Peorians may request a water conservation kit

The city of Peoria offers many services that can assist residents in saving water. One of these services includes requesting a water conservation kit, which is offered through the city’s sustainability program.

The kit includes a WaterSense showerhead, high efficiency faucet aerators, a kitchen swivel aerator, garden hose nozzle and educational material on how to find and fix leaks at home.

The kits are free to Peoria water customers and are limited to one kit per household.

Kits can be requested at https://form.jotform.com/221666854334158 .

For more information about the city's water conservations efforts, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/waterconservation .

In June, the city declared stage 1 water watch of the drought management plan to raise awareness and encourage voluntary reduction measures.

The move was done in recognition of ongoing regional and statewide discussions related to the Colorado River shortage.

There is no immediate impact to the city’s ability to deliver water and, at this time, there are no mandatory water restrictions.