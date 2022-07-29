Uinta County Fair kicks off this week

bridgervalleypioneer.com
kmyu.tv
Utahns head to Wyoming hoping to become billionaires in Mega Millions lottery
EVANSTON, Wyo. (KUTV) — Utahns flocked to Wyoming Friday hoping to become billionaires. The Mega Millions Jackpot is now estimated at $1.28 billion, but you can’t buy tickets in Utah. Discount liquors in Evanston said within half an hour of opening they sold about $1,000 worth of tickets...
svinews.com
Area First Responders aid in several weekend incidents
It was a busy weekend for Star Valley First responders as EMS from Star Valley Health and the Afton Fire Department joined with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol as they responded to a fatality motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon near the base of the Salt River Summit.
Utah woman's family looks for answers after autopsy results returned
Sophia Lower was last seen in her family’s home in Layton in February. They stopped hearing from the 22-year-old in the middle of March, and her body was found weeks later on April 8.
