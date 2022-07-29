ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Planned Parenthood continues to address fallout from reversal of Roe v. Wade

By Ariana St Pierre, WGME
WGME
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wgme.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Unemployment dropping in Maine

Maine's unemployment rate is dropping. It's at its lowest level since the start of the pandemic. According to data from the Labor Department, the unemployment rate in Maine in June was 3-percent. It is the lowest it’s been since right before the start of the pandemic when it was 2.7...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Regulators to discuss new lobster sizes amid concerns about population changes

More changes could be coming to the lobster industry, including further restricting the size of lobsters that can be harvested. The hope is to protect the lobster population from further decline. Maine lobstermen already have tough restrictions, the toughest in New England. Lobstermen are currently only allowed to keep a...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Community college applications rise in Maine

More people are applying for community college in Maine now that it’s free for people who graduated during the pandemic. The Maine Legislature approved a plan backed by Gov. Janet Mills to provide free community college to students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program applies to...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Most of Maine in moderate drought, farmers praying for rain

Most of Maine is facing a moderate drought. The state needs several inches of rain to make up the deficit and it's having a real impact on Mainers. Portland likely experienced its third driest July in the last 50 years. There are more than 1.1 million Mainers affected by the...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Maine Health
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
City
Wade, ME
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Local
Maine Society
WGME

Ask the I-Team: Why are gas prices cheaper outside Portland?

While we’re still feeling some pain at the pump, the average price of gas nationwide is down for the seventh straight week. According to GasBuddy, prices in Maine range from $3.99 to $5.04 a gallon. Ben asked the CBS13 I-Team:. “What gives with the price gouging? We are a...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy