ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs face Reds in MLB Field of Dreams Game Aug. 11

By PITTSBURGH'S FOX 53
wpgh53.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wpgh53.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Ian Happ trade rumors: Ranking 4 teams connected with Cubs star

Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is likely to be traded before the trade deadline and there are four main teams that seem to be interested. Jon Heyman of the New York Post is reporting that the Chicago Cubs are getting “huge interest” in outfielder Ian Happ. Heyman cites the Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, and Milwaukee Brewers as fits for Happ. It’s easy to see why the Cubs are getting so much interest: he’s one of the best outfielders on the market.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

New York Yankees trade for Chicago Cubs rookie reliever Scott Effross

The New York Yankees acquired right-handed reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for minor league right-hander Hayden Wesneski on Monday. Effross, 28, is a sidearmer in the midst of a standout rookie season. In 44 innings, he has a 2.66 ERA, a strikeout-to-walk ratio of more than 4-to-1 and 2.19 FIP (fielding independent pitching), the 10th best in baseball among pitchers with more than 40 innings.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs

With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Field Of Dreams#Baseball#Sports#The Chicago Cubs#The Cincinnati Reds#Fox
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
Dyersville, IA
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Dyersville, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy