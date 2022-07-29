Head Coach Todd Wetterling Pleased with Results of Monmouth-Roseville Junior High Football Camp

Beverly A. Miller,84, of Cameron, IL, died at 4:18 am, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg, IL. Beverly was born July 3, 1938, in Kewanee, IL, the daughter of Tony and Dorothy (Griffin) Vlahovich. She was raised and educated in Kewanee, graduating from Kewanee High School in 1957 and she later attended Golden West College in southern California. Beverly married Douglas Miller on July 2, 1966, in Las Vegas, NV and he survives. Doug and Beverly lived in California from 1965-1980 and moved to Cameron in 1980. Beverly was an Artist and Art Instructor. She owned and operated Beverly’s Art Shoppe in Cameron since 1980. She also owned and operated the Art Shoppe and Gallery in Garden Grove, CA for 5 years. She was a member of the Coldbrook Christian Church. Beverly was very active in several art-based organizations including the ILL World organization, since 1991; the World of China Organization since 1996 where she served as President in 2005-2006, the Porcelain Art Teachers of Illinois, serving as Vice-president for 19 years; the International Porcelain Artists member since 1992 and the Petal by Petal Art Guild which was organized in 2001 and she served as President for 6 years. Survivors include her husband; one son, Derek W. (Becky) Miller; stepson, Tyler McDonald and stepdaughter, Kylie McDonald. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Rubis and 2 sister, Gloria Harris and Norma Foockle. Cremation has been accorded. No services or visitation are planned at this time. Interment will place at Warren County Memorial Park, Monmouth at a later date. McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.mcguireanddaviesfuneralhome.com.

