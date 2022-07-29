Project of the Month: Windover Construction completes renovation and expansion of Cabot St. YMCA Housing, Beverly, MA

The first Lobster Crate Race was held yesterday at Pavilion Beach to a large and appreciative crowd of supporters. The Gloucester Police Department put this fundraiser together to support the Gloucester High School weight room renovation and by all accounts, it was a huge success. There were 4 classes of participants that took their chances running across a bridge made of plastic crates that bounced and tilted with the waves. As expected, the youngest and lightest were most successful. There was a Municipal group which will need a great deal more practice before next year’s event. The event drew several boats, pedestrians and beach-goers who cheered everyone on with enthusiasm. Follow the Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association on Facebook for updates and donation information.

GLOUCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO