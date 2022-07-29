ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, OH

Large fish kill, lightning strikes, heavy rainfall

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 4 days ago
www.timesgazette.com

Comments / 1

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Tree falls on moving truck as man uses chainsaw in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is okay after a tree fell upon her while she was driving down a back country road. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night in the 3000 block of Rozelle Creek Road in Ross County. A woman was driving a small pickup...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters in Ross Co. battle early morning blaze

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In the early morning hours, firefighters in Ross County responded to a fire near the village of Bainbridge. Dispatchers received a call about a structure fire on South Benner Hill Road around 2:30 a.m., according to reports. Multiple township crews from neighboring areas helped put...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portions of the Scioto Valley

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of southern Ohio including Ross, Pike, and Scioto Counties. According to the National Weather Service, conditions across the region remain favorable for severe weather development. The watch goes until 11 p.m. this evening. Residents should remain weather...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Greenfield, OH
City
California, OH
City
Findlay, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
Times Gazette

Ohioan urged to check trees for Asian beetles

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is declaring August as Tree Check Month for the Asian longhorned beetle (ALB). USDA and its partners are asking residents of Ohio, particularly those in Clermont County, to check their trees for this invasive insect and the damage it causes. August is a critical...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Battle stations: Bands ready to roll

WILMINGTON — Downtown Wilmington is ready to rock yet again. Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties have joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands this Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the...
WILMINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Weather Alert Day: Watching for strong to severe storms

Tonight: Showers tapering, becoming partly cloudy, low 68. Today we are watching for strong to severe thunderstorms. The biggest risk with these storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts, but we will also watch for hail and rotation that could lead to a tornado. Round one of the storms is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Wyman
Person
Franco Nero
Person
Gregory Peck
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Sophia Loren
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Evelyn Ankers
Times Gazette

FFA grant will help Leesburg Community Center

The Fairfield FFA Chapter has been awarded a grant designed to help the local Leesburg community. The grant is provided through the Ohio FFA Foundation’s Agricultural & Rural Community Outreach Program (ARCOP), which provides support to build sustainable relationships and programs that will benefit Ohio communities for years to come.
LEESBURG, OH
sciotopost.com

New Business: Ultimate Shine Car Wash in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Signs stand where soon there will be a new option to shine your car in Chillicothe. Ultimate Shine Car Wash is a family owned business established in 2005 with 17 locations throughout east Tennessee and Western Virginia. Now they are working to grow into Ohio with two locations in Chillicothe and Washington court house.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Troopers investigate hit and run crash just north of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel with troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 3000 block of route 159 just north of Chillicothe on an injury crash. According to initial reports, a tractor-trailer collided with a car and then fled the scene. The semi was described...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Darrell Slone, 53, of Sabina, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Charles Roberts, 57, of Seaman, was issued a citation for speed. Billy McClain, 41, of Lynchburg, was issued a citation for vehicles to be parked entirely within spaces. Chelsea Beatty,...
HILLSBORO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Fish Kill#Plumbing#Republican#Greenfield City Council#The Jardine Co
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash claims the life of Wellston man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
WELLSTON, OH
Times Gazette

T-G collecting items for Kentucky

The Times-Gazette is serving a drop off location for donations to the victims of flooding in Kentucky, where the death toll rose to 35 Monday. Hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Young man rescued after SUV goes into creek in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A young man was rescued after his SUV went into a creek. It happened early Friday morning at around 8 a.m. on Bishop Hill Road in Huntington Township in Ross County. The 20-year-old’s SUV veered off the road and into a nearby unnamed creek. The...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy