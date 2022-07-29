ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peorians may request a water conservation kit

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1Uls_0gxmNSqn00

The city of Peoria offers many services that can assist residents in saving water. One of these services includes requesting a water conservation kit, which is offered through the city’s sustainability program.

The kit includes a WaterSense showerhead, high efficiency faucet aerators, a kitchen swivel aerator, garden hose nozzle and educational material on how to find and fix leaks at home.

The kits are free to Peoria water customers and are limited to one kit per household.

Kits can be requested at https://form.jotform.com/221666854334158 .

For more information about the city's water conservations efforts, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/waterconservation .

In June, the city declared stage 1 water watch of the drought management plan to raise awareness and encourage voluntary reduction measures.

The move was done in recognition of ongoing regional and statewide discussions related to the Colorado River shortage.

There is no immediate impact to the city’s ability to deliver water and, at this time, there are no mandatory water restrictions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scottsdale.org

City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears

New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Get your dancing shoes, QC ban could be lifted

Queen Creek might not need Kevin Bacon to remove its dancing ban, after all. On July 27, the Planning & Zoning Commission approved an amendment for entertainment activities associated with restaurants or bars. The amendment would allow for entertainment activities including live or piped music, DJs, dancing, karaoke, or similar...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler housing plan stirs citizens’ opposition

The City of Chandler is looking to increase the amount of public housing units it has available and seeking innovative ways to pay for it. But some residents in the community are worried about the project and have started a petition drive to stop it. The city currently has 303...
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, AZ
Government
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KOLD-TV

Ditch the Grass: City of Scottsdale offers homeowner incentives for desert-friendly yards

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ditch the grass. The City of Scottsdale is pushing residents to do it as Arizona faces historic drought conditions. City officials are pushing homeowners to get rid of the grass to lower their water footprint and turn their outdoor spaces into something more desert-friendly. Of course, you don’t have to get rid of all your grass, especially if you have it for your kids or pets. Instead, the city says just get rid of as much as possible. Scottsdale’s rebate program gives residents $2 in credit on their water bill for every square foot of grass removed. It caps at $5,000.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
santanvalley.com

State Route 24 nears completion

ADOT's $77 million project to build SR 24 as a four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County is nearing completion. Work started in November 2020 and, weather permitting, the entire five-mile-long project is scheduled to open by mid-August. Lane striping was completed last...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Scottsdale 20/30 Club is now The Saguaros

The Valley has a new philanthropic organization with some familiar faces. The organization formerly known as the Scottsdale 20/30 Club has established itself as an independent nonprofit called The Saguaros, effective July 1, 2022. The new nonprofit has the same mission of supporting Arizona children’s charities and is composed of philanthropic leaders between the ages of 20 and 39. Earlier this year, the Scottsdale 20/30 Club announced over $1 million in grant funding to 48 Arizona children’s charities. In conjunction with the announcement of the new organization, The Saguaros have also announced a $500,000 grant to Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, payable over two years.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Saving Water#Colorado River#Peorians#Watersense
azmarijuana.com

New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on August 2

One of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, Trulieve, announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St in Phoenix, the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is the first marijuana dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

623 W Guadalupe Rd #254

ADORABLE CONDO FOR RENT! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is remodeled and ready to go! Featuring cherry cabinets and newer carpet and tile! Fridge and full-sized washer and dryer included! There's even a community pool! Hurry to this one! **SORRY, NO CATS**. No Cats Allowed. Location. 623 W...
MESA, AZ
InMaricopa

Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?

Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
MARICOPA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
azbigmedia.com

Hatcher Industrial Park breaks ground along Loop 303

Ryan Companies, US Inc., a national commercial real estate solutions provider, and Westcore announce the groundbreaking of Hatcher Industrial Park. Comprised of two buildings totaling more than 906,000 square feet, the industrial park will provide Class-A industrial opportunities for users seeking space for their manufacturing, logistics and supply chain needs in the West Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

600K ballots already cast in Maricopa County ahead of Tuesday’s primary

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Election day is tomorrow and thousands of Arizona voters will head to the polls to cast their ballot in the Republican and Democratic primaries. In Maricopa County, 210 vote centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. If you have a mail-in ballot still sitting at home, you can drop it off at any of those locations.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix smoking cessation study looking for participants

PHOENIX — For the first time in 20 years, cigarette sales are up. While more people are smoking, the FDA hasn't approved a successful way to quit in well over a decade. Researchers in Phoenix are hoping to change that. The Alliance for Multispecialty Research Phoenix is conducting clinical...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler church extends helping hand to refugees

For some refugees coming to the United States for a better life, a Chandler church is one of the first steps on that journey. The Grove, 2777 S. Gilbert Road, is one of five East Valley churches that host a welcome center for refugees seeking asylum. It is their first stop after turning themselves in at the Southern border and spending time in detention centers.
CHANDLER, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: August 2022

FRIDAY 8/5 – MONDAY 8/8. 12 p.m. at Playa Ponderosa, 4535 Forest Service Road, Flagstaff. Dubbed as America’s Longest Running Forest Festival, Pitch-A-Tent is three days of music, art, dance, yoga, nature, comedy, lasers and friends. Attendees will experience various musical artists, workshops and live performances while escaping the Phoenix heat. This is a 21+ event. One-day and multiple-day tickets are available, starting from $45 to $150.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Phoenix Named All-America City 2022

The National Civic League and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading named the City of Phoenix as winner of the 2022 All-America City Award (AAC). This year’s theme was, “Housing as a Platform to Promote Early School Success and Equitable Learning Recovery.”. The City’s commitment to improving digital equity...
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Find classes, events and more at senior centers

July 2022 — Each month, City of Phoenix senior centers offer a broad range of programming for the Valley’s older residents. Here are just a few of the events taking place in August. In addition to its regular schedule of fitness, art and other classes, the Shadow Mountain...
PHOENIX, AZ
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
981
Followers
1K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy