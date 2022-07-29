ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Mega Millions Winning Numbers Announced For $1.28 Billion Jackpot

By Maryland Lottery
Bay Net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Maryland mom wins third six figure lottery prize in three years by targeting older scratch-off ticket games that still have large unclaimed prizes

A Maryland couple have won their third six-figure lottery prize in three years after devising a strategy they say dramatically boosts the chances of winning. The unnamed stay-at-home mom, 30, and her husband recently scooped $100,000 on a $100,000 Lucky Game scratch-off ticket, and said they did so by targeting older games with large, unclaimed prizes.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Upper Marlboro, MD
City
Rising Sun, MD
960 The Ref

‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Michigan man wins $6 million in lottery scratch-off

A Michigan man set a record after winning $6 million in the state’s newest instant scratch-off game, and he is still scratching his head in wonder after his good fortune. In a news release on Friday, Michigan Lottery officials said the 30-year-old man from Cheboygan County won the biggest prize ever offered in the state’s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, the Detroit Free Press reported. A $50 ticket returned a huge payoff.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#U S#The Maryland Lottery
FOXBusiness

Here are Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers

There was no winner in Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot worth $660 million. The numbers drawn were: 60, 66, 14, 40, 64 and the gold Mega Ball 16. The Megaplier was 3X. That means Tuesday night's jackpot will be worth $790 million, the fourth-largest lottery jackpot ever, according to the Mega Millions website.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
CBS Pittsburgh

Mega Millions results for 7/29/22: $1.28 billion jackpot on the line

UPDATE (Friday 11 p.m.) The winning numbers can be found below.67-45-57-36-13 Megaball: 14DES MOINES, Iowa (KDKA/AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing.The giant jackpot remains the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the...
LOTTERY
UPI News

Man's last-minute hunch leads to $100,000 lottery prize

July 12 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said he was leaving a North Carolina store when a hunch told him to turn around and buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 prize. Barry Bruce, of Danville, Va., told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was about to leave the Jones Exxon store in Stanley, N.C., when he stopped in his tracks.
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy