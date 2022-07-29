Valve says it will ship all current Steam Deck reservations by the end of 2022

www.engadget.com
Interactive musical series 'We are OFK' hits PlayStation, Switch and PC on August 18th
Two episodes will debut on that day, with three more to follow on a weekly basis. Back at the 2020 edition of The Game Awards, we learned about We Are OFK, a new project from Hyper Light Drifter co-designer Teddy Dief and their collaborators at Team OFK. It was supposed to debut in spring 2021 but, as has been the way of things for the last few years, it was delayed. Now, We Are OFK finally has a release date. Or, more accurately, release dates, since it's an episodic series. The first two episodes will hit Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Steam and Epic Games Store on August 18th. The remaining three episodes will arrive on a weekly basis.
Sega Genesis Mini 2 stock will be extremely limited in the US
Sega fans who plan to buy the Genesis Mini 2 will need to import the retro console from Japan. What’s more, the company estimates it will have approximately one-tenth of the stock that it had during the Genesis Mini launch in 2019 to sell to US and European consumers. Sega blamed the situation on the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.
Sony is retiring the PlayStation 5's Accolades feature because people aren't nice
Sony plans to remove a software feature many PlayStation 5 users may not know even exists. In fall 2022, the company will discontinue support for Accolades. As the name suggests, Accolades allow you to commend players you meet online for sportsmanship and good behavior. Sony launched the feature alongside the PS5 but now plans to remove it as it’s not widely used.
Terraria devs still had 'unfinished business' that inspired latest update
The Labor of Love update "feels like one of those things that we needed to do before we could feel fully comfortable moving on," says Re-Logic. Terraria's developers have a hard time letting go. After a decade of work, Terraria was meant to get its final update in October 2020 (opens in new tab), which was already a 'just one more thing'-style return after the Journey's End update earlier that year. "For real this time, probably," we wrote about that "final update" at the time.
Robinhood lays off almost a quarter of its staff
For the second time this year, Robinhood is cutting its headcount. On Tuesday, the company it would lay off 23 percent of its workforce. According to CEO Vlad Tenev, the cuts will affect every part of Robinhood’s business but will primarily target the company’s “operations, marketing and program management functions.”
Logitech and Tencent are building a streaming handheld for Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now
Logitech G is teaming up with major games investment firm Tencent Games to release a cloud gaming handheld later this year, currently noted as the Logitech G Gaming Handheld. The device is expected to support Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming, which should make it a dab hand at playing PC games on the go. As well as being handy for Games Pass subscribers. Logitech G and Tencent are working with Nvidia and Xbox to make this happen.
The Morning After: No, Google isn’t shutting down Stadia
Google has responded to last week’s rumors that it may sunset its Stadia gaming service this year: “Stadia is not shutting down,” the official Stadia Twitter account told a concerned fan in a tweet spotted by PC Gamer. “Rest assured we’re always working on bringing more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro.”
Save on airfare and learn new languages with this bundle
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. A well-planned trip to a foreign land can be exciting and life changing, but the logistics involved might stress you out mid-journey and even deter some folks from booking their vacation. This could happen because of , which WebMD describes as a fear that “usually results from a past negative experience while you were traveling. The memory of the event creates a heightened physical and emotional stress response from you.”
BioLite adds portable power stations and a solar array to its charging lineup
After years of providing off-the-grid camping, cooking and pocketable charger tech, BioLite has moved further into the genre with its newest and more robust power-backup solutions. The company just announced the BaseCharge 600 and BaseCharge 1500 portable power stations, along with an accompanying SolarPanel 100. As with most products of this type, they’re great for powering entertainment tech, appliances and workspaces when you’re far from an outlet. They’re also helpful in the home when the electricity goes out.
Samsung and iFixit now offer self-repair parts and tools for Galaxy devices
It took nearly half a year, but Samsung's self-repair program is finally available. The iFixit team-up helps you fix your Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21 or Galaxy Tab S7+ by purchasing officially sanctioned components and tools, complete with guides to walk you through the repair process. The initial selection is limited to screen and batteries, charging ports and back glass, with prices ranging between $67 (for a charging port on any model) to $227 (for a Tab S7+ display).
LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HLDGS INC (LIND) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
LIND earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Amazon offers same-day Prime delivery for select retail chains
Amazon is giving some Prime members access to another perk they can take advantage of if they'd like to buy from a store nearby but can't be bothered to put on outside clothes. The e-commerce giant has announced that Prime subscribers in more than 10 metro areas in the US will now be able to shop from select local brick-and-mortar stores through Amazon and then have the items delivered to their home on the same day. At the moment participating retailers include apparel brands PacSun, Superdry and Diesel, as well as popular vitamin retailer GNC.
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is back on sale for $300 at Amazon
If you missed last month's sale on the base iPad, you have another opportunity to pick up the tablet for less right now. Amazon knocked $30 off the 64GB, WiFi-only iPad, bringing it back down to a near record low of $300. At the time of writing this, both the silver and space gray models have this discount and you can even save on the 256GB model, too, if you want the extra space. The higher-capacity iPad is $50 off and down to an all-time low of $429.
Create custom graphics with over 5 million icons for $80
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. When you drive on the road, you’ll notice that not all signs are text-based. Instead, many of these indicators are simple images communicating an idea as quickly as possible, which is crucial while behind the wheel. Similarly, streets and freeway exits are littered with symbols and billboards, which might prompt you to stop for gas or grab a bite to eat.
The 2021 Apple TV 4K drops to $120 at Amazon
If you missed the chance to buy the Apple TV 4K when it was off a few weeks ago, now is your opportunity to purchase it at that price again. Amazon has , making it only $10 more than it was during Prime Day. That’s a compelling price for one of the best streaming devices you can buy.
Chromecast with Google TV is on sale for $40 once again
You can snap up the 4K streaming device for $10 less than usual. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Microsoft negs Activision Blizzard to push through $68.7 billion acquisition
Microsoft is taking an interesting approach to secure regulatory approval for its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. In a recent filing spotted by Rock Paper Shotgun, the company told New Zealand’s Commerce Commission the troubled publisher produces no “must have” games. Yes, you read that right. “There is...
Outlook Lite for Android brings Microsoft's email app to budget phones
Microsoft quietly announced the launch of Outlook Lite for Android, a streamlined version of the company's email service designed to use less battery and storage space than the default Outlook app without sacrificing features or performance. Specifically, Microsoft says that Outlook Lite has all the main features of the Outlook...
The Ledger: Spotify’s Paul Vogel Is Cautiously Optimistic on Growth
The Ledger is a weekly newsletter about the economics of the music business sent to Billboard Pro subscribers. An abbreviated version of the newsletter is published online. Music executives are balancing optimism about streaming growth with caution about the state of the economy and future growth. As we reported Wednesday,...
An e-bike sharing company co-founded by Usain Bolt appears to have shut down
An e-bike- and scooter-sharing startup co-founded by Olympian Usain Bolt appears to have shut down operations, highlighting recent problems in the micromobility sector, TechCrunch has reported. Bolt Mobility was present in around five cities including Portland, Burlington, Vermont and Richmond in California, along with others via an acquisition, and some of those are facing abandoned equipment and unanswered calls.
