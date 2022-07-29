Beale, Smith Selected to All-America Game

DURHAM – Duke student-athletes had the opportunity to engage in numerous experiences throughout the summer with SAAC and other groups on campus. Duke was represented by two student-athletes, DeWayne Carter (football) and Ade Owokoniran (volleyball), at the Black Student-Athlete Summit in Houston, Texas. The summit, hosted by Rice University, brought together hundreds of Black student-athletes and athletic administrators who support their experiences, to engage in workshops, speeches and networking. The summit also provided professional staff with tools to create initiatives on their campuses to help Black student-athletes thrive, and to help position them as prepared and competitive candidates in the global workforce beyond graduation. Alexis Joseph (women's lacrosse), Elijah Wroten (football), Elasia Campbell (track & field), Dorian Mausi (football) and Malik Bowen-Sims (football) also attended the summit.

DURHAM, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO