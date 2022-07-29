Everett homeowner calls police after shooting woman, investigation launched

komonews.com
KOMO News
Tacoma police investigating after two men shot, one dies
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are trying to figure out how two men were shot over the weekend in Tacoma. One of those two men died at the hospital, while the other was released. The shooting call came in Sunday at 3:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Dock Street.
KOMO News
Woman killed, man arrested after stabbing during 'domestic-violence' incident
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man stabbed and killed a woman Monday night in the Rainier Valley area, according to police. Police said they were called with reports of the stabbing in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South at 10:58 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman with serious stab wounds. She died on the scene, police said.
Police: gas station clerk shoots, kills alleged armed robber in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a clerk at an Auburn gas station reportedly shot and killed a man who allegedly attempted an armed robbery. Auburn police responded to the Shell gas station at 2nd Street and Auburn Way South at around 11:40 p.m. on Monday. “When...
KOMO News
Auburn man arrested after roommate found dead with severe head trauma
AUBURN, Wash. — An argument between Auburn roommates Monday afternoon turned deadly. Auburn police say they were called to the home in the 29000 block of 118th Avenue SE where three people lived at 7:10 p.m. The caller, a woman roommate, called saying one of the men roommates killed...
Auburn gas station clerk shoots, kills suspect trying to rob store
AUBURN, Wash. — A gas station clerk in Auburn shot and killed a suspect that was trying to rob the store late Monday night, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department said an employee at the Shell station at 201 Auburn Way South shot the suspect just after 11:45 p.m. The suspect died in the parking lot, police said.
q13fox.com
Police: 19-year-old mother accused of assaulting and killing 2-year-old son
KENT, Wash. - A 19-year-old woman is expected to face a charge of second-degree murder for the death of her 2-year-old son. Kent police launched the months long investigation back in May. Officers responded to the Hometowne Suites on Pacific Highway S back on May 23 when the woman called to report her son wasn’t breathing, and was cold and unresponsive.
KOMO News
Man dies days later after assault at First Hill homeless camp
SEATTLE — Police appear to have little to go on after a homeless camp fight turned fatal last week. The assault happened at a First Hill encampment in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place. Seattle officers were called July 28 to the camp around 1 p.m. and found the...
More Seattle Center assaults reported as women continue to come forward, suspect arrested
SEATTLE — Seattle police say the man suspected of assaulting and exposing himself to multiple women near Seattle Center was arrested Monday for an alleged hate crime with a felony-level assault. The 35-year-old suspect, who has not been charged, was booked into King County Jail. His first court appearance...
Missing Family Member Located Deceased at Pipe Lake
Covington, WA: On Monday, August 1, just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call from a concerned family stating a 71-year-old family member had not returned from a walk. They went looking for her and found her dog tied up by Pipe Lake in Covington, and her shoes in the water.
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
KOMO News
Suspect in custody after person shot in Seattle, police say
SEATTLE — Seattle police said one person was in custody after a person was shot and wounded Sunday at a homeless camp. Information about the patient's injury and condition was pending. The suspect was taken into custody although investigators did not immediately say what charges they might file in the case.
KOMO News
Man pins party-goer against garage with SUV at Everett party
EVERETT, Wash. — A driver crashed his SUV into a party-goer Sunday night in Everett. Police said a 59-year-old man started racing his vehicle in circles around a backyard party. He drove over outdoor furniture before targeting the people in attendance. The suspect reportedly pinned a 57-year-old against the...
KOMO News
Witnesses recall chaos in downtown Seattle after gang feud erupted into gunfire in 2020
SEATTLE — Gunshot victims who were hurt during the mass shooting in downtown Seattle in January 2020 on Monday recalled the chaos during their testimony as they talked about being shot and then frantically trying to find safety amid a panicked crowd. Marquise Tolbert, one of two accused gunmen...
KOMO News
One man killed in Tacoma shooting, police searching for a suspect
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police say a 39-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to reports of two men shooting at each other in a parking lot in the 5300 block of S. Orchard St around 5:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found an unresponsive...
Over dozen people affected by pepper spray on light rail; suspect still at large
SEATTLE — Over a dozen people were exposed to an irritant spray while aboard the light rail Saturday by a suspect who remains at large, Seattle police confirmed. Officials responded to the station at 501 Royal Brougham Way Saturday afternoon, and Seattle Fire confirmed to KING 5 that it helped 13 people on site flush their eyes out. None of those exposed were transported to a hospital.
Washington homeowner, 59, fatally shoots neighbor, 36, who attempted to break into his home after his girlfriend stayed there following a fight
A Washington homeowner fatally shot his next-door neighbor as he attempted to break into his home after the man's girlfriend spent the night there following a fight. The shooter, 59, who wasn't identified, was arrested and released by police after he shot his unidentified neighbor, 36, on his back porch on Friday.
q13fox.com
Series of 3 shootings in 24 hours leaves a man dead, others injured in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Investigators were busy this weekend after a series of three shootings Saturday and Sunday left one man dead and three injured in Tacoma. The most recent happened near S 4th Street and Dock Street early Sunday morning. The driveway in Thea's Park was closed for much of...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds man suspected of murdering his wife says he ‘saw demons’
A 73-year-old Edmonds man is in custody in Snohomish County Jail as the investigation continues into Friday afternoon’s apparent murder of his 66-year-old wife in their Westgate-area home. According to the police report, the suspect contacted 911 shortly before 5 p.m. July 29 and told the dispatcher that “he...
q13fox.com
On-duty ferry captain during 'hard-landing' resigns
The captain on duty during a 'hard-landing' of a ferry at the Fauntleroy terminal has resigned. All crew members tested negative for drug or alcohol use.
q13fox.com
Bellevue Police seek missing woman, last seen Sunday morning
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue Police need help finding a woman who went missing Sunday morning. According to authorities, Melissa Katzenberger was last seen around 11:15 a.m. at the Fred Meyer near 148th Ave NE and NE 20th St. She left the area and did not return home. Katzenberger is described...
