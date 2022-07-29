Crews Battling Two-alarm Fire at a Famous Cheesesteak Shop in South Philadelphia, PA

wfpg.com
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Jim’s Steaks Won’t Have To Be Demolished After 2-Alarm Fire, Owner Says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jim’s Steaks is usually packed on a Saturday, but the South Street staple is quiet after a fire on Friday. Now, the focus turns to the structure and what it will take for the sizzle and smells of the grill to return. CBS3 spoke with the owner of Jim’s Steaks who is very optimistic and said he received some good news. Despite all the damage, he tells CBS3 the building does not need to be demolished after the city’s Licenses & Inspections Department inspected the property. They determined the building is still structurally sound after Friday’s fire. But the two-alarm...
Fire leaves behind severe damage at West Philadelphia home
Fire has swept through a home in West Philadelphia, leaving behind severe damage.
fox29.com
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A crash on Roosevelt Boulevard turned deadly when the driver of a motorcycle was killed Monday night. Police say a speeding Suzuki Samurai collided with a Cadillac that was exiting a parking lot onto the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Castor. The motorcycle driver, identified as 30-year-old...
Jim’s Steaks owner vows to rebuild after destructive two-alarm fire
Jim’s Steaks, a landmark at 4th and South streets, was severely damaged in a two-alarm fire, but the owner is vowing to rebuild the culinary icon. Assistant manager Christina Lawlor knew there were problems when she went in to start the business day shortly after 7 a.m. “It was...
Man dies after shooting in city's Point Breeze section
Philadelphia police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man near a corner store in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood.
‘Different temperature’ on Wilmington streets: Gun homicides down sharply after 2021’s record carnage
The streets of Wilmington were beset by bloodshed last year, with a record 39 people killed by bullets. The carnage led the mayor to decry the street “assassinations” in a handful of neighborhoods that ring the downtown area. This year, however, while gun fatalities in much larger neighbors...
Atlantic City Police Name 17 Men Arrested For Child Luring With Help From YouTubers (VIDEO)
A total of 17 men have been arrested for luring children in Atlantic City with help from concerned citizens who bust child predators online.The citizens were identified by BreakingAC as MrWEB and Predator Catcher PA. MrWEB recently posted a video called "JUSTICE- Thank You Atlantic County Poli…
Two Males Rob Philly Bar at Gunpoint: Surveillance Video Released
PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a terrifying turn of events, two males armed with handguns robbed Phil’s Place Bar in Philadelphia at gunpoint. The robbery occurred on July 26, 2022, at 12:30 am. Video surveillance from the bar shows that the two offenders entered the establishment around 11 pm and stayed there for approximately 1.5 hours before committing the robbery. Offender #1 took out a handgun and pointed it at two patrons and the bartender, while offender #2 jumped over the bar and grabbed the bartender. They made off with $1500 and fled north on 2nd street after shooting one round into the air.
billypenn.com
What you’ll find inside the new Grocery Outlet on Ridge Avenue, Sharswood’s first supermarket in 50 years
With the grand opening of Grocery Outlet on Ridge Avenue this week, Sharswood has a supermarket for the first time since the 1960s. The lower North Philly neighborhood, which blossomed as a center for jazz in the early half of the 19th century, then watched its fortunes fall, is undergoing a massive planned revitalization. Led by the Philadelphia Housing Authority in partnership with community-minded development firms Mosaic and Shift Capital, it started in 2016 with the demolition of two old-school public housing high-rises.
7-Year-Old Shot During Shooting at Philadelphia’s Wister Townhomes
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 7-year-old child was shot during during a shoot out at the...
Bridgeton Police Searching For 2 Men In Connection With Fatal Shooting At Maple Gardens Apartment Complex
BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of a man at the Maple Gardens apartment complex in Bridgeton. Police say they’ve issued warrants for the arrest of Ryan A. Askins and Desmond L. Bethel in the murder of 36-year-old Herbert E. Lee. on Saturday morning. Askins, 29, is wanted for murder and weapons offenses. Police say his last known address is Fayette Street in Bridgeton. Bethlel, also 29-years-old, is wanted on weapons offenses. Authorities say he is last known at Cohansey Street. Millville Police issued an additional warrant against Askins. Police and detectives...
N.J. mom convicted of killing 17-month-old son by suffocating him with cleaning wipe
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was convicted last week of killing her young son but was then acquitted on a charge of murder-for-hire. In a July 28 statement, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced a jury found Heather Reynolds guilty of first-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine, and endangering the welfare of a child for the death of her 17-month-old son, Axel.
Safe At Philadelphia Pizzeria Stolen, $20,000 Taken
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A safe inside a Philadelphia pizzeria with $20,000 was stolen early Saturday...
Long Police Standoff In Perkiomenville, Montgomery County Ends With Suspect Dead, House Destroyed Due To Fire
PERKIOMENVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A charred mess is all that’s left of a Montgomery County home after a long standoff with police. Police had to run for cover when that suspect started shooting at them. New Hanover Township police say they tried to reach a peaceful resolution, but a barricade situation escalated into a shooting Friday night and ended with a deadly fire early Saturday morning. Footage from Chopper 3 this afternoon shows not much remains of this house in Perkiomenville after a fire ripped through it in the morning. The situation started around 8 p.m. on Friday when New Hanover Township police...
Miguel A. Barea Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Vineland, Cumberland County
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County on Saturday night. Miguel A. Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the alleged killing of George Gonzalez of Vineland. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office says officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of E. Elmer Road on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. Once police arrived, they found Gonzalez and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they arrested Barea without incident. He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Motorcycle Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A motorcycle crash occurred in Atlantic City,, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash was reported after 2 p.m. on Friday, July 29 at Drexel and North South Carolina Avenue, initial reports said. Life-saving measures were being performed on the rider, reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign...
Man Shot In Neck, Killed Near His House In South Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old man was shot in the neck and killed near his home on Wednesday evening in South Philadelphia, police say. Police identified the man as Joelil Foy of Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of Sigel Street just before 7 p.m. Foy was heavily bleeding and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m., according to authorities. Foy was a founding member of the South Philly singing group Brotherly Love. Talent manager Charlie Mack discovered the group in 2012 and they once sang for President Barack Obama. He said Foy was a very talented baritone and bass singer who filled his family with love, joy and incredible memories. The shooting is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
70-Year-Old Man Robbed in Philadelphia, Fractures Hip
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police say that on July 15, 2022, a 70-year-old man was robbed and injured on the 1300 block of W. Girard Avenue in Philadelphia. The victim was leaving a store when he was grabbed from behind by an unknown black male and had $75 stolen from him. This caused the victim to lose his balance and fall, fracturing his hip in the process. The suspect fled east towards Watts Street after committing the robbery. The victim was transported to Pennsylvania hospital via Medic.
fox29.com
Police: Member of local music group Brotherly Love fatally shot in front of his South Philadelphia home
Joelill Foy, 26, was shot and killed outside his family's South Philadelphia home, according to police. Foy, a member of successful Philadelphia singing group 'Brotherly Love,' was a father of two and expecting a third when his life was cut short.
Aniyah Arrington, 14, Missing: Philadelphia Police Department Seeks Public’s Assistance
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Aniyah Arrington. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 5:00 pm on the 200 block of Furley Street. Aniyah is described as a young woman who is 5’1″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has a dark complexion, brown hair (in braids), and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and a gold necklace.
