Creator Dylan Lemay Who Throws Ice Cream on TikTok Opens His Own Shop Where Fans Can Catch a Scoop

Sweet Deal! Cool Off With 22 National Ice Cream Day Freebies, Discounts and Deals
July is National Ice Cream Month and this Sunday is National Ice Cream Day. These two unofficially-official holidays are bringing ice cold dessert lovers super sweet deals and, in some cases, free ice cream. These frozen freebies are simply the cherry-on-top of a week that's been filled with fast food...
Jennifer Garner Picks Apples from Her Yard to Make Apple Muffins: 'Perfect Little Meal'
Jennifer Garner cooked up the "perfect little meal" in the latest installment of her Pretend Cooking Show. In a video on Thursday, the 13-Going-On-30 actress, 50, decides to use an ingredient that's available to her just outside her door to create a tasty summer treat: cinnamon sugar apple muffins. To...
Bon Appétit
Yeti’s New Wheeled Cooler Is Like a Carry-On Suitcase for Beer
All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Welcome to What’s New, our column where we round up the latest in food products, beverages, and kitchen and cooking tools.
People
Carla Lalli Music's Maraschino-Cream Sandwich Cookies
"This is a family recipe from my husband's side of the family," explains Carla Lalli Music. "His maternal grandmother, Margaret Johnson, was an incredible home baker and she was especially renowned for her holiday cookie recipes. This one was absolutely required at every Christmas and holiday party since my husband was a child."
Thrillist
Simply Lemonade Is Selling a Massive Lemon-Shaped Keg for Only $21
In May, Simply Lemonade went and spiked its own lemonade like we've been doing for the brand all along. And now, to celebrate its boozy ready-to-drink cocktails, the brand is releasing a Juicy 21st Birthday Collection that includes a massive lemon-shaped keg. While the capsule includes a portable speaker, bucket...
John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Family Photo Album With 3 Kids: Pics
Check out never-seen pictures the actor has released of his late son, Jett
People
Full House's Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski: 'He's the Best Teammate I Could Ask For'
On Saturday evening, the actress wed her boyfriend of five years, clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski, in an intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu with her two daughters and Full House castmates, including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, in attendance, PEOPLE can exclusively share. "I know I...
Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity
Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
People
Cosby Show's Geoffrey Owens Is 'Beyond Proud' of Son Jordyn's Acting Debut in Netflix's Uncoupled
The Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens supported his son Jordyn Owens' acting debut as they walked the red carpet at Tuesday's New York City premiere of Netflix's Uncoupled, in which the 23-year-old plays Trey. "I'm beyond words proud," Geoffrey, 61, told Page Six. "I'm speechless." Geoffrey, who starred in The...
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as […]
People
Kourtney Kardashian Serves Up 'Boss Lady' Looks While Teasing Fans on Her Upcoming Business Venture
The Poosh founder teased an upcoming business with a leveled up business casual outfit shared to her Instagram over the weekend. Kardashian, 43, wore a structured, patched up black and plaid blazer-dress and metallic stilettos as she posed against a stack of vintage-looking travel trunks (possibly a hint to her latest project?)
Students created these giant dog beds for humans and they're a cozy dream come true
Have you ever looked at your dog napping soundly in the middle of the day and secretly wished you could have a dog bed, too? Newer styles of dog beds look like soft and cozy nests that you can sink into like a cloud. Well, dreams do come true. Two...
Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth
Hollywood is getting a whole lot cuter! Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and more celebrities welcomed babies in 2022. The Olympian kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising her Instagram followers with a baby photo on January 5. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival […]
Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children Share Their Fertility Issues
Sharing their struggles. It has been a long road to parenthood for many celebrity parents, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. “You hear stories about [in vitro fertilization] working the first try, but you’ll hear a lot more stories about when it takes a few times,” the model told New York Magazine’s The Cut in […]
Camila Cabello Reflects on Fifth Harmony's 'Wild Ride' After 10th Anniversary with Throwback Photo
Camila Cabello is reminiscing on her time as a member of Fifth Harmony. On Thursday — one day after the former girl group celebrated the 10th anniversary of their July 27, 2012 formation on The X Factor — Cabello paid tribute to her former bandmates on social media and wished them "love and happiness."
In Style
North West Channeled Mom Kim Kardashian in a Pair of Bug-Eyed Sunglasses
Extra-large sunglasses have quickly become Kim Kardashian's go-to accessory as of late, and her 9-year-old daughter North West is copying (or, maybe trolling?) her mom's new look. On Friday, Kardashian shared several photos of North modeling a pair of bug-eyed, reflective YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ from dad Kanye West's fashion...
People
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Raves Over Wife Hilarie Burton as They Match in Formal Black: 'Love This Woman'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton have mastered the art of couple's style. The Walking Dead star, 56, gushed over Burton, 40, on Twitter Thursday as he shared a throwback photo of the happy couple from last month at her One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush's wedding to Grant Hughes in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Madonna Attends Michael Jackson Broadway Musical, Says Star Myles Frost 'Made Me Cry'
Madonna was moved to tears by the Michael Jackson Broadway show. The pop music icon, 63, shared photos on her Instagram Story Monday from her time attending a recent performance of MJ: The Musical at Neil Simon Theatre in New York City, meeting with the "amazing" cast and crew behind the show.
Jennifer Aniston Made These Pretty Rings Sell Out, but They're Finally Back in Stock — and on Sale
Some celebrities walk around wearing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry on any given day. Just last month, Adele wore three Van Cleef bracelets, worth $4,000 each, while boating in Italy, and Vanessa Hudgens seems to wear her $6,900 Cartier Love bracelet almost daily. But there's one jewelry brand that a slew of stars wear that won't cost you a pretty penny: BaubleBar.
George Jetson Will Be Born This Sunday July 31, 2022, According to Hanna-Barbera Show’s Lore
Click here to read the full article. If there was any doubt that the future is here (for better or worse), just remember that you are now living in George Jetson’s lifetime. Animation fans are celebrating an important milestone this weekend, as several savvy Twitter users noticed that the Spacely Sprockets employee, husband to Jane, and father of June and Elroy, is said to be born on July 31, 2022. That still gives us 40 years before the events of the show begin, so there’s no need to feel bad about not having flying cars yet. “The Jetsons” famously followed a...
