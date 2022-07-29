ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

WPD makes arrest in April homicide near a nightclub

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers booked a man into jail Thursday in an April fatal shooting in north Wichita. The Sedgwick County Jail booking sheet shows that 35-year-old Brent A. Cruz was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of Nyron Bowen.

Police investigate a fatal shooting in the 1300 block of North Hydraulic, April 24, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Bowen, 31, left a nightclub around 1 a.m. on April 24. Witnesses heard several gunshots, and police found Bowen in the 1300 block of N. Hydraulic , just south of the nightclub. A police lieutenant said it was just south of the American Legion.

Bowen had multiple gunshot wounds and died at a hospital.

The Wichita Police Department has not said when they identified Cruz as a suspect in the case. However, a WPD spokesperson said he was arrested on June 7 on suspicion of other crimes. They picked him up from the Harvey County Jail and booked him into the Sedgwick County Jail Thursday morning.

The jail booking sheet shows he was booked on suspicion of:

  • Second-degree murder
  • Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon
