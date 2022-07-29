Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Fireman’s Festival begins today

crawfordcountynow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
dayton.com
Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands
A festival celebrating all things potatoes is returning to downtown Dayton this month with more vendors and live music. The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. “The attendees...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
crawfordcountynow.com
Bike Show Winners announced
BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus Police Explorers, Inc. held the first-annual “Bucyrus Five-O Bike Show” in downtown Bucyrus on Saturday, July 30th, from 1 pm to 7 pm. The show yielded an estimated 150 motorcycles, with 116entered for various judging and events, as well as a police-escorted ride around Crawford County (courtesy of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eviction is Violence meeting held for Victoria Square tenants in Newport’s Bernadette Watkins Park
The Cincinnati Housing Justice Coalition (CHJC) held an emergency housing meeting at Newport’s Bernadette Watkins Park, in collaboration with the Victoria Square tenants who are concerned about the future, after receiving notices from private developer, Sunset Property Solutions, that many were required to vacate their apartments by the end of October.
crawfordcountynow.com
Improvements wrapping up at Port Bucyrus Airport
BUCYRUS – Work is underway on a $2.1 million improvement project to extend the taxiway at Port Bucyrus-Crawford County Airport south of town. Blacktop work on the taxiway surface started on Monday. The overall project, however, was delayed because it was too wet to trench the area in the spring, according to airport manager Kevin DeTray.
wvxu.org
Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks
For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
crawfordcountynow.com
Council approves annexation despite warning
BUCYRUS—Public hearings were held Tuesday night prior to the approval of the rezoning of 510-520 N. Sandusky Ave. into the downtown business district. The rezoning paves the way for the creation of the Norton Bicentennial Park, located on the site of the former Freddie’s Restaurant and the old ice plant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Engineers close a road in Delhi Township for landslide repairs
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Engineers will close a road in Delhi Township beginning Monday, August 1. Bender Road will be closed from 5999 Bender Road to Bayley Drive while engineer's repair a landslide. All repairs are contingent on the weather. The road will be closed until Friday, August 12.
point2homes.com
8781 Sentry Drive, Florence, Boone County, KY, 41042
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. You won't find a better home at this price! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom tri-level home has been lovingly maintained. The vaulted ceilings on the main floor add a spacious feel. The large kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space & a pantry for extra storage. Enjoy entertaining in the dining area that walks out to the backyard & patio or step down to the cozy family room with a gas fireplace. Upstairs, you will find the primary bedroom with attached bath & walk-in closet, two extra bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. Convenient location off Pleasant Valley Road.
spectrumnews1.com
Enjoy lunch with a side of history at Ye Olde Trail Tavern
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio — At Ye Olde Trail Tavern, history is found not only on the walls, but in them. “When we were putting the insulation above the kitchen we went up and found this neat bottle just sitting there,” said Christine Monroe-Beard. “It is a golden wedding whisky bottle from the 1920s.”
WLWT 5
Middletown to begin installing license plate readers around city
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Police Department is stepping up its game to solve crimes and locate missing people. It’s installing license plate readers throughout town in just a few weeks. “It takes a picture of every license plate and then if that license plate is entered into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clark County to begin final goodbyes to deputy Matthew Yates
SPRINGFIELD — Family, friends, and the community will start to say their final goodbyes Sunday to Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates. Yates was shot and killed Sunday while responding to reports of gunfire at a mobile home park near South Charleston. His visitation begins Sunday afternoon at...
Fox 19
Report of electrocution sends 1 to hospital
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was taken to a hospital after an electrocution was reported in Green Township Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Police and fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Westbourne Drive at about 10:16 a.m., they said. A person was reported to...
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: Ride along with the creator of The Beast at Kings Island in 1979
MASON, Ohio — The Beast, the iconic Kings Island wooden rollercoaster, first opened to the public in April of 1979. The day before it began its epic run, WLKY reporter Paul Ryden sat through a white-knuckle ride with its creator. Watch the video above to see the full story.
Man arrested, accused of killing another man outside Middletown home
A man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a home in Middletown late Monday night, police said.
WLWT 5
Active shooter training takes over Sycamore Schools Maple Dale Elementary Campus
CINCINNATI — The exercise began with a lone officer responding to the building in the same manner on scene commanders say would happen on any normal school day. From the radio broadcast: “Attention all cars... all departments… a report of an active shooter Maple Dale Elementary… 6100 Hagawood Drive... report of multiple 911 calls for an active shooter,” to the escalating response from multiple departments to the eventual breach and contact with the suspect.
Washington Missourian
No one injured in Union gas pump fire
No one was injured Saturday night when a gas station pump caught fire in Union, officials said. The fire started at 10:05 p.m. at the Shell station at 6364 Highway V, just off Highway 47, Union Fire Protection District Chief Russell Hamilton said.
dayton.com
National Chili Dog Day: Where you can score free coneys, more
Thursday, July 28 is National Chili Dog Day and several restaurants in the area are celebrating with freebies, discounts and giveaways. Gold Star is celebrating National Chili Dog Day by offering customers a free Cheese Coney with the purchase of any regular Pepsi product. The Cheese Coney consists of a...
wnewsj.com
City: Filthy, unsafe house unfit for habitation
WILMINGTON — The house at 46 E. Truesdell St. — where a search warrant was served Wednesday — “has been deemed a hazard to health and safety” and “until further notice has been condemned and is unfit for habitation” states a report from the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.
Comments / 0