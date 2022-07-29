Crews Battling Two-alarm Fire at a Famous Cheesesteak Shop in South Philadelphia, PA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jim’s Steaks is usually packed on a Saturday, but the South Street staple is quiet after a fire on Friday. Now, the focus turns to the structure and what it will take for the sizzle and smells of the grill to return. CBS3 spoke with the owner of Jim’s Steaks who is very optimistic and said he received some good news. Despite all the damage, he tells CBS3 the building does not need to be demolished after the city’s Licenses & Inspections Department inspected the property. They determined the building is still structurally sound after Friday’s fire. But the two-alarm...

