently visit the water. In June, a swimmer was seriously injured off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove after he was attacked by a shark.  Lovers Point Beach […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

San Francisco Cooking School Is Closing

After 10 years of training students for life in restaurant kitchens, San Francisco Cooking School will close its doors at the end of August. Citing lower enrollment in the wake of COVID-19, along with the high cost of living in San Francisco, school co-founder Jodi Liano says it’s time to call it. “Demand for culinary school has definitely fallen everywhere, but I think the interest in training here specifically in San Francisco was bad for us,” Liano says. “It’s an expensive place to be — a lot of the city’s problems everybody knows about, we don’t need to rehash them here — but I think it’s made it a less desirable place to train and relocate and work, particularly since COVID.” The challenges were even more pronounced for students who relocated from out of state, Liano says, especially at a time when people are less financially secure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

