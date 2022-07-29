Updated WWE Ticket Sales, Including Summerslam Tomorrow Night

411mania.com
Related
wrestlinginc.com
The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw
The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
411mania.com
Edge Returns At WWE Summerslam, Helps The Mysterios Beat The Judgment Day (Clips)
As expected, Edge made his return at WWE Summerslam tonight, helping Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeat the Judgment Day. It seemed as though Finn Balor and Damian Priest would pick up the win, but Edge made a fiery entrance and speared them both, allowing Rey to hit the 619 and a splash on Balor to get the win.
PWMania
Latest News on Brock Lesnar’s Status with WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, after learning that Vince McMahon would be leaving the WWE, Brock Lesnar reportedly left the building before the July 22nd episode of SmackDown, although he ultimately made an appearance on the show. Following Lesnar’s defeat to Roman Reigns at the WWE SummerSlam 2022, fans have been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler On Big Names Returning to WWE
A new report has a potential spoiler on a couple of big names making returns to WWE. According to WrestlingNews.co, an agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to make their returns to WWE and that the belief backstage is we may see them return on tonight’s show or the near future.
PWMania
The Usos Make History at WWE SummerSlam, The Street Profits Update
At Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event, The Street Profits and the Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos competed in their latest match. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was brought in the WWE to officiate the bout. The Usos double superkicked Angelo Dawkins and then hit him with a 1D...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
Spoiler On Talent Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a spoiler on a star backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is backstage at tonight’s Raw and is likely to appear after he showed up at SummerSlam and helped The Mysterios defeat the Judgement Day. Edge had been out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stillrealtous.com
Possible Name For New WWE Stable
SummerSlam was an action packed premium live event and the show featured some interesting returns. After Bianca Belair successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship she was confronted by Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Recently Bayley posted a photo of herself with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai on Twitter with the word “CONTROL” which could be the name the group will be using moving forward.
411mania.com
WWE Raw Ratings Hit Four-Month High For Post-Summerslam Episode
This week’s Raw was a highly-anticipated one coming off SummerSlam, and the ratings spiked to a 2022 high point. Monday night’s show drew a 0.61 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.230 million viewers. Those numbers are up 22.8% and 17.3% from last week’s 0.50 demo rating and 1.901 million viewers.
411mania.com
WWE Hosting WrestleMania 39 Launch Party Next Week
WWE is set to host a “launch party” for WrestleMania 39 next week with Snoop Dogg among those in attendance. WWE announced via press release on Tuesday that the event takes place on August 11th at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT in Los Angeles at Sofi’s Stadium featuring Snoop, JoJo Siwa, Gabriel Iglesias, Seth Rollins, Beck Lynch, and more.
411mania.com
Tonight’s WWE Raw Reportedly a ‘Statement’ Show, May Be Commercial Free For First Hour
WWE reportedly has big plans for tonight’s episode of Raw, which may be a “statement show” and ad-free for hour one according to a couple of reports. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp posted to Twitter on Monday to say that tonight’s episode “sounds like a ‘statement’ show,” though exactly what that means isn’t clear.
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I am, as always, Jeremy Thomas and WWE is on an upward slide this week so let’s hope NXT rides the waves as well! NXT’s tag team divisions will see big matches tonight as the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships are decided and The Creed Brothers defend their titles against Tony D’Angelo and Stacks. Elsewhere, Von Wagner faces Solo Sikoa in a Falls Count Anywhere match and Sarray battles NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. There’s likely plenty more on the horizon as well, and I’m feeling optimistic about this one.
411mania.com
Highlights of The Miz vs. Logan Paul at WWE Summerslam (Clips)
The battle of the former tag team partners concluded at Summerslam with Logan Paul pinning The Miz with his own finisher. After a match that saw Maryse, Ciampa and AJ Styles all get involved, Paul jumped off the top rope to put Miz through the commentary table with a frog splash. After that, he avoided a weapon shot to hit the Skull Crushing Finale and win the match.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Summerslam 2022 Review
Commentators: Michael Cole, Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s time for one of the biggest shows of the year and that means we are in another stadium. The show is going to be interesting for a few reasons, including the fact that it is the first Summerslam ever not under Vince McMahon’s watch. That means we might be seeing something new this time around so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Dutch Mantel on Triple H Taking Over Creative for WWE
– During a recent interview with Tru Heel Heat Wrestling, former WWE talent Dutch Mantel discussed Triple H bringing him into WWE in 2013 and his thoughts on Triple H taking the creative lead in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Dutch Mantel on Triple H hiring him to...
411mania.com
WWE News: Kane Announces Summerslam Attendance, Kid Rock In The Crowd, Kevin Dunn Working Tonight’s Show
– Kane made an appearance at WWE Summerslam tonight to announce the attendance of the event. It was revealed that the attendance was 48,449. PWInsider reports that the attendance was indeed said to be around 48,000 backstage. That’s larger than the 35,000 or so that they were expecting. –...
411mania.com
Backstage Update on WWE Changes Allowing More Freedom in Ring and on The Mic
– PWInsider has a report on some new changes in WWE and the loosening of certain past restrictions in the company with the recent changes at the top and Triple H becoming the new VP of Talent Relations and Head of Creative. According to the report, WWE has loosened restrictions for talents when they cut promos, which will apparently allow talents to improvise more and have more creative freedom in the ring and in promos.
Saints fans at Dome will be able to order food from their seats via new app
The next time you’re in the Caesar’s Superdome watching the Saints, you won’t have to stand in line to order concessions. It’s thanks to a partnership between the stadium and the Waitr app, soon to be known as ASAP.
411mania.com
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Ignition 2022) 07.30.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Ignition 2022) 07.30.2022 Review. Jeff Cobb pinned Jordan Clearwater in 4:27 (**¼) Fred Yehi submitted Bateman in 7:30 (**½) NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament Semi-Final: Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis pinned Barrett Brown & Misterioso in 7:27 (***) Hikuleo, Jay White...
Comments / 0