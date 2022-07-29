Schumer-aligned group injects more than $25M in anonymous donations into midterms for Senate Democrats

www.foxnews.com
After Kamala Harris' introduced herself using pronouns, members of Congress react
WASHINGTON – Several members of Congress shared their reactions to a video of Vice President Kamala Harris introducing herself using her pronouns. "What's the big deal? Let people introduced themselves and represent themselves how they want," Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat, told Fox News. Republican Rep. Mo Brooks said:...
Kyrsten Sinema opposes tax hikes for the rich
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not said yet whether she will support the Inflation Reduction Act, the $739 billion package hammered out by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and announced last Thursday, but as she reviewed the 725-page bill over the weekend, reports suggested she is likely to object to a $14 billion provision taking aim at the preferential tax rates for wealthy investors—who make up a large portion of her donor base.
Sinema still undecided on Manchin social spending bill, will make determination after parliamentarian review
The fate of a social spending and tax bill agreed to by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hangs in the balance as another key moderate, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema still hasn't said if she'll support it. Manchin, D-W.Va., said he plans to talk with Sinema, D-Ariz., on...
Democrats should not ditch Biden because ‘every other’ 2024 Dem candidate is worse: Washington Post’s Boot
In a piece published on Tuesday, Washington Post columnist Max Boot argued that despite President Biden's bad polling, age and blunders in office, the Democratic Party doesn’t have a better alternative to run in 2024. Boot opened his latest column with an appraisal of Biden’s presidency, insisting that it’s...
Wyoming voters tell CNN 'hell no,' 'absolutely not' when asked if they will support Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., took heat from Wyoming voters during a Friday segment of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" when asked about their support for the current congresswoman and the proposition of awarding her a fourth term in office. "Hell no!" said one self-described Trump supporter, who later went on to...
MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'
The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday. Cross began by questioning a poll that claimed that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Sen. Raphael...
‘Completely Dishonest’: Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) Fact-Checks Jon Stewart On Burn Pit Legislation
Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) joined the Guy Benson Show to fact-check comedian Jon Stewart over a proposed funding bill benefiting veterans. Senator Toomey fact-checked Stewart over the legislation saying,. “But here’s the thing where he’s just being so dishonest. My amendment, if adopted, doesn’t change a penny of spending....
Republicans join Democrats in praising Biden for death of al Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle praised the White House on Monday after it was announced that the leader of al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, had been killed by a drone strike in Afghanistan. "Al-Qaeda has been responsible for brutal attacks in not only the US, but Asia, Africa, and...
Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
The rate at which Biden has driven the US economy into the ground is 'genuinely astounding:' Steve Hilton
"'The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton blamed President Biden on Sunday for turning a strong U.S. economy into a 'weak, stagnant' one, calling the rate at which the country has entered a technical recession "genuinely astounding" – considering the state of the economy under former President Trump. STEVE HILTON:...
James Carville sees no 'moral problem' with Democrats supporting 'extremist' Republican candidates
Democratic strategist James Carville pushed back on Saturday against CNN’s Jim Acosta over concerns about Democrat interference in Republican primaries. Acosta questioned the ongoing strategy of Democrat groups boosting "extremist Republicans" during the primaries to ensure their presence in the midterm elections. "This has been something that’s been talked...
Former US Marine describes 'terrible' time in Russia prison as Biden admin negotiates releasing Griner, Whelan
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who spent three years in a Russian prison, called on the Biden administration to do more to help free the dozens of other Americans currently detained abroad. Reed was arrested in 2019 for allegedly hitting a Russian police officer. He was found guilty in July...
Karine Jean-Pierre shares spotlight: Press secretary constantly has someone by her side at briefings
When White House reporters have recently convened in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, it’s been likely that press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has had a second person fielding questions. Jean-Pierre has been criticized for a variety of things during her first few months at the podium, as her...
Pressed on backing Biden in 2024, Sen. Manchin angrily tells MSNBC’s Mitchell: 'Not gonna talk about it!’
On Tuesday, a visibly annoyed Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., emphatically told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that he’s "not gonna" talk about whether he plans on supporting President Biden if he runs for re-election. During the latest episode of MSNBC’s "Andrea Mitchell Reports," Manchin spoke to the anchor about the...
Shannon Bream: The DOJ Knows They Need To Have A Rock Solid Case In Order To Charge Trump
Anchor of “Fox News At Night” Shannon Bream joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to shed light on what it would take for the Department of Justice to file criminal charges against former President Trump over his actions on January 6th. “I think the DOJ is under...
Sanders, Warren decline to comment on Pelosi’s Taiwan trip as Senate colleagues praise speaker’s move
FIRST ON FOX: Progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., both declined to comment on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, D-Calif., trip to Taiwan amid increased tensions between the U.S. and China. Fox News Digital asked both Sanders and Warren in the Senate-side basement of the U.S. Capitol...
Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill enhancing health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits won final approval in the Senate on Tuesday, ending a brief stalemate over the measure that had infuriated advocates and inspired some to camp outside the Capitol. The Senate...
NY Mag highlights Kamala Harris' 'slip in political traction,' says she 'reached an unparalleled low point'
In an article headlined "The Kamala Harris Conundrum," New York Magazine highlighted Vice President Kamala Harris' "slip in political traction" and said the vice president has reached an "unparalleled low point." The article, written by Gabriel Debenedetti, said that Harris was "partly a victim of the enormous expectations" the Biden...
South Carolina Democratic governor candidate, Joe Cunningham, chooses ex-fighter pilot as running mate
Joe Cunningham has chosen Tally Parham Casey, a civil litigator who flew fighter jets during three combat tours over Iraq, to be his running mate in his quest to become South Carolina's first Democratic governor in 20 years. "She’s one of the most impressive people that I’ve ever met," said...
List of Democrats opposed to Biden running for re-election grows with addition of vulnerable congresswoman
The list of Democrats opposed to President Biden seeking a second term in the White House has gotten a little bigger with the addition of Rep. Angie Craig. Craig, D-Minn., who is running for re-election in one of the most vulnerable House seats for Democrats in this year's midterm elections, called for a "new generation" of Democratic leadership when asked if Biden should run for president again in 2024.
