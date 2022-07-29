Head Coach Todd Wetterling Pleased with Results of Monmouth-Roseville Junior High Football Camp

977wmoi.com
Macomb Bomber Girls Basketball Coach Jackson Kane Excited About Upcoming Season
In June of last year, Zach Keene resigned from the Macomb High School girls varsity basketball head coaching position. Keene cited wanting to spend more time being able to see his sons, Justice, a standout junior golfer at Macomb High School, and Cameron play sports. Keene had been coaching at Macomb High School since the 2012-2013 school year. He had accrued 244 career wins and was an IBCA Coach of the Year four times in his nearly twenty total years between Macomb, Illini West, Carthage and Rushville. Keene began running “The Grinnell System” before the 2016 season. The System is an up-tempo, high paced style that incorporates constant full-court defensive pressure and shooting a high amount of 3-pointers on offense. The System was started and is still being used by the Grinnell College men’s basketball team. The wins did not come easily once the switch was made, combining for just 9 total wins from 2018-2021, including the pandemic-shortened season of 20-21.
Monmouth College’s Class of 2021 had 98% Outcomes Rate in Jobs or Grad School
When it comes to Monmouth College students solving problems in the world of science, May graduate Matt Simonson had few peers. A biochemistry major, Simonson graduated summa cum laude, and he will take the next steps in his education at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago. But...
Tanners Orchard prepares to open for 75th season
SPEER, Ill. (WMBD) – The popular local farm, Tanners Orchard, is preparing for its annual open for the season. The 40-acre farm will be celebrating 75 years of friendly service in 2022. Co-owner Jennifer Beaver is the third generation on the farm. She said she looks forward to opening...
Beverly A. Miller
Beverly A. Miller,84, of Cameron, IL, died at 4:18 am, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg, IL. Beverly was born July 3, 1938, in Kewanee, IL, the daughter of Tony and Dorothy (Griffin) Vlahovich. She was raised and educated in Kewanee, graduating from Kewanee High School in 1957 and she later attended Golden West College in southern California. Beverly married Douglas Miller on July 2, 1966, in Las Vegas, NV and he survives. Doug and Beverly lived in California from 1965-1980 and moved to Cameron in 1980. Beverly was an Artist and Art Instructor. She owned and operated Beverly’s Art Shoppe in Cameron since 1980. She also owned and operated the Art Shoppe and Gallery in Garden Grove, CA for 5 years. She was a member of the Coldbrook Christian Church. Beverly was very active in several art-based organizations including the ILL World organization, since 1991; the World of China Organization since 1996 where she served as President in 2005-2006, the Porcelain Art Teachers of Illinois, serving as Vice-president for 19 years; the International Porcelain Artists member since 1992 and the Petal by Petal Art Guild which was organized in 2001 and she served as President for 6 years. Survivors include her husband; one son, Derek W. (Becky) Miller; stepson, Tyler McDonald and stepdaughter, Kylie McDonald. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Rubis and 2 sister, Gloria Harris and Norma Foockle. Cremation has been accorded. No services or visitation are planned at this time. Interment will place at Warren County Memorial Park, Monmouth at a later date. McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.mcguireanddaviesfuneralhome.com.
Heavy rainfall impacting Central Illinois roads Tuesday
UPDATE (11:15 a.m.) — All roads have been reopened after flash flooding temporarily closed them Tuesday morning. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City officials are encouraging drivers to be cautious on the roadways Tuesday as flash flooding is affecting travel. At this time, Knoxville Avenue is closed at N....
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
Justine is Bringing The Summer Heat Through August
The Rust Belt in East Moline had a really cool mural painted inside where placed the lovely Justine and she looks like a tattooed angel in front of Kenny Oaks' 1968 Chevelle!. We have a few extra photos from this photoshoot expertly taken by Jenna at Jenna Sue Photography. Thanks to Olderog Tire & Performance for being this month's sponsor!
Juana Artiaga
Juana Artiaga, 96, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 10:40 am, Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her home. Juana was born March 29, 1926 in El Jaral, Jalisco, Mexico, the daughter of Juan Ibarra and Victoriana (Briones) Ibarra. She was raised and educated in Mexico. Juana married Salvador C. Artiaga...
Meet Our New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Bullador!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are proud to present “A Day in the Life of Bullador”On Friday, July 15th we launched an Adoption Campaign into the life of our longest resident, Bullador.
Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path
We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
Did You Know The Taco Pizza Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Putting tacos and pizza together was ingenious! But I had no idea that this tasty food combo sent from heaven was invented in this Iowa town!?. What happens when you take two of the best foods on planet earth and put them together in one great meal?. You get the...
Bettendorf ticket brings home $2 million Mega Millions prize
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Mega Millions lottery tickets for the $1.337 billion drawing on Friday, July 29 brought in more than $5.6 million in Iowa. Although the giant jackpot was won by a ticket purchased in Illinois, one lucky ticket purchased in Bettendorf won the $2 million prize, according to the Iowa Lottery.
Police, state patrol, in downtown area Monday night
Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene of an incident in downtown Davenport about 7:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 2nd and Ripley streets, Davenport. Police searched a car, which was dented, and spoke with people at the scene. We do not know whether anyone has...
2 injured in 2 shootings Monday morning in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man and one woman were injured in two shootings Monday morning in Rock Island according to police. Rock Island police responded around 1:04 a.m. to the 1500 block of 11th Sreet for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Officers found a...
Firefighters at early-morning scene Tuesday
Few details were available about an incident on River Drive early Tuesday when firefighters were on the scene. About 1 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were in the 1000 block of East River Drive, Davenport. Our Local 4 News crew saw firefighters use a ladder to access a roof. We do not...
City of Monmouth to Discuss Ordinance on Regulation of Golf Carts at Monday Night’s Meeting
ORDINANCE NO. 22-020 AN ORDINANCE REGULATING THE OPERATION OF CERTAIN. GOLF CARTS, LOW SPEED VEHICLES AND OTHER NON-HIGHWAY VEHICLES. WHEREAS, the City of Monmouth is a home rule municipality as described in. Section 6(a), Article VII of the 1970 Constitution of the State of Illinois; and. WHEREAS, the City of...
Iowa Bandleader Kenny Paulsen has died
Davenport Iowa based bandleader Kenneth R. “Kenny” Paulsen passed away on July 10th, he was 82. He had a career in law enforcement, working for the Davenport Police Department and serving two terms as Scott County Sherriff. He also owned a pup that over the years went by several names, most recently the Firehouse Bar and Grill. In 1966 he started a polka band with his father, Arnold, called Paulsen’s Dutchmen.
Galesburg Community Video Tour Now Available
Community promotional videos are now available on the home page of the City of Galesburg website. The videos, created by CGI Communications, Inc., highlight the many wonderful components that shape Galesburg, including visitor attractions, history, economic development, education, and community organizations. “We wanted to communicate to the world the many...
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino Announces Three New Comedians Coming To Davenport
The Rhythm City Comedy Stash has a fresh new line up coming to the Rhythm Room!. Ms. Pat will show off her stand-up skills on Saturday, October 1, 2022 with two shows at 6:30 PM and 9 PM. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. Must be 21+ to attend show. Declared by The Washington Post as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” and The New York Times as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work.
