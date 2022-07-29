Where to Watch and Stream Ratchet & Clank Free Online

epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Northmen: A Viking Saga Free Online
Cast: Ryan Kwanten James Norton Ed Skrein Tom Hopper Charlie Murphy. A band of Vikings cross enemy lines and a panicked race begins. The losers will pay with their lives. Netflix doesn't currently have Northmen: A Viking Saga in its online library at the time of writing. We don't expect that to change very soon, but you never know!
Golden Trailer Awards: ‘CODA,’ ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Among Nominations
The 2022 Golden Trailer Awards are led by CODA with 14 nominations — the most of any film — followed by The Matrix Resurrections, which starred Keanu Reeves, with 10. CODA and Apple TV+ made history when the film captured best picture at the Academy Awards, a first for a streaming service after years of Netflix and other competitors long campaigned for such an honor.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Unveils 2022-2023 African Originals SlateFire Breaks Out at Italy's Cinecitta Studios, Delays Netflix's 'Old Guard 2' ShootHow 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' Expands a Nearly 15-Year Franchise Other multiple nominees include Top...
Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Animated Series Greenlit at Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Click here to read the full article. “Everybody Still Hates Chris,” an animated reboot of Chris Rock’s “Everybody Hates Chris,” has been greenlit by MTV Entertainment Studios to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like the original series, which ran on UPN and later the CW, “Everybody Hates Chris” will feature Rock narrating stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn during the late 1980s. Rock executive produces alongside showrunner Sanjay Shah, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky. CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment produce. “Chris Rock is one of...
Everybody Still Hates Chris: Animated Reboot Ordered to Series — Chris Rock Returning as Narrator and EP
Click here to read the full article. It’s been more than a decade since Everybody Hates Chris ended its run on The CW, and guess what? Everybody Still Hates Chris. In fact, that’s the title being given to an animated reimagining of the family sitcom, which has officially been ordered to series at Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Chris Rock is confirmed to be returning as the show’s narrator, telling “stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s.” “Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of...
ICM’s Alternative TV Agent Katie Kolben Joins APA
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Katie Kolben has joined APA as an agent in the Alternative and Factual Programming department. She will be based in APA’s New York office and will report to Kyle Loftus, Head of Content Development and Hayden Meyer head of Alternative and Factual Programming. Kolben comes to APA from ICM Partners where she worked for 11 years, the past 7 as an agent in the Alternative Television department. She is bringing with her executive producer, director and production company clients whose credits include Brother vs. Brother (HGTV), Restored by the Fords (HGTV), Raw (Hulu),...
Snoop Dogg, Kenya Barris Team for ‘The Underdoggs’ Comedy for MGM
Snoop Dogg is set to star in MGM’s upcoming comedy The Underdoggs. Snoop will also produce the feature under his Death Row Pictures banner, with Kenya Barris, Mychelle Deschamps, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Jonathan Glickman also sharing the producer credits.More from The Hollywood ReporterSylvester Stallone Doubles Down on 'Rocky' Ownership Complaints Over 'Drago' SpinoffLilly Singh Inks First-Look Deal With Blink49 Studios, Bell Media'Wheel of Fortune' Online Casino in the Works From BetMGM, Sony Pictures TV Charles Stone will direct a script written by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis that is based off an original pitch from Dogg and Schwartz-Morini. The Underdoggs will tell the...
