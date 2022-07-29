ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jennifer Garner Rocks Denim Romper In LA As Ben Affleck Finishes Honeymoon With J.Lo & Their Kids: Photo

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y1nv6_0gxmM9Rg00
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Garner, 50, stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a super chic outfit on July 28. The mom of three ran errands in the Pacific Palisades wearing a green denim romper and a pair of purple sneakers. Jennifer tried to stay incognito by sporting a blue baseball cap and a pair of dark black sunglasses. She let her gorgeous brown hair down to reach past her shoulders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PJfg_0gxmM9Rg00
Jennifer Garner running errands in Los Angeles on July 28 (Photo: BACKGRID)

While Jennifer’s been going about her life in L.A., her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 49, and his new wife Jennifer Lopez, 53, have been enjoying their honeymoon in Paris. Ben and Jen Garner’s three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, have been seen in Paris, as have J.Lo’s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme. The blended family have been spotted out to dinner and touring the gorgeous city of Paris while celebrating Ben and J.Lo’s wedding.

“Bennifer” tied the knot on July 16 at Vegas’s historic A Little White Wedding Chapel. J.Lo revealed more details about the wedding in her newsletter, On The JLo. “With the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives…it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” she said.

After the wedding, HollywoodLife learned from an EXCLUSIVE source that Jen Garner sent her ex-husband and his new wife “a beautiful bouquet of flowers” to congratulate them on their nuptials. “Jen welcomed J.Lo into their family, officially, after they got married,” the insider shared, adding that the Alias actress “truly believes” that Ben and J.Lo “were meant to be together.”

“Jen respects J.Lo as a woman and as a mother,” the source added. “She appreciates how J.Lo looks after her children the same way she looks after her own.” Ben and Jen Garner were married from 2005 to 2018. He got back together with J.Lo, who he was engaged to in the early 2000s, after her split from Alex Rodriguez in 2021.

Comments / 32

Little Health Nut 84
3d ago

Simply Gorgeous...she has more class...amazing mother and more respect for herself than Jennifer Lopez..

Reply(2)
29
vicki
1d ago

Ben traded down!! Garner is a beautiful person, a lot of class. Has her priorities straight. JLo needs to flaunt her body for attention. Lacks the confidence Garner has.

Reply
7
Cecile medford
1d ago

Jennifer Garner is absolutely GLOWING, I think she is looking to much happier than she has in YEARS. It really makes a difference when all of that marital "stress" is gone, Jennifer can enjoy HER life now & her children soooo much more now, I bet the children can feel the tension is gone too. 👍

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Here’s How Ben’s Daughter Feels About J-Lo After Skipping His Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’ to Mom Jen Garner

Click here to read the full article. After Ben’s daughter reportedly did not attend their surprise wedding, many fans are asking: What’s Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck’s relationship like? The two seem to be very fond of each other in recent developments of Bennifer’s honeymoon. Violet did not attend her father’s nuptials after reports that some of Ben and Jennifer’s kids were in attendance at their Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. According to a source for Page Six on July 18, 2022, “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home

Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Affleck Shows Her Colorful Skater Style in Mismatched Rainbow Socks, Vans Sneakers & Queen Rock Band Tribute Shirt on Honeymoon in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Seraphina Affleck pulled out a fun outfit for a family day out in Paris. The daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was spotted shopping in Paris with her dad and Jennifer Lopez. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, were also by their side. Lopez and Affleck, who tied the married in Las Vegas earlier this month in a simple wedding ceremony, have continued to celebrate their nuptials and explore the French capital with their children. For the outing, Seraphina wore an oversized shirt that was decorated...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Pacific Palisades, CA
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals Plump Lips On Romantic Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Photo

Adele‘s lips were looking ultra plump on a date night with Rich Paul! The singer, 34, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car, driven by Rich, as they headed out for a date night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 6. Adele was simply glowing as she looked down, rocking shiny lip gloss and minimal makeup along with her signature long black manicure. Meanwhile, Rich stayed casual in a gray crewneck sweatshirt with a red graphic logo.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Garner
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Edgy Bodysuit to Debut JLo Beauty Booty Balm

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by stripping down to her birthday suit to launch her latest business venture, JLo Body by JLo Beauty. In a video shared on Instagram, the world renowned pop icon appears fully nude to promote the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm. The quick clip also shows the multi-hyphenate superstar posing in a black cutout bodysuit as she applies the product on her body.  “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Holds Hands With Emme, 14, After Lunch With Ben Affleck & Seraphina

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got in some quality time with two of their children, Emme Muniz, 14, and Seraphina Affleck, 13, in Paris on July 26. The foursome was photographed leaving lunch together. J.Lo and Emme took the lead as they exited the restaurant, with the duo keeping close and holding hands. Meanwhile, Ben and Seraphina trailed close behind them, walking side by side.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern

Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denim Romper#Violet#Seraphina
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Emily Ratajkowski & Her Husband Just Broke Up After Reports He was a ‘Serial Cheater’

Click here to read the full article. The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner’s Surprise Reaction To Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage Revealed

It’s been less than a week since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, and Bennifer fans are still acclimating to the fact that J.Lo, 52, and Ben, 49, are married. For Jennifer Garner, her reaction was pure joy. Jen, 50, “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The gesture left J.Lo feeling “really touched.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding

Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Ben Affleck’s Teen Daughter Left Third-Wheeling on Dad’s Honeymoon

Newlyweds Ben and Jennifer Affleck (née Lopez) couldn’t keep their hands off each other while honeymooning in Paris, even in front of the kids. Photos published by the Daily Mail showed the happy couple kissing passionately as they had dinner at Le Matignon restaurant. Sixteen-year-old Violet, Affleck’s daughter with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was left to helplessly third-wheel next to them. Violet’s 13-year-old sister, Seraphina, has also joined her dad and stepmom on their honeymoon. Bennifer made a late dash to Las Vegas last weekend to finally walk down the aisle after two decades and two separate romances.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
223K+
Followers
20K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy