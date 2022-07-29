Project of the Month: Windover Construction completes renovation and expansion of Cabot St. YMCA Housing, Beverly, MA

nerej.com
bostonrealestatetimes.com
ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore
BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
mybackyardnews.com
WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
homenewshere.com
Hotel gets facelift, other businesses close
TEWKSBURY — The pandemic has taken its toll on local businesses in the area. Children of America closed its doors at the end of June after almost seven years at 1497 Main St. The national chain of child care centers has locations in Massachusetts and 14 other states and operates a day care and early childhood learning center model. The program served preschool children six weeks to 12 years of age, including infant, toddler, preschool, pre-K, before and after care and summer camp.
nerej.com
WinnCompanies completes $49.3m rehab of Preserve North apartment community - extends affordability for 45 years
Peabody, MA WinnCompanies celebrated the completion of a $49.3 million rehabilitation project to repair and modernize a 284-unit affordable housing community built inside the historic former leather tannery that helped make the city a worldwide hub for leather manufacturing in the early 1900s. The ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Tannery, now...
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #cityofquincydepartmentofpublicworks
City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. A Quincy Quarry News Citizen Photojournalist who is also a night owl is continuing to digitally capture images of City of Quincy Department of Public Works workers continuing to spray weedkiller in at least Quincy Center under the over of darkness.
nshoremag.com
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, July 31, 2022: Wilmington Farmers Market, Yard Sale To Benefit Local Theatre Company, Read McKinnon’s Supermarkets Weekly Flyer
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, July 31, 2022:. The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. The lineup can be found HERE. A Wilmington non-profit...
GLFHC Residency Physicians Join Practices in Haverhill, Methuen and Across the Country
Nine graduates of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s Lawrence Family Medicine Residency program are off to work as family physicians in Haverhill, Methuen, Lynn and locations throughout the country. They spent half their residency working through an unprecedented pandemic that at times saw them losing multiple patients a day...
Large brush fire burns through 9 acres in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Neighbors could see the smoke for miles as a brush fire burned for most of the day Monday in Gloucester. “I smelled it first, and I thought maybe there was somebody burning brush in the neighborhood, and I looked up and said that’s not a barbeque,” said Deanie French, who lives nearby.
westfordcat.org
Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford
WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
Unpacking Boston's nastiest eyesores
As pretty as Boston is, with its harbor, rivers and enviable parks, it can also be downright gross when you look at its dilapidated or neglected buildings and infrastructure.State of play: We asked readers to suggest some of the worst offenders around the area, and boy did they deliver.We received dozens of suggestions for Boston's worst eyesores, and will name and shame some of them today, and as a recurring feature in the newsletter.Why it matters: Decrepit vacant buildings and underutilized property take away much-needed housing, commercial and transportation opportunities for the people who call Boston home.That giant post office...
goodmorninggloucester.com
What a “Crate” Event!
The first Lobster Crate Race was held yesterday at Pavilion Beach to a large and appreciative crowd of supporters. The Gloucester Police Department put this fundraiser together to support the Gloucester High School weight room renovation and by all accounts, it was a huge success. There were 4 classes of participants that took their chances running across a bridge made of plastic crates that bounced and tilted with the waves. As expected, the youngest and lightest were most successful. There was a Municipal group which will need a great deal more practice before next year’s event. The event drew several boats, pedestrians and beach-goers who cheered everyone on with enthusiasm. Follow the Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association on Facebook for updates and donation information.
‘Better off flipping a coin’: Beach advocacy organization wants state review of water quality flagging accuracy for ocean beaches
A beach advocacy organization is calling on Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders to direct the state Department of Public Health to review water quality flagging accuracy for all ocean beaches in the state, arguing the system used to broadcast if water is safe to swim in is “fundamentally flawed.”
nbcboston.com
Fire Erupts in Boston Skyscraper Under Construction for 2nd Time This Summer
Firefighters battled a blaze in a high-rise under construction in downtown Boston Saturday afternoon. The fire was burning inside multiple floors high up the One Congress building, according to the Boston Fire Department. "The fire is traveling thru the duct work and shafts," the agency wrote on Twitter, adding that...
Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A blade fell off a wind turbine in Gloucester, prompting the partial closure of a road in an industrial park Sunday. In a joint statement, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith said the fallen blade was reported at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park.
Avoid Traffic and Comfortably Travel Stress-Free to Cape Cod on the CapeFLYER
First of all, it's pet-friendly, so this enjoyable, easy, relaxing way to get to Cape Cod is already a winner in my book. beautiful dog of dachshund, black and tan, buried in the sand at the beach sea on summer vacation holidays, wearing red sunglasses. Getty Images/iStockphoto. Our summer days...
One Hour to Breathtaking Crane Beach and Ipswich, Massachusetts
Ipswich is a tough name to say and harder to spell. Settled in 1633 as "Agawam," then incorporated in 1634, the name then changed to Ipswich. Rich with history, Ipswich has more 1st period houses (1600s) than any other community in the country. Know for clamming, it's a typical New...
31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get
Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.
