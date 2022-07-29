Bridger Valley Pioneer Day celebration events played to large crowd

bridgervalleypioneer.com
Wyoming’s Big Show traffic routes will change starting tomorrow night
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The RSPD would like to remind everyone attending the Sweetwater County Fair of traffic changes during the event. The traffic route changes start Tuesday night and will continue nightly through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to midnight. Beginning at 5:00 p.m. traffic will become Northbound only on Yellowstone Rd and wrap around onto Foothill Boulevard. There will be no left turns at the intersection of Yellowstone and Signal until midnight. See the attached map for more details.
Wyoming’s Big Show to Feature Twinkle Time
ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring Twinkle Time to this Wyoming’s Big Show this summer on the McDonald’s Family Fun Stage! With a super pop sound mixed with a touch of Broadway belt, a dash of hip hop, and plenty of EDM glam, Twinkle has always danced to the beat of her own drum, breaking barriers, sound and otherwise, with both her music and Harajuku-style presentation.
Utahns head to Wyoming hoping to become billionaires in Mega Millions lottery
EVANSTON, Wyo. (KUTV) — Utahns flocked to Wyoming Friday hoping to become billionaires. The Mega Millions Jackpot is now estimated at $1.28 billion, but you can’t buy tickets in Utah. Discount liquors in Evanston said within half an hour of opening they sold about $1,000 worth of tickets...
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 7/15/2022 —...
Bomb threat at Rock Springs restaurant proves to be false
July 29, 2022 — Thursday night, the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) and the Sweetwater County Bomb Squad responded to a bomb threat at Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom in Rock Springs. The following is a press release from the RSPD: At approximately 8 pm this evening, Rock Springs...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 29 – July 30, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
