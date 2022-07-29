Last call for great summer reading!

sonomasun.com
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
50% of its Profits are Donated to Local and World CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Calistoga, CA
Police Make an Arrest in Multiple Cold Cases With One Dating Back 42 YearsJames PatrickSolano County, CA
sonomasun.com
Flipping the script, Larson reborn, file and run, and more
The Sonoma International Film Festival has made major off-screen casting changes, as longtime executive and creative director Kevin W. McNeely slides into the role of SIFF Director Emeritus. Ginny Krieger, part of the event since 2001, is the new executive director. And Carl Spence, with 28 years in the film industry, most recently with the Miami Film Festival, is now SIFF’s Artistic Director. Krieger has held management roles with SIFF including Administrative Director, Assistant Director and Co-Director. Spence has held programming posts with film festivals Palm Springs, San Francisco and Seattle. His resume includes marketing, sponsorship, publicity, and talent management.
sonomasun.com
Sonoma’s summer block of movies
starring Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline, wraps up Summerfest, the three-day, 10-event cinema blast from the Sonoma International Film Festival. The action starts August 4 with an outdoor screening at Chateau St. Jean Winery in Kenwood. Subsequent films, at the Sebastiani Theatre, include I Love My Dad with Patton Oswald, the doc Mickey: The Story of a Mouse; and a dinner/movie night with Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter, at Hanna Boys Center.
SFist
Dave Chappelle Gets Grumpy About Napa Noise Ordinance, Insists On Going Past Curfew Twice at Blue Note Jazz Fest
Dave Chappelle did his ornery best to get everyone back on stage and to keep the party going past 10 p.m. on Sunday night, during the closing moments of the inaugural Napa Valley iteration of the Blue Note Jazz Festival, in spite of a local noise ordinance. A similar ordinance...
sonomasun.com
An amusing night out
Every August, the Sonoma Community Center’s MUSE gala celebrates a person who makes the Sonoma Valley vibrant and creative. This year’s honoree adds a distinctive local flavor – it’s Elaine Bell, this year celebrating 40 years in the catering business. Re-dubbed ‘aMUSE Bouche’ for the occasion, the dinner is August 13.
SF family demands answers after dog lost while staying with sitter booked through pet care platform
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Before venturing off on a recent Hawaiian vacation, a family in San Francisco booked a pet sitter on the popular pet care service platform, Rover. The family's distance away from home felt even farther after learning their dog had escaped his caretaker. Coco the 2-year-old Maltipoo...
How Freddie's Sandwiches became a SF institution with celeb status
Freddie's still sells its signature sandwich that was created 96 years ago.
sfsonic.com
Petaluma Music Festival on August 6, 2022
Returning for its 15th year at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds The Petaluma Music Festival is a highly anticipated annual event that draws music lovers from across Northern California and features nationally touring musicians as well as the ‘best of the best of the bay’. New to the festival stage this...
In biggest San Francisco home sale of 2022, Broadway mansion reportedly bought by Manchester United owners
The storied red-brick mansion on the crest of Pac Heights just sold for $34.5 million.
sonomamag.com
This Is Sonoma County’s Most Charming Town, According to Condé Nast Traveler
Healdsburg continues its streak as one of the hottest destinations in Wine Country. In a recently published article, luxury travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CNT) called it “Sonoma County’s most charming town” and listed the best places to eat, stay and play during a visit. “Despite...
Mic
Welcome to the first-ever Transgender History Month
Our Streets is a column by writer and reporter Ray Levy Uyeda that highlights activists, artists, and organizers who are doing the work and reclaiming power for the people. When transgender activist, actress, and speaker Donna Personna was coming up in the 1960s, there were few, if any, queer and transgender public spaces where she could hang out and meet others in her community. Just about everything was different back then, she tells Mic, from social attitudes to laws to media portrayals of queer and transgender people and families.
travelawaits.com
My 5 Favorite Attractions To Visit With A San Francisco CityPASS
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Have you ever used a CityPASS? The pay-one-price discounted bundle of tickets is an excellent way to stretch your travel budget and plan your trip to over 15 cities in the US. You’ll save as much as 45 percent on tickets to attractions of all types.
sonomacountygazette.com
Forestville’s Carr’s morphs into skatepark for a day
Kids and adults have been asking for a skatepark in Forestville for years. And who can blame them? Skateparks are the contemporary park for youth where kids, friends and families go to be active and have fun together. So when a temporary skatepark appeared at Carr’s Drive-In one Saturday in June, it was like a dream come true.
beniciamagazine.com
Benicia’s Second Annual Dog Festival
It’s no big secret that Benicia is a dog-friendly town. We could expound lengthily about all the dog-friendly amenities Benicia has to offer. However, until recently, there was one thing our town was missing: a dog festival. After the sensational success of last year’s Inaugural Dog Festival, we are happy to report that it is returning in October as the Second Annual Benicia Dog Festival.
NBC Bay Area
Clear the Shelters: Humane Society Silicon Valley Offers Reduced Adoption Fees
Humane Society Silicon Valley is offering $20 adoption fees for adult animals as part of Clear the Shelters – the nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local stations. Each year, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 partner with animal shelters and rescues in the Bay Area...
Bay Area dad uses tech background to design innovative face mask, motivated by his children
With inclusion in mind, part of Kevin Ngo's process involved 3D scanning the faces of dozens of children across different ethnicities.
oneedm.com
Breakaway California Will Excite All on October 14-15, 2022
Over a week ago, Prime Social Group announced their fifth event in the multi-city, genre-diverse Breakaway Music Festival. This event is titled Breakaway California and it is set for Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15 at the Oakland Arena Grounds in Oakland, Northern California. The Bay Area edition of Breakaway will feature live music from Gryffin, Louis The Child, Big Wild, Said The Sky, Tycho and more. Tickets for the two-day event went on sale Thursday, July 21 at 10 am PST at the festival’s official website. The two-day passes for Breakaway California start at $149.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Half Moon Bay, California
I’d seen the pictures of Half Moon Bay while researching my trip, so I knew it would be beautiful. And yet, I was still awed by the steep and rocky cliffs perched high above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. And when the fog sets in (which it does regularly) it creates a moody scene reminiscent of Scotland.
pcn-channel.com
Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes
For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
How common are shark attacks in the Bay Area?
(KRON) – Shark sightings are becoming more common in certain areas of the country this summer, which of course is a scary sight for those who frequently visit the water. In June, a swimmer was seriously injured off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove after he was attacked by a shark. Lovers Point Beach […]
Eater
San Francisco Cooking School Is Closing
After 10 years of training students for life in restaurant kitchens, San Francisco Cooking School will close its doors at the end of August. Citing lower enrollment in the wake of COVID-19, along with the high cost of living in San Francisco, school co-founder Jodi Liano says it’s time to call it. “Demand for culinary school has definitely fallen everywhere, but I think the interest in training here specifically in San Francisco was bad for us,” Liano says. “It’s an expensive place to be — a lot of the city’s problems everybody knows about, we don’t need to rehash them here — but I think it’s made it a less desirable place to train and relocate and work, particularly since COVID.” The challenges were even more pronounced for students who relocated from out of state, Liano says, especially at a time when people are less financially secure.
