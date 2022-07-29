Houston Symphony’s Classical Mystery Tour celebrated the Music of The Beatles

hellowoodlands.com
This singer is helping thousands of people in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino restaurants to close their doors Friday
HOUSTON — Three well-known Italian restaurants housed in a compound in the Montrose area are closing. After 45 years of service, Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants, which included Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, decided to sell the property. Their doors will close for good on Friday. The plot of...
MySanAntonio
Everywhere Houston Star Chef Hugo Ortega Eats on His Days Off
If you’re out to dinner in Houston, there’s a decent chance you’re sitting at one of Hugo Ortega’s restaurants. The James Beard Award-winning chef is responsible for some of the city’s best dining experiences, with a portfolio that includes Hugo’s, Xochi, Backstreet Cafe, Caracol and Urbe.
papercitymag.com
This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date
Kathryn and Jeff Smith. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the fifth of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Kathryn and Jeff Smith.
This Super Fun Bar In Texas Has A Ferris Wheel & It's Like A Playground For Adults
If you're passing through Houston's East Downtown near the hullabaloo of the bars and restaurants of St. Emmanuel St. you'll probably see a neon-lit Ferris wheel in the background. It's called Truck Yard and it's in Houston, TX. Only, it's not a yard. It's actually a beer garden tucked away...
papercitymag.com
Iconic Houston Restaurant Closing to Make Way For New Montrose Development — Nino’s Bows Out After 45 Years as the Vincent Mandola Era Wraps Up
Nino's is shuttering after decades of serving the Mandola's Italian food in Houston. The end of a Houston restaurant era is nearly here. After dinner service this Friday, August 5th, The Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group will shutter all its restaurant doors after serving the last Italian meals at Nino’s, Vincent’s and Grappino di Nino. For 45 years, the late charismatic owner Vincent Mandola, known as “Bubba” to his friends and family, was a force in Italian dining in this city and was known as much for his hospitable service as for his Southern Italian-inspired food.
Tony's: a legacy of fine dining
From U.S. presidents to celebrities, Tony's has been a go-to spot for fine dining for over half a century.
cw39.com
Kris Kristofferson to release ‘Live at Gilley’s’ September 2
HOUSTON (CW39) Actor, singer and songwriter, Kris Kristofferson is releasing a new album of his performance at Gilley’s back in 1981. Krisofferson will release the track on all music he played that was recorded with a live band on stage at the legendary music and dance hall – Who are we kidding? Gilley’s was a ‘honkey tonk.’ The same one where 1980 film Urban Cowboy was filmed.
Click2Houston.com
H-TOWN SNEAKER SUMMIT 2022; Country’s largest community-based sneaker event comes to NRG Center this weekend
HOUSTON – Calling all Sneakerheads!!. The largest Houston-area sneaker summit is coming to NRG Center this month, and you don’t want to miss it. H-town’s Sneaker Summit will be held on Sunday, July 31. According to event details, the summit will give shoppers the chance to “witness...
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser to Hold Bourbon & Bonfire Party Series at Houston Animal Protective Event: Report
Recently, it was announced that Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is launching his Bourbon & Bonfire party series with the first event planned for this September in Houston, Texas. The event would be an after-party connected to PetSet’s annual “Fierce & Fabulous Soirée.”. This year, PetSet’s event is...
Graze Craze coming to Cy-Fair in August
Graze Craze offers a variety of charcuterie boards. (Courtesy Graze Craze) National charcuterie franchise Graze Craze is opening a new location at 12234 Queenston Blvd., Ste. 500, Houston, at the end of August. Graze Craze offers catering options for parties, get-togethers and other events. The charcuterie boards are customizable and can be delivered or picked up from their locations. www.grazecraze.com.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
Click2Houston.com
Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations
HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area. The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2. At the corner of Main Street and Kirby Drive near NRG Stadium. These locations are all slated...
As more party bars open on Heights block, an authentic Houston dive bar remains much the same
Since 2008, Big Star Bar has been a place of community and many, many stories.
Eater
Houston’s 11-Year-Old Butcher Shop and Cafe Revival Market Will Close Sunday
Houston butcher shop and cafe Revival Market will close this weekend on Sunday, July 31, after 11 years in business, but another restaurant will soon take its place. Agricole Hospitality, the restaurant group behind other local restaurants, including Heights’ Eight Row Flint and Coltivare, decided not to renew the lease at 550 Heights Boulevard after its owners Morgan Weber, Ryan Pera, and Vincent Huyn assessed its future, according to a release.
One of Houston's best Mexican restaurants is housed in an old 1930s soda fountain
As Hugo's celebrates 20 years, Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught discuss restaurant's even older history.
cw39.com
10 BEST burger in Houston according to Yelp
HOUSTON (CW39) Wondering about the best burgers in Houston? We checked with Yelp for the list of Top 10 burgers. If you haven’t heard of burger-chen, you’re not the only one, but we aren’t surprised it topped the list because it’s unique in how they prepare a glaze used, or not incase you have allergies. They detail how they make it happen. The patty alone is the centerpiece of their creation. They use butter, Worchestershire sauce and soy, mushroom for a smoky flavor.
spacecityweather.com
August may be the only “normal” month this summer
Welcome to August, everyone. With an average temperature of 88.1 degrees, this month beat out 1980 (87.5 degrees) as the warmest July in Houston’s recorded history, dating back to the year 1889. Of course, Houston also experienced the warmest June in history this year. So does that mean August will be torrid as well? This is far less certain, and the first week or ten days of the month should feel mostly like a typical August. We’ll even start the month with a nice chance of rain showers today. All of this may provide little comfort, of course, as August is typically the hottest and most unpleasant of the year for Houston, weather-wise.
Popular taqueria almost sued over fajita smoke, manager says
The manager of Laredo Taqueria said nearby residents threatened to sue, claiming the smoke was making their furniture smell like fajitas.
National apparel retail store expecting to open at Baybrook Mall by end of summer
Tilly’s aims to open at the Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. (Courtesy Pexels) Tilly’s aims to open at the Baybrook Mall at 500 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood. Representatives said as of mid-July they will open in the next few weeks. Tilly’s is known for its...
