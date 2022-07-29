Mega Millions Winning Numbers Announced For $1.28 Billion Jackpot

thebaynet.com
Related
Maryland mom wins third six figure lottery prize in three years by targeting older scratch-off ticket games that still have large unclaimed prizes
A Maryland couple have won their third six-figure lottery prize in three years after devising a strategy they say dramatically boosts the chances of winning. The unnamed stay-at-home mom, 30, and her husband recently scooped $100,000 on a $100,000 Lucky Game scratch-off ticket, and said they did so by targeting older games with large, unclaimed prizes.
Twice as nice: NC man wins $400 scratch-off, buys another ticket and wins $100K
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man was feeling lucky after winning $400 in a scratch-off game, and his instincts were correct. Timothy Unsell, 73, of Flat Rock, used some of his winnings to buy a more expensive scratch-off ticket, and the $30 cost turned into a $100,000 payday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
How much tax would be owed on Mega Millions' $1 billion ticket?
The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at an estimated $1.02 billion, or $602.5 million cash, after no grand prize tickets were sold for the Tuesday night drawing. No one has won the Mega Millions since April 15, when a ticket in Tennessee won $20 million. Players' next chance to win $1 billion is the drawing at 11 p.m. Friday, July 29. ...
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Mega Millions jackpot?
The Mega Millions lottery drawing stands at $630 million as of Wednesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. Images of grand homes, yachts and airplanes are surely tempting, but with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you net in the end may not be what you were expecting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9 Mega Millions tickets were a Mega Ball short of winning it all
A small number of people came close to winning the $830 million payout in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, but they fell one ball short of cashing in on the massive jackpot — and the estimated prize for Friday night's drawing has grown to over a billion dollars.
‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Michigan man wins $6 million in lottery scratch-off
A Michigan man set a record after winning $6 million in the state’s newest instant scratch-off game, and he is still scratching his head in wonder after his good fortune. In a news release on Friday, Michigan Lottery officials said the 30-year-old man from Cheboygan County won the biggest prize ever offered in the state’s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, the Detroit Free Press reported. A $50 ticket returned a huge payoff.
If you win the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, here's what you need to know
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is now $1 billion. If you're lucky enough to win, stay quiet and read this to know what to do.
A Virginia man won $250,000 after he used numbers that he saw in his dream to play the lottery
A Virginia man won $250,000 after using numbers he saw in his dream to play the lottery. Alonzo Coleman purchased the ticket from a convenience store in June. "It was hard to believe!" Coleman told lottery officials. A Virginia man won $250,000 by using numbers that he saw in his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Here are Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers
There was no winner in Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot worth $660 million. The numbers drawn were: 60, 66, 14, 40, 64 and the gold Mega Ball 16. The Megaplier was 3X. That means Tuesday night's jackpot will be worth $790 million, the fourth-largest lottery jackpot ever, according to the Mega Millions website.
Do you have a winning ticket for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions? Here are the six numbers
The winning numbers for Friday's Mega Millions drawing for an estimated $1.28 billion were 13-36-45-57-67 with a Mega Ball of 14.
buzzfeednews.com
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize Last Night And Here Are Their Reactions
The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67 and the Mega Ball was 14. The final value of the jackpot was higher than the estimate based on actual sales, Mega Millions said in a press release Saturday. “Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions...
A lottery expert says players should not use birthdays or anniversary numbers 'because that's what a lot of people do'
A lottery expert told Inside Edition that a player had a better chance of winning the $1.2 billion lottery if they chose high numbers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
insideedition.com
Raising Cane's CEO Buys 50,000 Mega Millions Lottery Tickets for Workers as Jackpot Reaches $830M
Tonight's Mega Millions drawing to win a mind-blowing $830 million is the third largest lottery jackpot in history, and the founder of a chicken restaurant chain really wants to win!. AJ Kumaran, co-CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, says he bought 50,000 tickets to split the jackpot with the company’s...
Mega Millions results for 7/29/22: $1.28 billion jackpot on the line
UPDATE (Friday 11 p.m.) The winning numbers can be found below.67-45-57-36-13 Megaball: 14DES MOINES, Iowa (KDKA/AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing.The giant jackpot remains the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the...
Advice from mom leads North Carolina woman to $254,926 lottery jackpot
July 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman won a lottery jackpot worth more than $250,000 thanks to taking some advice from her mother. Gina Dillard, 55, of Mocksville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she had never tried a Fast Play game before when her mother recommended she buy one.
Mega Millions lottery jackpot reaches $1bn - here's what your chances of winning looks like
The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $1.02bn after no ticket matched all six winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. Now, many people who rarely play the game are considering spending $2, or joining an office pool, in the hope of a significant payoff. Sure, it's easy to purchase a...
This fast-food restaurant's founder bought a lottery ticket for the $810 million Mega Millions jackpot for all 50,000 of his employees
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot grew to an estimated $810 million Tuesday and players are testing their luck nationwide -- including Todd Graves, the founder of fast-food restaurant chain Raising Cane's.
Single ticket sold in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
July 30 (UPI) -- A single ticket sold in Illinois has won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing, the second-largest jackpot in the game's history. Friday's numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, with a Mega Ball of 14. The winner, should they choose the lump-sum cash option, will take home $747.2 million.
Man's last-minute hunch leads to $100,000 lottery prize
July 12 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said he was leaving a North Carolina store when a hunch told him to turn around and buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 prize. Barry Bruce, of Danville, Va., told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was about to leave the Jones Exxon store in Stanley, N.C., when he stopped in his tracks.
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Maryland or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Comments / 0