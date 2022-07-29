Beale, Smith Selected to All-America Game

goduke.com
goduke.com
Sykut Promoted to Associate Head Coach
DURHAM – Duke men's tennis head coach Ramsey Smith has announced the elevation of Maciek Sykut to associate head coach. Sykut is beginning his third season on the coaching staff for the Blue Devils. "This is a great moment to acknowledge Maciek for his leadership within Duke tennis," Smith...
goduke.com
Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 2 Nationally in Preseason
DURHAM – The United Soccer Coaches released its preseason top-25 ledger on Tuesday with the Duke women's soccer team coming in at No. 2 nationally. The No. 2 ranking is tied for the highest preseason listing in school history along with the 2015 and 2011 squads. Overall, the Blue Devils have been placed in the top-10 of the United Soccer Coaches preseason ledger in seven of the last eight years under the direction of head coach Robbie Church.
goduke.com
Fleming, Johnson Named 2022 Captains
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball program and head coach Jolene Nagel announced its captains for the 2022 season as seniors Lizzie Fleming and Gracie Johnson will lead the Blue Devils this fall. The two have combined to play in 162 matches over the last three years. Since her arrival...
goduke.com
Elko Era Begins as Fall Camp Kicks Off Tuesday
DURHAM – Duke head football coach Mike Elko and the 2022 Blue Devils are scheduled to begin fall camp on Tuesday. Elko, who took over the reins of the football program on December 10, 2021, will host his first official fall practice in preparation for Duke's 2022 season opener against Temple on Friday, Sept. 2.
goduke.com
Athletes Unlimited Update – Opening Week Excitement for Blue Devils
DURHAM – Duke softball alumna Peyton St. George and current assistant coach Sydney Romero have concluded their opening week with Athletes Unlimited Softball, with each set to continue play in week two of five. In her professional softball debut, St. George made two appearances over the weekend, going 0-0...
goduke.com
Student-Athletes Engage in SAAC Experiences
DURHAM – Duke student-athletes had the opportunity to engage in numerous experiences throughout the summer with SAAC and other groups on campus. Duke was represented by two student-athletes, DeWayne Carter (football) and Ade Owokoniran (volleyball), at the Black Student-Athlete Summit in Houston, Texas. The summit, hosted by Rice University, brought together hundreds of Black student-athletes and athletic administrators who support their experiences, to engage in workshops, speeches and networking. The summit also provided professional staff with tools to create initiatives on their campuses to help Black student-athletes thrive, and to help position them as prepared and competitive candidates in the global workforce beyond graduation. Alexis Joseph (women's lacrosse), Elijah Wroten (football), Elasia Campbell (track & field), Dorian Mausi (football) and Malik Bowen-Sims (football) also attended the summit.
goduke.com
Heyward Named to Bednarik Award Watch List
DURHAM – Duke redshirt senior linebacker Shaka Heyward has been selected to the preseason watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented annually by the Maxwell Football Club to the outstanding defensive player in college football. In 39 career games, the Dacula, Ga., native has compiled 246...
