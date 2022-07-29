Celeb-loved footwear brand APL opening Soho store

Weeks after gaining city approval, the developers behind one of Central L.A.’s biggest projects in waiting have put it on the market. The project, known as 1111 Sunset Boulevard, is located in Echo Park near both Dodger Stadium and Chinatown. It would represent one of the most significant developments in that part of Central L.A. in years, potentially bringing the neighborhood its first skyscraper. Additional plans for the complex — which has been compared to the sleek mixed-use megaprojects of Century City — call for two more high-rise apartment towers, smaller residential buildings, nearly 100,000 square feet of retail space, a James Corners-designed outdoor area and a possible hotel.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO