Angels' Shohei Ohtani non-committal about future in Los Angeles

Outfielder Joey Gallo is in the middle of the nightmare season. Gallo is hitting an anemic .159 in 233 at-bats with 106 strikeouts to just 40 walks in 82 games with the New York Yankees. After being acquired from the Texas Rangers at last season’s trade deadline, Gallo has hit just .159 with 25 home runs and an incredible 194 strikeouts.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO