Large fish kill, lightning strikes, heavy rainfall

sciotovalleyguardian.com
Tree falls on moving truck as man uses chainsaw in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is okay after a tree fell upon her while she was driving down a back country road. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night in the 3000 block of Rozelle Creek Road in Ross County. A woman was driving a small pickup...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. battle early morning blaze
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In the early morning hours, firefighters in Ross County responded to a fire near the village of Bainbridge. Dispatchers received a call about a structure fire on South Benner Hill Road around 2:30 a.m., according to reports. Multiple township crews from neighboring areas helped put...
WSYX ABC6
Strong to severe storms possible in Central, Southwest Ohio Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A cold front moving through the area brings a potential for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening in the Central and Southwest areas of Ohio. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center puts the area under a slight risk for strong...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portions of the Scioto Valley
WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of southern Ohio including Ross, Pike, and Scioto Counties. According to the National Weather Service, conditions across the region remain favorable for severe weather development. The watch goes until 11 p.m. this evening. Residents should remain weather...
Times Gazette
Ohioan urged to check trees for Asian beetles
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is declaring August as Tree Check Month for the Asian longhorned beetle (ALB). USDA and its partners are asking residents of Ohio, particularly those in Clermont County, to check their trees for this invasive insect and the damage it causes. August is a critical...
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
Times Gazette
Battle stations: Bands ready to roll
WILMINGTON — Downtown Wilmington is ready to rock yet again. Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties have joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands this Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the...
NBC4 Columbus
Weather Alert Day: Watching for strong to severe storms
Tonight: Showers tapering, becoming partly cloudy, low 68. Today we are watching for strong to severe thunderstorms. The biggest risk with these storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts, but we will also watch for hail and rotation that could lead to a tornado. Round one of the storms is...
Times Gazette
FFA grant will help Leesburg Community Center
The Fairfield FFA Chapter has been awarded a grant designed to help the local Leesburg community. The grant is provided through the Ohio FFA Foundation’s Agricultural & Rural Community Outreach Program (ARCOP), which provides support to build sustainable relationships and programs that will benefit Ohio communities for years to come.
sciotopost.com
New Business: Ultimate Shine Car Wash in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Signs stand where soon there will be a new option to shine your car in Chillicothe. Ultimate Shine Car Wash is a family owned business established in 2005 with 17 locations throughout east Tennessee and Western Virginia. Now they are working to grow into Ohio with two locations in Chillicothe and Washington court house.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers investigate hit and run crash just north of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel with troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 3000 block of route 159 just north of Chillicothe on an injury crash. According to initial reports, a tractor-trailer collided with a car and then fled the scene. The semi was described...
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Darrell Slone, 53, of Sabina, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Charles Roberts, 57, of Seaman, was issued a citation for speed. Billy McClain, 41, of Lynchburg, was issued a citation for vehicles to be parked entirely within spaces. Chelsea Beatty,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims the life of Wellston man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
sciotopost.com
Marijuana Eradication Operation Seizes Hundreds of Plants in Pickaway and Fairfield County
Pickaway – Over the past week most towns in Easern Pickaway and the West side of Fairfield county have reported a helicopter circling overhead at close range, now they have reported that hundreds of plants were seized in the drug bust. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office, the...
Times Gazette
T-G collecting items for Kentucky
The Times-Gazette is serving a drop off location for donations to the victims of flooding in Kentucky, where the death toll rose to 35 Monday. Hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.
One dead, two injured after ‘serious’ Columbus crash on U.S. 33
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two are injured after a crash that shut down parts of U.S. 33 eastbound. Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “serious” car crash on U.S. 33 eastbound in Columbus that left one person dead and two others in serious condition, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Young man rescued after SUV goes into creek in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A young man was rescued after his SUV went into a creek. It happened early Friday morning at around 8 a.m. on Bishop Hill Road in Huntington Township in Ross County. The 20-year-old’s SUV veered off the road and into a nearby unnamed creek. The...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
1 seriously injured in bicycle-involved Clinton County hit-and-run
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A bicyclist is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Clinton County Sunday night. The crash happened on State Route 730 in Union Township around 9:40 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A preliminary investigation showed that a man was riding his bicycle...
