Former Detroit Lions Safety William White Dead at 56 After ALS: 'Always Will Be My Brother'

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman
Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Former NFL Star Eli Manning Lands Interesting New Job
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has landed an interesting new job in retirement. Manning, who won two Super Bowls during his playing days in New York, has bought into an ownership group. The former NFL great has bought into the ownership group for Gotham FC of the NWSL.
Buffalo Bills legend says Odell Beckham, Jr. New York bound after recent ‘convo’ they had
The greatest wide receiver in Buffalo Bills’ history is claiming a recent conversation with Odell Beckham, Jr. confirmed the three-time
Two-Sport Legend Bo Jackson Covered All Funeral Costs For The Victims Of The Uvalde School Shooting
Talk about a classy move by arguably the greatest athlete to ever play professional sports… two of them. According to CNN, former two-sport star Bo Jackson paid for all funeral expenses for the victims’ families of the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Texas governor Greg...
SkySports
Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans
Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
Sean McVay has message for Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team, but he has at least one interested suitor in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. McVay made an appearance on NFL Network after the Rams’ Saturday training camp practice. McVay delivered a direct message to Beckham about the three-time Pro Bowler’s future with Los Angeles.
College football player killed in drive-by shooting
The college football world is in mourning after Davenport University player EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in Detroit, the school announced. The player died just days before his 22nd birthday. "The loss of a student-athlete is always impactful, but the loss of EyQuan Cobb to a tragic and ...
thesource.com
Stephen A Smith Announces Return To First Take Following Shoulder Surgery
Stephen A. Smith has been missing in action from one of ESPN’s primetime shows, “First Take”. The illustrious and famed journalist and media personality has not appeared on the show for over a month due to a recent shoulder surgery. He announced the surgery and resulting hiatus on Twitter last month.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Celtics legend and Hall of Famer Bill Russell passes away at age 88
The most successful athlete in American sports history has passed away. Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died "peacefully" Sunday at age 88, according to a statement shared on his official Twitter account. Russell is widely considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time, and his 11 championships in...
