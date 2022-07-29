States reach deal over marketing, safety of generic opioids

www.sfgate.com
California spares coastal power plant owner from fines
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
GEICO closes all of its offices in California
Californians hoping to walk into a GEICO insurance office for their needs are out of luck.
Rent-A-Center Settles Allegations It Defrauded Customers
OAKLAND (BCN) Tens of thousands of California consumers are eligible for restitution following a settlement announced Tuesday in Oakland between the California Department of Justice and Rent-A-Center, a rent-to-own furniture and electronics store, prosecutors said. State Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the $15.5 million settlement outside the Rene C. Davidson...
Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week...
2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
3 dead, 2 injured in Southern California multi-car crash
RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A fiery crash involving several cars killed at least three people and injured two others Monday east of Los Angeles. The crash, which involved at least seven vehicles, took place shortly before 7 p.m. in front of a gas station in Rialto in San Bernardino County, authorities told KABC-TV.
Car swallowed in Death Valley mud as flash floods batter California desert
"Turn around, don't drown."
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided no estimate...
Body pulled from Lake St. Clair after swimming dogs found
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man’s body was pulled from Lake St. Clair after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat, authorities said Tuesday. The body of James Hauff, 49, of Harrison Township was found around 12:30 a.m. by a...
CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of southwest. California, including the following county, Los Angeles. The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no. longer an immediate threat. Showers...
