Angels' Shohei Ohtani non-committal about future in Los Angeles

www.foxnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Is Torrance a good city to live in?VishnuTorrance, CA
3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
Related
Nationals trade Juan Soto to Padres in blockbuster deadline deal
The Washington Nationals traded two-time All-Star Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, two weeks after Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract from the organization. In the deal, the Nationals will also send first baseman Josh Bell to San Diego. The Nationals will receive shortstop C.J....
Druw Jones, second overall pick of MLB Draft, to miss season after injuring shoulder during batting practice
Druw Jones' professional career isn't off to a great start. The second overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season. Jones injured his shoulder during his first batting practice session with the Arizona Diamondbacks last week. The son of 10-time...
Red Sox trade reliever Jake Diekman to White Sox, acquire outfielder Tommy Pham from Reds
The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
Joey Gallo on difficult season in New York: ‘I don’t go out in the streets’
Outfielder Joey Gallo is in the middle of the nightmare season. Gallo is hitting an anemic .159 in 233 at-bats with 106 strikeouts to just 40 walks in 82 games with the New York Yankees. After being acquired from the Texas Rangers at last season’s trade deadline, Gallo has hit just .159 with 25 home runs and an incredible 194 strikeouts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB trade deadline 2022: Twins acquire All-Star closer Jorge López from Orioles
The Minnesota Twins acquired All-Star closer Jorge López from the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. In exchange, the Orioles received right-handed pitchers Yennier Cano and Juan Nuñez and left-handed pitchers Cade Povich and Juan Rojas. López has posted a sparkling 1.68 ERA and 19 saves to go along with...
Yankees trade struggling Joey Gallo to Dodgers: reports
The New York Yankees are sending Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports. The trade, which was first reported by Sports Illustrated, marks the end of Gallo's troubling tenure with the Bronx Bombers. The two-time All Star was sent to the Yankees at last year's trade...
Fox News
774K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0