Celeb-loved footwear brand APL opening Soho store

Fox Hills Plaza trades for $56M
A vacant shopping center near Westfield Culver City mall has sold for $56 million. A unit of M.C. Strauss, based in Solana Beach, sold the Fox Hills Plaza at 6221-99 Bristol Plaza Parkway in Culver City, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported. The buyer was Bristol Parkway Propco, a Beverly Hills-based company led by Henry Shahery.
Cobble Hill townhouse atop Brooklyn’s luxury market snagged contract in 14 days
Brooklyn’s luxury market is continuing its hot townhouse summer, with a Cobble Hill townhouse entering into contract two weeks after listing. The home at 24 Wyckoff Street was Brooklyn’s top contract with an asking price of $9.5 million, according to Compass’ weekly report on homes in the borough asking $2 million or more. The five-bedroom home underwent a gut renovation in 2019, which Douglas Elliman’s Lindsay Barton Barrett said contributed to the speedy offer.
An Historic English Manor-Style Home in Yonkers for $2.5M
The English manor-style home at 573 North Broadway in Yonkers dates back to 1910 – and it could have had a very different history. Back in 2007 when the property was listed for sale, a developer had plans to buy the home, knock it down, and replace it with multiple homes on the 0.6-acre property. Instead, the home was purchased by James Trosino and Robert Alan in 2010, who lovingly restored the century-old home.
CBRE arm scores $106M refi for Amazon-operated warehouses
If having Amazon as a tenant is like money in the bank, CBRE Investment Management has made a withdrawal. The independently operated affiliate of CBRE has taken out a $61 million loan on its recently purchased Brooklyn warehouses, operated by Amazon, as part of a $106 million financing package from Bank of America, real estate records show.
The Closing: James Whelan
At the Real Estate Board of New York’s annual gala in June, Jim Whelan held court. As some of the industry’s biggest developers and dealmakers shook his hand or slapped him on the back, one elected official joked that he had come over to “kiss the ring.”
Newly approved Sunset Boulevard megaproject up for sale
Weeks after gaining city approval, the developers behind one of Central L.A.’s biggest projects in waiting have put it on the market. The project, known as 1111 Sunset Boulevard, is located in Echo Park near both Dodger Stadium and Chinatown. It would represent one of the most significant developments in that part of Central L.A. in years, potentially bringing the neighborhood its first skyscraper. Additional plans for the complex — which has been compared to the sleek mixed-use megaprojects of Century City — call for two more high-rise apartment towers, smaller residential buildings, nearly 100,000 square feet of retail space, a James Corners-designed outdoor area and a possible hotel.
Chetrit gets $185M loan to renovate NYC’s formerly filthiest hotel
Joseph Chetrit has scored a loan to revamp one of Times Square’s dirtiest hotels. Chetrit’s firm, The Chetrit Group, secured a $185 million construction loan from Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies for the 570-key Hotel Carter at 250 West 43rd Street, according to a person familiar with the deal. The financing will replace a $152 million bridge loan from JPMorgan in 2018.
One of Westchester’s largest waterfront parcels lists for $11M
A Westchester home with ties to old Hollywood is on the market. The century-old brick Georgian at 315 Brevoort Lane in Rye is asking $11 million. It was once home to Paramount Pictures president Barney Balaban in the 1940s and 50s, around when it served as a set for several scenes in the 1954 film “Sabrina,” starring Audrey Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart.
Mohamed Hadid’s $250M Beverly Hills mansion moves into bankruptcy
Spec mansion developer Mohamed Hadid’s web of financial and legal entanglements continues to grow with the possibility of losing the priciest piece of his portfolio, a partially built Beverly Hills mansion that holds the distinction of being Los Angeles County’s most expensive residential listing. On Monday, Hadid filed...
Planet Fitness expansion plans answer Long Island’s retail vacancies
Long Island residents are up in the gym just working on their fitness. The proliferation of a discount chain is their witness. Planet Fitness is poised to continue its expansion via retail vacancies across Long Island across this year, opening six new locations in 2022, Newsday reported. Several have already opened, while more are on tap for the coming months.
Rising interest rates put brakes on home sales
The Federal Reserve’s rising interest rates have put the brakes on Los Angeles housing sales, based on a recent report from brokerage Douglas Elliman. The report found that in June, newly signed contracts for homes fell for the third consecutive month in the greater L.A. market, which stretches from the downtown area through the westside and up to Malibu.
Kilroy halts projects in Santa Monica, San Diego
After calling offices the “center of the work ecosystem” and decrying remote work, Kilroy Realty CEO John Kilroy is pausing development of two key office projects in Southern California and is looking to sell up to $500 million worth of real estate. “It makes no sense” to build...
LA investment firm Preylock scores $581M loan for Amazon-leased warehouses
Preylock Real Estate, an investment firm based in Century City, has secured a loan in connection with its acquisition of eight Amazon-leased warehouses across the country, The Real Deal has learned. Goldman Sachs provided the $581 million floating-rate, interest-only loan to Preylock late last month, according to a Moody’s report....
OC billionaires reconfigure residential portfolios
Two Orange County billionaires have reconfigured their residential real estate portfolios, with one moving to South Florida and another shedding properties in Beverly Hills. LoanDepot’s founder Anthony Hsieh and philanthropist Sue Gross have looked beyond OC with multi-million-dollar buys or listings, the Orange County Business Journal reported. Hsieh, who...
Miami vs NYC: A developer’s guide
Ian Bruce Eichner took on two condominium projects last year. In Manhattan’s Murray Hill, he struck a deal to buy the Community Church of New York’s home. And in Bay Harbor Islands, a small town north of Miami Beach, he closed on the purchase of two vacant lots.
Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none
A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
Assessor: LA County property value hits record $1.9T
The value of Los Angeles County properties has reached a record close to $1.9 trillion. The county’s total assessed property value for 2022 grew by a record $122 billion to $1.89 trillion, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported. The increase doubled last year’s growth of $63 billion. The...
