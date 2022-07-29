Source Media's new free-to-publish obituaries help community members remember loved ones

www.ashlandsource.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ashlandsource.com
Hospice of North Central Ohio receives United Way of Ashland 2023 program funding
ASHLAND — United Way of Ashland County approved the allocation committee recommendation for Hospice of North Central (HNCO) 2023 program funding of $42,000 for Bereavement Services, Comfort Care and the Vigil Program. “United Way of Ashland County is a proud funding partner of HNCO," said Stacy Schiemann, Executive Director....
ashlandsource.com
Open Source: Jake's Restaurant becomes "The Jake" habilitation services
ASHLAND — A reader recently saw cars parked at the former Jake's restaurant, and asked Ashland Source to find out what was happening there. So we did. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland city schools to select interim superintendent in "near future"
ASHLAND— The Ashland City Schools Board of Education will soon select an interim superintendent to serve Jan. 1, 2023 - July 31, 2023, according to a press release from the board. Board members entered executive session at their Aug. 1 work session to plan for selecting an interim superintendent,...
ashlandsource.com
Mohican State Forest releases damage info, plan for recovery
ASHLAND — Severe storms and a tornado in mid-June severely damaged around 480 acres of land at Mohican-Memorial State Forest, around 10 percent of its total acreage, according to a tornado response plan document. In order for an area to be classified as severely damaged, over 75 percent of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ashlandsource.com
14 people charged criminally in Ashland County Common Pleas in July
ASHLAND — The following criminal charges were filed in July with Ashland County Court of Common Pleas. • Adam Beck, 21, of Sullivan, was charged with failure to provide notice of change of address and tampering with evidence. The charges were filed by the Ashland County Sheriff's Office on July 1 in connection with an incident authorities say happened from April 13 to July 1.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Property Transfers from July 2022
ASHLAND — The following is a complete list of Ashland County property transfers from the Ashland County Auditor's office from June 27 to July 26. Property transfers are published monthly by Ashland Source. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region....
ashlandsource.com
Shelby among 3 Ohio markets targeted by Omni Fiber
SHELBY -- Omni Fiber, a new Fiber-to-the-Premises provider committed to bringing a new choice in internet service to underserved markets in the Midwest, has announced three initial markets to be served in Ohio; Shelby, Clyde and Dover. "Omni Fiber is committed to serving the residents of small- and mid-size towns...
ashlandsource.com
OHSAA announces golf live scoring through Wanamaker Corp.
COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced a multi-year partnership with Wanamaker Corporation, creator of the OHSAA Golf app and iWanamaker golf event management software. The platform is a live scoring app and website at https://www.iwanamaker.com/. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers people to individually and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ashlandsource.com
Familiar faces in new places on OCC football sidelines
MADISON TOWNSHIP — He’s only been absent from the sidelines for three seasons, but first-year Madison football coach Scott Valentine barely recognizes the Ohio Cardinal Conference he left following the 2018 season. Valentine, who led Ashland to unprecedented heights during his 17 seasons, is one of three new...
ashlandsource.com
Fugitives with gun, escape, child endangering charges among this week's Most Wanted
MANSFIELD — Four fugitives, all with Mansfield ties, are among those sought this week by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. This was the list compiled this week by local authorities. GALLERY: Aug. 1 Most Wanted. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve...
Comments / 0