Updated WWE Ticket Sales, Including Summerslam Tomorrow Night

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I am, as always, Jeremy Thomas and WWE is on an upward slide this week so let’s hope NXT rides the waves as well! NXT’s tag team divisions will see big matches tonight as the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships are decided and The Creed Brothers defend their titles against Tony D’Angelo and Stacks. Elsewhere, Von Wagner faces Solo Sikoa in a Falls Count Anywhere match and Sarray battles NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. There’s likely plenty more on the horizon as well, and I’m feeling optimistic about this one.

WWE ・ 1 HOUR AGO