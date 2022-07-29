Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda

spectrumnews1.com
US sanctions Putin 'girlfriend,' more oligarchs for 'complicity' in Ukraine war
The United States blacklisted Russian President Vladimir Putin's purported girlfriend and the tycoon owner of the second-largest estate in London Tuesday in the latest round of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. The US Treasury announced sanctions on Putin associate and billionaire Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev, who owns the Witanhurst estate, the second-largest estate in London after Buckingham Palace.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
'Forgotten' American Woman Jailed in Russia with Brittney Griner Tried to Flee with U.S. Help Before Arrest
When Russian human rights activist Yekaterina Kalugina arrived at a Moscow-area detention center on April 4 to speak with imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner, she wasn't expecting to cross paths with the only other American woman currently incarcerated in Russia. Unlike Griner, who was calm during her visit with Kalugina,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Reports: Chinese fighter jets headed to Taiwan Strait as Pelosi lands
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Chinese fighter jets were reported flying toward Taiwan on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei. China’s state-run CGTN new channel reported Su-35 fighter jets were crossing the Taiwan Strait at around...
Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill enhancing health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits won final approval in the Senate on Tuesday, ending a brief stalemate over the measure that had infuriated advocates and inspired some to camp outside the Capitol. The Senate...
Kelly, Schmidt secure party nominations in Kansas governor’s race — wildcard Pyle awaits
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt affirmed a spot on November election ballot for governor amid a series of competitive primaries. The post Kelly, Schmidt secure party nominations in Kansas governor’s race — wildcard Pyle awaits appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
