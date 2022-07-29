As the arena dust settled, three named All Around winners at Pioneer Rodeo

bridgervalleypioneer.com
KUTV
Utahns head to Wyoming hoping to become billionaires in Mega Millions lottery
EVANSTON, Wyo. (KUTV) — Utahns flocked to Wyoming Friday hoping to become billionaires. The Mega Millions Jackpot is now estimated at $1.28 billion, but you can’t buy tickets in Utah. Discount liquors in Evanston said within half an hour of opening they sold about $1,000 worth of tickets...
wyo4news.com
Wyoming’s Big Show traffic routes will change starting tomorrow night
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The RSPD would like to remind everyone attending the Sweetwater County Fair of traffic changes during the event. The traffic route changes start Tuesday night and will continue nightly through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to midnight. Beginning at 5:00 p.m. traffic will become Northbound only on Yellowstone Rd and wrap around onto Foothill Boulevard. There will be no left turns at the intersection of Yellowstone and Signal until midnight. See the attached map for more details.
Utah woman's family looks for answers after autopsy results returned
Sophia Lower was last seen in her family’s home in Layton in February. They stopped hearing from the 22-year-old in the middle of March, and her body was found weeks later on April 8.
svinews.com
Area First Responders aid in several weekend incidents
It was a busy weekend for Star Valley First responders as EMS from Star Valley Health and the Afton Fire Department joined with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol as they responded to a fatality motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon near the base of the Salt River Summit.
kpcw.org
Summit County Sheriff's Department update on recent issues occupying in the county
Summit County Sheriff's Department Captain Andrew Wright talks about the issues facing Summit County. Fire ban enforcement, search and resuce efforts and criminal activity with stolen bikes and fraud have kept the department quite busy this summer.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 29 – July 30, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
