Body cam captures Apache Junction officers rescuing woman trapped in flood waters

Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Exciting New Robot Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FMesa, AZ
AZFamily
Officer who pulled woman out of SUV during Apache Junction flash flood describes rescue
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - On Thursday, first responders in Apache Junction were busy when two inches of rain created flash floods, which resulted in more than two dozen water rescues. One woman, Sue Teders, was calling 911 because her SUV was swept away in an overflowing wash. “I’ve...
L.A. Weekly
1 Dead after Single-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 10 [Buckeye, AZ]
BUCKEYE, AZ (August 1, 2022) – Sunday morning, police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 where one person died. On July 24th, just before 10:00 a.m., police received a report about a vehicle crash on the westbound lanes near Miller Road. According to Arizona Department of Public...
Valley neighbors cleaning up after storm rips up horse stables
In Cave Creek, neighbors saw their steel horse stables ripped from the ground and tossed hundreds of yards away. Block walls were crushed. Roofing destroyed.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Bell Road [Peoria, AZ]
PEORIA, AZ (August 1, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police officers were dispatched to a fatal motorcycle collision on Bell Road and 84th Avenue. According to Peoria Police, the crash involved a motorcycle traveling southbound and a truck in the northbound lanes. Prior to the crash, initial reports stated that...
fox10phoenix.com
Firefighters extinguish fire at Glendale strip mall; no injuries reported
No one was injured when a fire broke out at a strip mall in Glendale during the early-morning hours of August 1, firefighters said. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
L.A. Weekly
Donald Detzler Killed in Fatal Collision on McDowell Road [Scottsdale, AZ]
94-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on Scottsdale Road. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m., near the intersection of Scottsdale and McDowell Road. According to reports, Detzler attempted to turn left near Paul’s Ace Hardware when another vehicle struck him. Following the initial impact, the driver also struck a USPS vehicle, although the USPS driver remained uninjured.
ABC 15 News
Roof over Phoenix Circle K gas pump falls onto car during storms
PHOENIX — Intense weather hit the Valley on Saturday with everything from walls of dust to torrential rain. Many streets flooded which meant big splashes for drivers. "It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas. I pulled under that ramada to one, get some gas and two, get away from the water and hail that was coming down,” Zane Ferrin.
AZFamily
Man arrested for manslaughter after car crashes into metal pole in Mesa, killing his wife
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing a manslaughter charge after police say he was driving drunk when he slammed into a metal pole in Mesa on Sunday, killing his wife in the passenger seat. Mesa police say the crash happened just after 3 p.m. after Mario Galvan,...
12news.com
'I'm extremely lucky': Monsoon storms in North Phoenix drop gas station awning onto driver seeking shelter
PHOENIX — North Phoenix was hit hard by Saturday night's thunderstorms. Floodwater quickly rose in spots, trapping drivers and causing significant damage. In North Phoenix Saturday night streets, parking lots, and other roads turned into rivers. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to...
AZFamily
Woman accused of crashing into motorcycles after running red light, leaving man dead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and two others are injured after police say an impaired red-light runner hit them while they were riding their motorcycles over the weekend in north Phoenix. Phoenix police say that 19-year-old Tucker Colby and three other men were riding in north...
Apache Junction police pull woman from submerged SUV, search for missing dog
Floodwaters in Apache Junction trapped drivers on Thursday. First responders jumped into action and made a dramatic rescue as a woman was stuck inside her SUV.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Woman rescued after her car was swept away by floodwaters
The incident happened in Apache Junction, where officials with the city's police department say they have been getting rescue calls all day. The area has seen heavy rain from a monsoon storm on July 28. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
AZFamily
Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
19-Year-Old Tucker Jon Colby Dies In A Motorcycle Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
A motorcycle crash that killed one person and injured two others led to the arrest of a suspect. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Officials arrested 33-year-old Jaimie Renee Arce, who displayed all signs of impairment.
fox10phoenix.com
Single-car crash kills woman in Mesa, police say
MESA, Ariz. - A woman is dead following a crash involving a single car in Mesa, according to officials. The crash happened at an intersection to the north of Gilbert Road and University Drive. Officials with Gilbert Police say the person who died was a woman who was a passenger at the time of the crash. The driver is being treated for their injuries.
ABC 15 News
Woman stabbed at Wild Horse Pass Casino, FBI looking for suspect and truck
The FBI and Gila River Police Department are searching for a suspect in a stabbing attack outside of the Wild Horse Pass Casino over the weekend. The FBI Phoenix Field Office says the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the casino along I-10, south of Ahwatukee. A 31-year-old woman...
AZFamily
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm
The awning of a Circle K gas station collapsed when 65 mph winds from Saturday's monsoon storm knocked it to the ground.
AZFamily
Sky Harbor custodian steps in to help family
Kia models from 2011 to 2021 and Hyundai models from 2015 to 2021 reportedly lack an anti-theft system. Saturday's heavy rain flooded the Whitmire's home within 15 minutes.
ABC 15 News
3-year-old taken to hospital after being pulled from Glendale pool
GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale fire officials say a young child was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being pulled from a backyard pool. The incident occurred near 43rd and Glendale avenues around 9:30 a.m. Fire officials say a 3-year-old boy was pulled from the pool and is awake,...
AZFamily
Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday
This north Phoenix neighborhood quickly found they had a new river of mud running near their homes during a monsoon storm Saturday.
