QHS student fair booth raising funds for Costa Rica trip

Quincy events Aug. 5-6 to commemorate Dixie Fire loss
As the Emotional and Spiritual Wellness Committee of the Dixie Fire Collaborative began organizing commemorative events for the Dixie Fire, they recognized how widespread the impacts of the Dixie Fire were across all of Plumas County. This view was further expanded when they recognized the impacts of the Bear and Minerva fire. Therefore the decision was made to organize a series of events which would, as much as possible, encompass all of the emotions and impacts of these terrible fire seasons, bring solace and completion to those who suffered most, and serve as a marker for all to move forward toward a better future.
Fair parade winners announced
Although Saturday, July 30th, was brutally hot, that didn’t stop hundreds of folks from coming on down to enjoy the long-anticipated 75th annual Plumas-Sierra County Fair Parade in downtown Quincy!. The event went very smoothly, with a huge shout-out to Quincy Tow for coming to the rescue of one...
Local writer wins journalism award for her reporting on fire
Writing and reporting on fire has earned Plumas County writer Jane Braxton Little recognition from the Society of Environmental Journalists (SEJ). The international journalists’ organization awarded Little second place in beat reporting for her entry “FIRE: A Traditional Beat Becomes Painfully Personal.” Two stories were published in Scientific American, one in CalMatters, and two in TomDispatch.
Fish continue to stay cool in deeper water at Almanor
Lake level is 4480.96, just fractionally higher than last year on the same date. After a week of warm weather water temperature is at 75 degrees. Thunderstorms continue in the forecast and there were storms today, Aug. 1. Saturday evening, July 30, the peninsula received eight tenths of an inch of rain while other areas of the lake received no precipitation. The rain was welcomed by most, except the more than 500 people who attended the Almanor Fishing Association annual picnic. According to Jim and Toni Pleau, “This is the first time in the 29-year history of the event that we saw rain.” The event went on and was a successful fundraiser in spite of the weather.
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
Some scenes from the fair
It’s a wrap for the 2022 Plumas-Sierra County Fair after a two-year hiatus. Despite temperatures in the 100s, fairgoers turned out to support the popular local event. Even Fair Manager John Steffanic was surprised at the number of people who turned out despite the heat. The grandstand entertainment —...
July 30 rainfall dumped nearly an inch in Prattville; but spotty elsewhere in the Basin
Temperatures in the Lake Almanor basin were about 4 degrees warmer than average in July. The average morning low at Chester airport was 48.5 degrees F., while the average high came in at 89.4. Our extreme low was 39 degrees early in the month, while the extreme high was 102 degrees on the 28th (that’s just 2 degrees shy of the record for July).
Forest Service addresses increased staffing due to storms as well as flash flood potential
Plumas National Forest Fire and Aviation resources will be on extended staffing for all resources until 8 p.m. this evening July 30, and there will be 24-hour staffing across the forest due to increased fire danger and widespread lightning. The Mount Hough Ranger District is currently in a lightning plan...
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
Sheriff’s Blotter July 22-27:
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 22-27, 2022. July 22. Trainspotting.
Notice of Public Hearing, Variance on Setbacks
The Plumas County Zoning Administrator will hold a Public Hearing on:. Public Hearing – Variance of the front and side yard (northern) setbacks in order to construct a carport at 6655 Dyer Drive, Lake Almanor, CA; Assessor Parcel Number 106-283-011-000; T28N/R8E/Section 27 & 28, MDM. Kenneth Noall, Property Owner.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to variety of calls at the fair, but primarily altercations
The Sheriff’s Office responded to the fairgrounds during the Plumas Sierra County Fair more than a dozen times — eight of which involved physical fights or verbal disputes. One of the fights ended with an individual suffering head trauma and being airlifted out of the area for care.
Chico lawyer arrested for harboring fugitive client, boyfriend
CHICO, Calif. — A lawyer in Chico has been arrested for harboring a fugitive who was also her boyfriend and client, prosecutors say. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Stephana Femino, 47, Chico, was arrested outside Butte County Superior Court Friday after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday night.
Flash flood warning in portions of Plumas in effect until 10:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Plumas County until 10: 30 p.m. today, July 30. Doppler radar indicates thunderstorms are producing heavy rain over the Dixie Fire burn scar near Greenville and Lake Almanor. Radar estimates that between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen along the ridges west and south of Greenville and near Almanor and Prattville along Highway 89.
2 California inmates killed in separate prison attacks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two inmates at separate California prisons were killed in weekend attacks by other inmates, corrections officials said Monday. One victim was previously suspected in his cellmate’s death, and two of the four attackers were also suspected in prior slayings, authorities confirmed. The first happened Friday night...
Two Northern California campers go missing in national forest — one found dead
A Northern California man remains missing days after his camping companion, a 14-year-old whose father was the man’s close friend, was found dead by an embankment in Plumas National Forest. Christopher Stephenson, a 57-year-old man, remains missing after he was first reported missing during a camping trip near the...
